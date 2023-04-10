Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aptose to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 2023 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at Canaccord Genuity's 2023 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on April 20, 2023.

The Aptose management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aptose management team, or to access the panel presentation, please contact your Canaccord Genuity conference representative.

Canaccord Genuity's Horizons in Oncology Conference

Panel Title: New & Better Approaches for Oncology Targets
Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Presentation Time: 2:00 – 2:45 PM
Format: Panel presentation moderated by John Newman, Ph.D., Biotechnolgy Analyst
Participant: Dr. William Rice, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aptose

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor being studied as monotherapy and in combination therapy in the APTIVATE international Phase 1/2 expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib (CG-806), an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

