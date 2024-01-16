Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the total weighted average grade of drill hole PCH-RC-063 at our PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goias, Brazil, which had previously been reported (Press Release October 31, 2023 - Click Here). The Reverse Circulation (RC) PCH-RC-063 drill hole exceeded multiple intervals limits of detection (LOD), prompting a reanalysis using methods suited to very high grade samples.

The new analysis, conducted by SGS Geosl Labs, used method IMS95RS. The updated assays reveal a very significant 42.2% increase in Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and a notable 9.2% increase in Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Of particular significance is the high-grade 2 metre (m) intercept from 10m to 12m, showing an exceptional 92,758 ppm (Parts Per Million) or 9.28% TREO, with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO, and 2,241 ppm or 0.22% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

Highlights:

  • PCH-RC-063 from 0 - 24m End of Hole (EOH):
    • Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm or 3.87% TREO, 6,869 ppm or 0.69% MREO, 1,380 ppm or 0.14% HREO, and 37,275 ppm or 3.28% LREO.
      • Including 92,758 ppm or 9.28% TREO across 2m (from 10m to 12m ) with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO; 2,241 ppm or 0.22% HREO; and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% LREO.

"These assays not only validate the extraordinary results of the PCH-RC-063 drill hole but also underscore the substantial high-grade potential mineralization in the SW Extension Zone (See Press Release November 28, 2023 - Click Here)," stated Tom Drivas, CEO. "We are excited about the possibilities revealed by these findings and advancing additional exploration and development efforts to fully tap into the promising potential of this high-grade zone."

REVERSE CIRCULATION PCH-RC-063 (ASSAY IN PPM, BY SGS LAB)
Interval0-8m9-16m10-12m18-24m0-24m (EOH)
TREO 35,368 51,106 92,758 41,317 38,655
MREO 6,897 7,857 13,798 7,836 6,869
HREO 1,603 1,315 2,241 1,611 1,380
LREO 33,765 49,792 90,516 39,706 37,275
Magnet -MREO
Interval0-8m9-16m10-12m18-24m0-24m (EOH)
Nd2O3 4,517 5,165 8,996 5,128 4,511
Pr2O3 1,523 1,944 3,520 1,793 1,591
Sm2O3 564 546 939 650 534
Dy2O3 243 164 277 217 191
Tb4O7 49 39 66 48 41
MREO 6,897 7,857 13,798 7,836 6,869
Heavy - HREO
Interval0-8m9-16m10-12m18-24m0-24m (EOH)
Sm2O3564546939650534
Eu2O3146135231157133
Gd2O3376328562388332
Tb4O74939664841
Dy2O3243164277217191
Ho2O34224403431
Er2O310250807470
Tm2O3125878
Yb2O36123363337
Lu2O383434
HREO1,6031,3152,2411,6111,380
Light -LREO
Interval0-8m9-16m10-12m18-24m0-24m (EOH)
La2O310,31217,71833,05012,35212,167
CeO217,41324,96544,95020,43319,005
Pr2O31,5231,9443,5201,7931,591
Nd2O34,5175,1658,9965,1284,511
LREO33,76549,79290,51639,70637,275

 

Table 1 - Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-063. For a full list of assay results for PCH-RC-063 - click here.

TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).
MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm]).
HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).

Carlos Bastos, Geology Manager and Brazilian QP, noted, "The significance of MREO reaching up to 13,798 ppm is truly remarkable. Furthermore, the top 8 metres grade 3.54% TREO and 6,897 ppm MREO from surface, with potential still open at depth beyond the water table."

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as Appia continues its exploration activities, including the ongoing auger program. The Company will disclose further information as new data is received and analyzed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_46896e5d84e8eafe_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Strip log of re-assayed RC hole PCH-RC-063.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_46896e5d84e8eafe_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_46896e5d84e8eafe_002.jpg

Map 1 - Map of RC drilling locations. For full list of RC assay results across the Target IV Zone - Click Here

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_46896e5d84e8eafe_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_46896e5d84e8eafe_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_46896e5d84e8eafe_003full.jpg

Map 2 - Block model of PCH-RC-063 drilling location.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_tba2_550.jpg

Table 2. PCH-RC-063 collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S.

Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194336_tba2_550.jpg

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs, niobium (Nb), scandium (Sc) and cobalt (Co) within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

QA/QC

Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true widths. Each are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has used its own control samples in each batch sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here) which is 40,963.18 ha in size (See January 11, 2024 Press Release - Click Here) and is located within the Goiás State of Brazil.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director 
(c) (416) 876-3957
(f) (416) 218-9772
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194336

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

