Apple Store online launches in Chile to bring customers exciting new shopping options

Customers in Chile can now shop Apple's full lineup of products and services online with Apple Specialists who are available to provide exceptional service and help discover the best of Apple

Apple® today announced the expansion of the Apple Store® online in Chile. Customers throughout the country can shop Apple's full lineup of products and services, and receive best-in-class support, delivered by online team members eager to share their knowledge and expertise.

Today, customers in Chile can visit apple.com/cl or download the Apple Store app and shop directly with Apple. Starting October 20, customers will be able to pre-order the all-new iPhone® 15, featuring a durable, color-infused back glass; contoured edges; the Dynamic Island™; a 48MP Main camera; and USB‑C; and iPhone 15 Pro, featuring a titanium design; a new Action button; powerful camera upgrades; and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming. And by shopping through Apple Store online, customers are able to choose from a range of affordable financing options.

"We're thrilled to be expanding in Chile with the launch of the Apple Store online," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "We love creating magical experiences for our customers, and whether they're looking to unleash creativity or embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, we now have an incredible Apple experience for everyone in Chile who wants to discover and shop for our amazing products, including the all new iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9."

Retail Services

The Apple Store online is the best place to buy Apple products in Chile, offering a myriad of benefits, including product personalization, fast and free delivery on all products, and a wide range of affordability options with flexible financing plans and the Apple Trade In program.

Customers in Chile can now take advantage of Apple's retail services, including Online Personal Sessions with a Specialist to help with setup, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS, giving customers an easy-to-follow guide to activate their new device and transfer data over from their old device.

The new store provides customers in Chile with the Apple Trade In program, where they can trade in their current device and receive credit toward a new one. If their device is not eligible for a credit, Apple will recycle it for free, diverting electronic waste from landfills and saving precious materials in Apple's quest to take less from the earth.

Personalized Shopping

Exclusively on apple.com/cl and the Apple Store app, customers have many different ways to personalize their devices.

Customers can create their own style of Apple Watch® by choosing their preferred case and band combination through the Apple Watch Studio®. Whether they're interested in the new Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra™ 2, customers can now choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple's plan to be carbon neutral by the end of the decade. Apple also offers carbon neutral cases and bands, including the popular Sport Loop.

To add a personalized touch, engraving is available for free for AirPods®, AirTag™, Apple Pencil® (2nd generation), and iPad® with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers, only on apple.com/cl.

With configure-to-order options available through Apple, Mac® customers can select and customize the device to their desired specifications.

Online Support

Customers can now take advantage of Apple's many retail services with the support of online experts who are ready to provide personal support at any stage of their shopping journey. The Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options and ways to buy, including financing options for every product.

Customers can also receive personalized support with AppleCare+® available on iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad, and delivered by experts who know Apple products best. AppleCare+ provides one-stop service and support from Apple experts available via chat or phone.

With the Apple Store app, customers can enjoy a personalized shopping experience with recommendations tailored to the Apple products they already own. Customers can also compare different models, access their saved items, and easily track orders wherever they go. The Apple Store app also offers updates on promotions and flexible payment options.

For all the latest information on Apple's lineup of innovative products and services, visit apple.com/cl.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Store, iPhone, Dynamic Island, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Studio, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil, iPad, Mac, and AppleCare+ are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Pia Fontes
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com

Adriana Huerta
Apple
adriana_huerta@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com

×