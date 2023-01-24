Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng., as its Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welyhorsky is a registered Professional Metallurgical Engineer with over 29 years of experience spanning all levels of project development and operations in the mining and metals industry. He brings to Avalon a wealth of industry experience within various roles including metallurgical test work, feasibility study work, engineering, construction, commissioning, start-up as well as operations and maintenance. While most of his recent experience has been in the gold sector, his vast experience will mesh well with the development needs to advance the Separation Rapids Lithium Project as well as the proposed lithium refinery. Mr. Welyhorsky has a background in Chemical Engineering Technology and Environmental Management from Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario as well as a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laurentian University.

Donald Bubar, Avalon's President and CEO, commented, "Mr. Welyhorsky's extensive experience in bringing projects into production will be a valuable addition to our management team, as we continue to progress development of both our Separation Rapids Lithium Project and our proposed lithium refinery in Thunder Bay."

Annual and Special Meeting

Avalon is also pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") at 10:00 am EST on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in the Cassels Boardroom, at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2100, Scotia Plaza, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3C2.

As only registered shareholders or their duly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting, Avalon will hold a separate Shareholder Update presentation at 11:00 am EST in the same location. Virtual access to this event will also be available via Zoom. To register for the Shareholder Update presentation, please click the following link: http://bit.ly/3WtYR3Z.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail Avalon President and CEO, Donald Bubar, at ir@AvalonAM.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Mr. Welyhorsky being a valuable addition to our management team. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "scheduled", "anticipates", "continues", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" or "will not be" taken, reached or result, "will occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Avalon to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Although Avalon has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to market conditions, and the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's current Annual Information Form, Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements have been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Avalon does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.  (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 11,470,624 flow-through units at a price of $0.17 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from closing.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 annual sustainability report along with its audited annual financial statements. The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed on the Company's website at: https:www.avalonadvancedmaterials.comsustainabilitysustainability_reporting.

The 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on health and safety, social, environmental and economic matters that are material to Avalon. It incorporates a self-assessment of Avalon's 2022 fiscal year sustainability performance sets targets for 2023 and long-term goals, as well as assessing against the applicable Towards Sustainable Mining indicators defined by the Mining Association of Canada. Avalon's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, core option.

Avalon Enters into Off-take Agreement for Petalite Concentrates from Major International Glass-Ceramics Manufacturer

Avalon Enters into Off-take Agreement for Petalite Concentrates from Major International Glass-Ceramics Manufacturer

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a firm commitment to purchase petalite concentrates produced at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario. The off-take agreement is for a multiple number of years with a major non-Chinese international glass ceramic manufacturer. The agreement is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the delivery and acceptance of a larger commercial sample of the petalite product. The customer has agreed to initially pay the current market price for the petalite product for at least the first year after commercial shipment commences. There is now considerable interest from other major glass ceramic manufacturers in Europe and Asia as there is presently a global shortage of petalite supply after China took control of the traditional petalite supply sources in Zimbabwe.

Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon and LG Energy Solution Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Ontario's Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chain

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LG Energy Solution (LGES) (KRX: 373220) to supply LGES with a battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Avalon plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain in Ontario to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturers in southern Ontario and elsewhere.

Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced (see November 15, 2022 news release) acquisition of a 0.75% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic Minerals") (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company has an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The respective royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% once certain minimum royalty payments have been made

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved a name change of the Company from Cypress Development Corp. to Century Lithium Corp.

Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company "; TSX-V: BRW) is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claims in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, in an area that is highly prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites. The Company has also optioned a claim block from Globex Mining Enterprises ("Globex"; TSX: GMX) that is adjacent to these new claims, collectively called the Mirage Project.

Mirage Project

