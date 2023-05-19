$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Avalon Announces CEO Retirement

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American battery supply chain, today announces the retirement of its long-standing CEO, Don Bubar. Don will continue to serve on Avalon's Board of Directors. Scott Monteith, who was appointed to Avalon's Board of Directors in May 2023, will assume the role of Interim CEO.

Mr. Monteith is an experienced clean tech executive, entrepreneur and business owner with a successful track record of moving inventions from concept to commercial success. Currently, he holds the position of Chair of Monteco Ltd., Cable House Capital Ltd. and Imtex Membranes Corporation. Mr. Monteith has extensive experience in the areas of chemical manufacturing, international businesses, M&A, government affairs and strategic planning.

Don Bubar has been leading Avalon for more than 25 years, initially steering the Company towards its focus on critical minerals, and subsequently pioneering ESG and sustainability reporting within the junior mining sector. During his time at Avalon, Don grew the Company's flagship Separation Rapids Lithium Project from exploration to development stage, positioning the project for the upcoming demand in lithium, driven by the shift to electrification.

Alan Ferry, Chair of Avalon's Board of Directors, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Don for his unwavering commitment to Avalon for over a quarter century. With Don's invaluable contributions, Avalon built a broad portfolio of assets and is well-positioned to advance Separation Rapids and unlock future lithium growth through new discoveries."

"On behalf of the executive team, I would like to extend our gratitude and best wishes to Don on his retirement," commented Zeeshan Syed, President of Avalon. "Don has been a passionate and tireless advocate for the development of Canada's resource sector. Avalon has been built on his vision, and we are now poised for growth and focused on executing our new strategic plan in 2023 and beyond. I look forward to working with Scott, as we continue to advance our lithium assets in 2023."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for North America's battery supply chain. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Spodumene-Cesium-Tantalum Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Zeeshan Syed, President, directly at (647) 300-4706.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166716

Avalon Outlines Strategic Direction and Provides Update on 2023 Activities

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American clean technology supply chain, is pleased to outline Avalon's strategic direction and provide an update on key 2023 activities.

Recent Highlights

Avalon Expands Resource Potential at Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora ON

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces that the preliminary results from the winter 2023 diamond drilling program has potentially expanded the lithium resource at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Thirteen holes totalling 4179 metres were drilled on the central main mass depth extensions of the resource. Of note, the final hole totalled 570 metres vertically through the deposit and confirmed visual petalite mineralization to a depth of 565 metres. This increases the potential depth of the deposit by 80% from the previously tested 315 metres deepest intercept. The other twelve holes intersected mineralization to the east, west and at depth from the existing resource and justify completion of an updated resource estimate for the Separation Rapids lithium deposit. Assays from four of the holes are pending.

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF a Canadian company with diverse projects across Canada, offering exposure to lithium, rare earths, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium, and exploring new extraction technology for environmental remediation.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF)

https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162002

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DirectorNumber of
Votes Cast		Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald BubarFor:
Against:		86,024,853
3,998,463		95.558%
4.442%
Alan FerryFor:
Against:		83,870,489
6,152,827		93.165%
6.835%
Naomi JohnsonFor:
Against:		83,846,213
6,177,103		93.138%
6.862%
John E. FisherFor:
Against:		84,225,135
5,798,181		93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn SpinkFor:
Against:		84,133,756
5,889,560		93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. YesnoFor:
Against:		84,727,835
5,295,481		94.118%
5.882%

 

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will provide a live Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 25th May 2023 at 11:30am BST

Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Continued strong growth in mining listings

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2023.

