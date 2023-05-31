OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

App Store developers generated $1.1 trillion in total billings and sales in the App Store ecosystem in 2022

More than 90 percent of billings and sales accrued solely to developers, without any commission paid to Apple

New study underscores the strength and resilience of the App Store ecosystem — with billings and sales facilitated by the App Store growing 29 percent year over year

Apple® today announced the App Store® ecosystem facilitated $1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2022, building on developers' track record of strong, resilient growth, an independent study by economists from Analysis Group found. The App Store continues to create incredible opportunity for developers around the world, with more than 90 percent of the billings and sales accruing solely to developers and businesses of all sizes — without any commission paid to Apple. Additionally, new analysis from the Progressive Policy Institute found the iOS app economy now supports more than 4.8 million jobs across the U.S. and Europe, with approximately 2.4 million in each region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005480/en/

The App Store Ecosystem in 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The App Store Ecosystem in 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, developers on the App Store have more ways than ever to monetize their apps and build successful businesses. The economists from Analysis Group estimate that last year, App Store developers generated $910 billion in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising, and $104 billion for digital goods and services.

"We've never been more hopeful about — or more inspired by — the incredible community of developers around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "As this report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we're as committed as ever to investing in developers' success and the app economy's future."

The Analysis Group study takes a closer look at the key drivers behind the growth in the App Store ecosystem — including rebounding demand for sectors like travel and ride-hailing, and strong growth in advertising spend in apps like social media and retail apps.

Developer billings and sales increased by 27 percent between 2019 and 2020; 27 percent between 2020 and 2021; and 29 percent between 2021 and 2022. Small developers in particular found tremendous success on the App Store — outpacing larger developers by growing their revenue by 71 percent between 2020 and 2022. The economists at Analysis Group believe growth rates of this kind are positive indicators, consistent with a flourishing marketplace full of dynamism, innovation, and competition.

All told, since 2019, U.S. developers' billings and sales have increased by more than 80 percent. In Europe, developers' billings and sales since 2019 saw an above average increase of 116 percent.

The App Store's engine of commerce provides Apple developers around the world with a global distribution platform that supports more than 195 local payment methods and 44 currencies across 175 storefronts. It also allowed developers to reach users across borders: In 2022, 54 percent of downloads occurred in storefronts outside of developers' home countries. The App Store attracted over 650 million average weekly visitors worldwide in 2022, according to new data from Apple. And users downloaded and redownloaded apps an average of more than 747 million and 1.5 billion times each week in 2022, respectively.

Strong Growth in Billings and Sales Across App Categories

Released earlier today, the new study from economists at Analysis Group, titled "The Continued Growth and Resilience of Apple's App Store Ecosystem," draws from a wide range of economic data that speaks to developers' growth on the App Store. The study found developers' billings and sales facilitated by the App Store grew across a wide variety of categories.

For example, as restrictions eased in many parts of the world, app categories like travel and ride-hailing saw demand rebound significantly. Travel sales made on iOS apps increased by 84 percent in 2022, alongside a 45 percent increase in sales on ride-hailing apps.

Food and grocery sales were also among the fastest-growing app categories. Since 2019, iOS app-based food delivery and pickup sales more than doubled, and grocery sales more than tripled. In addition, enterprise apps have grown in popularity with companies around the world in the last few years. In 2022, these apps represented one of the fastest-growing digital goods and services categories in Analysis Group's estimate of billings and sales. The highest growth in digital goods and services was seen in the app-based entertainment category, as notable trends like the creator economy have emerged in recent years, as well as the prominence of apps that support this area.

The broad-based growth of developer businesses — across app categories — speaks to the many ways Apple users have come to rely on their favorite apps in so many aspects of their lives. Whether for gaming or productivity, education or social media, apps are helping people around the world stay connected, creative, and entertained.

The App Store Turns Fifteen

Fifteen years since its launch in 2008, the App Store has never offered developers more opportunities, or Apple users more apps that enrich their lives. That success comes as Apple continues investing in the future of the app economy. By offering a safe and trusted marketplace for users, and powerful tools that help developers make great apps, the App Store has created an incredible economic opportunity for global app creators.

All told, iOS developers have earned more than $320 billion on the App Store from 2008 to 2022. The Analysis Group study found that iOS users have downloaded apps more than 370 billion times from 2008 to 2022. And today, the App Store has more than 123 times as many apps — nearly 1.8 million — to choose from, compared to the thousands available on the App Store at the end of 2008.

Today's developers also have more options to monetize their businesses, including in-app purchases and subscriptions; more developer tools, including over 40 SDKs and 250,000 APIs; and educational resources like Apple's Developer Academies, Entrepreneur Camp, and other programs that teach coding and business development skills.

The App Store's technologies and services support a wide range of app businesses, including developers who sell physical goods and services. That includes integration with Apple Pay®, biometric authentication with Face ID® and Touch ID®, account security, and other technologies that help developers securely connect with Apple users.

The App Store has also remained a safe and trusted marketplace for users, thanks to Apple's rigorous App Review process and robust privacy and security protections. In 2022, the App Store blocked more than $2 billion in fraudulent transactions — and rejected 1.7 million app submissions for failing to meet privacy, security, and quality standards. Recent innovations, like App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels, have empowered users with even more information on how their apps use their data.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, App Store, Apple Pay, Face ID, and Touch ID are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Peter Ajemian
Apple
pajemian@apple.com

D'Nara Cush
Apple
d_cush@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

5G Foundational Inventions: A Deeper Dive Into the 5G Tree

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Press release picture

Last time, I wrote about why Qualcomm is the world's leader in 5G technology innovation using the metaphor of a tree. I explained how different technologies in cellular have different roles and levels of importance, similar to the different parts of a tree. Some are fundamental ideas that make cellular communications work at a basic level, holding the entire system up like the trunk of a tree. Others are like branches that help cellular technology extend into different applications and end-use cases. And others are focused improvements and optimizations that resemble a tree's leaves - small and plentiful, but individually less important than the trunk and branches. Qualcomm is the world's leader in cellular technology research and development (R&D) and invention because we focus on the trunk and branches of the tree: the most foundational ideas, concepts, and breakthrough technologies that make cellular communications work.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Corporate Responsibility Governance

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Wireless Reach and Instituto Crescer Announce the Launch of the Ascon Education Program in Goiania

Qualcomm Incorporated, through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, along with Instituto Crescer announced the launch of the ASCON program - Student Always Connected, to fourth school in Goiania, Brazil. The program aims to close the digital gap by reimagining the way students learn, and educators teach, by bringing the modern classroom to life and enabling a world where all students are intelligently connected from home, from the classroom or from anywhere

During Phase I, 120s ACER 511 Chromebooks equipped with the Snapdragon® 7C processor were provided to three school communities in Goiania. Today, more than 100 students and teachers have been provided with these Always On, Always Connected laptops (ACPCs) equipped with Embratel's mobile LTE connectivity capabilities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple launches Apple Store online in Vietnam

Apple® today announced the expansion of the Apple Store® online into Vietnam. Customers throughout the country can now shop direct with Apple and receive exceptional service, delivered by our talented team members who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese.

"Customers are always at the center of everything we do, and we're thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "With today's expansion, we're proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgable team members, and experience the best of Apple."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces new features for cognitive accessibility, along with Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier

New software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year

Apple® today previewed software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak. These updates draw on advances in hardware and software, include on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy, and expand on Apple's long-standing commitment to making products for everyone.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Road to Safety Opens in the U.S.

Qualcomm

OnQ Blog

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

×