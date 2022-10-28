Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2022 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

AbbVie Announces Submissions of Regulatory Applications for Epcoritamab for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Large B-Cell Lymphoma

  • European Medicines Agency (EMA) validates AbbVie's Marketing Authorization Application; Genmab submits Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • The submissions are supported by the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneous epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsedrefractory (RR) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Additionally, Genmab has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with RR large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The regulatory submissions are supported by previously announced results from the LBCL cohort of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of investigational epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), including DLBCL.

AbbVie Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reports Third-Quarter Diluted EPS of $2.21 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 24.2 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.66 , an Increase of 29.3 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.02 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1
  • Delivers Third-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.812 Billion , an Increase of 3.3 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.4 Percent Operationally
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.651 Billion , an Increase of 14.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.956 Billion , an Increase of 7.4 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $603 Million , a Decrease of 25.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.8 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.397 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $695 Million
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.650 Billion , a Decrease of 11.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 9.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.135 Billion , a Decrease of 17.4 Percent , with U.S. Net Revenues of $849 Million and International Profit Sharing of $286 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $515 Million
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.672 Billion , an Increase of 6.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.3 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $699 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $554 Million
  • Third -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.301 Billion , an Increase of 4.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $637 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $352 Million
  • Confirms Midpoint of 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range and Narrows Range from $13.76 - $13.96 to $13.84 - $13.88 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.25 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Third Quarter 2022
  • Announces 2023 Dividend Increase of 5.0 Percent, Beginning with Dividend Payable in February 2023

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

"We continue to see strong momentum from our key immunology assets, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and this performance – combined with strength from other growth drivers within our diverse portfolio – has mitigated the impact of temporary economic headwinds on our aesthetics products to deliver another quarter of strong results," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Based upon our performance and confidence in AbbVie's long-term outlook, we are once again meaningfully raising our dividend."

Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 11% Year-Over-Year to $6.1 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 22% Year-Over-Year to $2.8 billion

Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Extension of Multi-Year Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies, today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has opted to extend the term of the parties' multi-year strategic collaboration for the discovery and development of novel, regulated cell therapies that utilize Obsidian's cytoDRiVE® technology for the controlled expression of the immune enhancer CD40L. Today's announcement builds on the existing relationship between Obsidian and Bristol Myers Squibb, initiated in 2019, and follows the first opt-in decision by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2020.

"We are delighted to extend our productive strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, an industry leader in the field, to advance next-generation cell therapies to patients with solid tumors and other malignancies," said Paul K. Wotton , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Therapeutics. "This announcement comes at an exciting time for Obsidian as our own lead program using cytoDRiVE technology enters the clinic."

This multi-year collaboration extension provides Bristol Myers Squibb with the exclusive option to in-license worldwide rights for cell therapy candidates incorporating Obsidian's cytoDRiVE technology to control the expression of CD40L for the treatment of cancer. Under the terms of the agreement, Obsidian is eligible to receive potential future milestone and royalty payments.

About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies to deliver transformative outcomes for patients with intractable diseases. Obsidian's proprietary cytoDRiVE® technology provides a way to precisely control the timing and level of protein function by using FDA approved small molecules. Obsidian is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. The Company has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.obsidiantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Obsidian's lead program, OBX-115, is a novel engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy armed with regulated membrane-bound IL15 that is designed to remove the need for concomitant IL2 therapy, a toxic and costly requirement for conventional TILs. OBX-115 preclinical data have demonstrated enhanced TIL persistence, potency and improved tumor control compared to unengineered TILs, which is anticipated to improve clinical outcomes in patients suffering from metastatic melanoma and other solid tumors. FDA granted IND clearance for OBX-115 in July 2022 . The Phase I FIH clinical trial for OBX-115 is currently recruiting patients. Information regarding the clinical trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05470283 .

New Zeposia Data Highlight COVID-19 Outcomes and Preservation of Long-Term Cognitive Function from Separate Analyses in Patients with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis

Retrospective analyses from the Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension study showed more than 90% of participants who received Zeposia mounted a serologic response to COVID-19 vaccination

All adverse events related to COVID-19 in vaccinated study participants were nonserious

