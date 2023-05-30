FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

269 Samples Show Positive Correlation to Vendor's Results

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has received a partial set of results from their 15 hole due diligence drilling program completed in April 2023 that confirm the continuity of grade between this representative sample and the Vendor's assay results on The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

"As previously announced, we drilled 15 auger holes twinning a representative mix of trenches, drill and auger holes across the western portion of the property and the partial assay results received from the SGS Geosol labs in Brazil have now confirmed that the data presented by the Vendor is accurate and acceptable to Appia's Management and the Board," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia.

He continued, "I am extremely pleased to announce that the Company intends to finalize the previously announced Letter Agreement (see March 7, 2023 Press Release) to acquire up to a 70% ownership interest in the PCH project and move to signing a binding Shareholder's Agreement."

"Based on my review of the work completed to date by Appia and the Vendor, the PCH project is an ionic abosortion clay structure covering a large project area with significant potential," stated Mr. Don Hains, industrial mineral expert and consulting geologist to Appia.

Appia and the Vendor are also currently working with SGS Canada to undertake initial mineralogy testing on samples from the PCH property, and anticipate submitting additional samples over the next quarter.

Once the Shareholder's Agreement has been executed, Appia plans to commence an initial work program in early July 2023 including:

  • A detailed Lidar Survey across the entire PCH property
  • Begin an auger drill program of the primary target area on the Western segment of the PCH property at 100m line spacing
    • Assay sampling will be done at ½ metre intervals
  • Begin an initial stream sediment and soil geochemical sampling program on the highly prospective Eastern segment of the PCH property
  • Initiate an environmental baseline study across the property
  • Undertake additional mineralogical and metallurgical work in support of preliminary flow sheet design

"We are currently working closely with Mr. Don Hains to review all work completed to date by the Vendor over the past three years, including our recent due diligence results, to prepare a report on the potential of the property, and to develop a proposed multi-phase work program for next the 12 months," Burega stated.

Early indications are that the mineralogy is primarily bastnaestite and monazite with clays that are preferentially enriched in the valuable magnetic rare earth elements. Historic work by the Vendors indicates that the magnetic REEs represent +/- 25% of the total REEs found within the project area.

Background on the PCH Project

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167992

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces the initial mobilization of its field crew at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

"The 2023 work season will be highly focussed on determining high priority drill targets along the mineralized structural corridor leading SSE from the Magnet Ridge for upwards of +20 kms," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia. "Targets will be chosen based on their radiometric signature, and followed-up by extensive ground-truthing with spectrometers and a handheld XRF unit to ensure our drill campaign tracks the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor. It is hoped that new surface zones will contain high-grade REE mineralization as well as near surface bulk tonnage variable-grade mineralization will be discovered with the potential to increase total volume/tonnage on the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Identifies Strong Similarities to the Serra Verde Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has begun a multi-phase due diligence process pursuant to the Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") referred to in the Press Release dated March 7, 2023 whereby the Company can acquire up to a 70% interest in The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of various regional exploration targets at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone, the third (and final) set of results is reported here. In 2022, The Company completed an extensive diamond drilling campaign of regional exploration targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of the company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the regional drilling program. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 regional diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

 Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of geochemical assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Magnet Ridge Zone on its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The second set of results is reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces New Discovery at Adder Target

Discovery confirms the presence of mineralization at the surface and depth; further targets to be determined in the newly acquired portion of the Eureka Dome

  • Preliminary pXRF drilling results1 confirm the discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Adder Target, expanding beyond the previously known zones.
  • Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, indicating the potential for further target delineation.
  • Intersections include: 1 m @ 0.17% (1700 ppm) TREO2 (37-38 m),1 m @ 0.71% (7100 ppm) TREO2 (40-41 m), 1 m @ 0.10% (1000 ppm) TREO2 (49-50 m), 3 m @ 0.07% (700 ppm) TREO2 (73-76 m) incl. 1 m @ 0.09% (900 ppm) TREO2 (73-74 m).

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target. These results confirm a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization confirmed in multiple zones in a drill hole correlating with REE mineralization identified on surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lara smith, antimony periodic symbol

Investor Education: Minor Metals Explained with Expert Lara Smith​

Minor metals can be mystifying for investors. Many of them have important industrial and high-tech applications, but information on prices, supply and demand can be scarce, making it difficult to jump in.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lara Smith, founder of Core Consultants, shared advice on how to understand these smaller-scale markets, emphasizing that it's doable for those who are willing to put in some work.

"Once you start to look at one minor metal, you can know about the rest — you start to learn what goes together," she said, noting that her background in chemistry has helped her understand many lesser-known metals. "All these commodities, all these metal markets have very few drivers, so if you can identify the top driver then you know which direction it's going to go."

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia with two other Namibian rare earth operators.

Addressing the global bottleneck in rare earth element (REE) separation, E-Tech recognizes the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials. While various separation technologies are available, the establishment of separation facilities requires substantial upfront capital investment, a reliable supply of raw materials, and a critical mass to ensure viable operation. Consequently, E-Tech Resources, alongside two other advanced rare earth project developers in Namibia, is exploring the option of conducting a feasibility study for a potential separation plant in Namibia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

