Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium ETFs: An Emerging Market Opportunity (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Receives Exploration Permit for Lucero Project from Chachas Community

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp.

BRO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, emphasizing its commitment to a diversified business model that generates both short and long-term revenue opportunities.

Highlights

  • New license for the prospective Paresis Gold Project issued, located in northern Namibia within the 'gold corridor' that hosts the Otjikoto (B2Gold), Ondundu and recently discovered Eureka gold deposits (Osino Resources).
  • New license issued on the Onkoshi Gold Project in central Namibia bordering to the south-east of the known Erindi and Vredelus gold prospects.
  • New license issued for the Ziggy Cu Project in southern Namibia with historical grab sample grading 13% Cu.

"Antler's project generation strategy has yielded tangible results, which have translated into successful option and purchase agreements, resulting in not only financial gains but also potential valuable royalty and equity interests. Our geologists remain engaged in evaluating prospects across Southern Africa, securing a pipeline of opportunities for future exploration partnerships. Looking ahead for the rest of 2023, our priority lies in bolstering our project portfolio, while advancing existing joint ventures and reinforcing our commitment to expanding our current offerings," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Exploration Summary

Paresis Gold Project, Namibia

The Paresis Gold Project (PGP) licences lie within the 'gold corridor' that hosts the Otjikoto (B2Gold), Ondundu (0.9 Moz @ 1.13 g/t), and recently discovered Eureka gold deposits (Osino Resources). The PGP is targeting intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the complex and surrounding geological environment. These deposits share an Au-Bi-Te-As metal signature and an association with post-orogenic intrusions. The presence of three cycles of both volcanic and plutonic events along with structural complexity present optimal conditions for the deposition of rare and precious metals. Deposit types to be investigated include sheeted vein-systems, vein-disseminations in carbonaceous rocks and intrusion-proximal to outer-aureole types.

The Paresis Igneous Complex is a Cretaceous-aged (135-120 Ma) alkaline igneous complex (occasionally classified as peralkaline) situated within the Northern Zone (NZ) of the highly fertile Damara Orogenic Belt. Historical exploration conducted by Goldfields, during the late 1980's, targeting epithermal gold associated with caldera structures and anomalous gold values of 100-200 ppb were recorded for units associated with the complex.

Antler is targeting intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the complex and surrounding geological environment. Deposit types to be investigated include sheeted vein-systems, vein-disseminations in carbonaceous rocks and intrusion-proximal to outer-aureole types.

The Environmental Clearance Certificate has been issued and exploration can commence on the license. Initial desktop geophysical interpretation of regional airborne magnetic and radiometric data will be done to map the responses of the Damaran bedrock. Soil and calcrete sampling campaigns are also planned for the first phase of the project.

The license holds the same stratigraphic units that host the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and recent Eureka gold discovery (Osino Resources). The license it situated approximated 20 km south-east from the town of Outjo in the Otjozondjupa region (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_001.jpg

Figure 1: Map of the location of EPL 8711 within the Paresis Gold Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_001full.jpg

Onkoshi South-East (SE), Namibia

Onkoshi SE is situated on a newly awarded Exclusive Prospecting License, EPL 8991, contiguous with EPL 7464, forming part of the main Onkoshi Gold Project which is an Antler PG project (see Press Release dated April 13, 2022: Antler Gold Announces Agreement to Acquire the Onkoshi Gold Project in Namibia) (Figure 2). The license area holds a target similar to the WIA Gold Kokoseb Gold Project (MRE of 1.3 Moz at 1.0 g/t Au), a granite dome-like feature that presents a potential source of mineralising fluid and heat, along with favourable structural complexity for deposition of precious and rare metals.

The area of interest on the Onkoshi SE licence contains a roughly circular magnetic body, ~6km across, coinciding with syn-tectonic granite intrusives (Salem Igneous Suite) and is situated ~30 km from the historic Erindi and Vredelus gold prospects (EPL 7464). The magnetic body appears to form a potato-like feature around which the Swakop Group metasediments of the Damara sequence are wrapping.

The Onkoshi SE Gold Project is targeting intrusion-related gold mineralisation within the complex and surrounding geological environment. The presence of extensive granite plutonism in this area along with potential structural and chemical traps between the granite and metasediments present optimal conditions for the deposition of rare and precious metals. Deposit types to be investigated include sheeted vein-systems, vein-disseminations in carbonaceous rocks and intrusion-proximal to outer-aureole types.

An application for an Environmental Clearance Certificate is underway. Initial desktop geophysical interpretation of regional airborne magnetic and radiometric data will be completed as soon as possible. Reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling campaigns are planned.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_002.jpg

Figure 2: Location of the two Onkoshi Gold Project EPL's, EPL 8991 and EPL 7464.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_002full.jpg

Ziggy Cu Project, Namibia

The Ziggy Cu project is situated on a newly awarded Exclusive Prospecting License, EPL 8937 located in Mooifontein, near Helmeringhausen in southern Namibia. Copper mineralisation on the project is closely linked with a shear zone which is located within amphibolite-grade gneisses of the Namaqualand Metamorphic Complex (Figure 3). The geological setting of the mineralisation at Mooifontein consists of a 10-15 m wide zone of intense structural deformation which can be followed for over 5 km. Quartz veins are associated with the shear zone and define a wider zone of up to 200 m. Numerous massive ironstone pods are contained within the shear zone, while malachite staining is common in zones between 1-2 m wide.

Limited historic exploration work has been done on this prospect and is limited to a few pits and four diamond drill holes drilled in the 1970's which were not sampled. Much of the shear zone, covered by a thin veneer of Nama Group sediments, was never prospected and may host similar mineralised structures which are presently concealed. More recently, in 2008, a historical rock grab sample with noticeable malachite staining taken from the shear zone was submitted for assaying and returned 13% Cu (Figure 4).

To explore this shear zone more comprehensively, fieldwork encompassing mapping, sampling, and ground geophysics is planned, particularly in areas that are underlying younger Nama Group sediments. The license it situated approximately 5 km south-east from the town of Helmeringhausen in the Karas Region.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_003.jpg

Figure 3: License location of the Ziggy Cu Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_004.jpg

Figure 4: Grab sample taken in the shear zone at the Ziggy Cu project - historical assay result of 13%.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/180608_9868d5ad94e3286a_004full.jpg

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a diversified business model, that allows the company to generate short and long-term revenue opportunities whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Historical Sample Results

Historical sample assay results were obtained from previous exploration activities conducted by other entities and may not comply with current standards for quality assurance. While these results provide valuable geological information, they should be treated with caution and not solely relied upon. The Company has not independently verified these historical results, and they are presented here for reference purposes only. The Company plans to conduct its own sampling and analysis to confirm and update the data in compliance with current regulatory requirements.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors: Pr.Sci.Nat., B. Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the exploration properties and activities. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180608

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Antler GoldANTL:CCTSXV:ANTLPrecious Metals Investing
ANTL:CC
Antler Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Antler Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Antler Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its soil and calcrete sampling program on its 100% owned Central Erongo Gold Project in Namibia. The project is comprised of five contiguous licenses covering a total area of 185 km2in highly prospective areas of the Damara Mobile Belt. This includes 28 km of prospective strike length with the same stratigraphy that hosts the Osino Resources Twin Hills deposit. Antler's EPL 8010 borders with the Twin Hills Mining License (3.1 Moz Au). The highest soil sampling anomaly on Antler's EPL 7261 is approximately 5 km from the Navachab Gold Mine, a 1989 mineral resource of 10.4 Mt @ 2.4 gt Au which produced 85,000 ounces of gold in 2022. (Figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted three new gold exploration licenses targeting the extension of the highly-fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia. The Eastern Ubendian Corridor is well established as a producing gold terrane which includes 4 significant gold fields (Lupa, Mpanda, Amani and Niassa), with the Lupa Goldfields hosting the >1MOz New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM")1. The combined licenses, named the Ufipa Gold Project, cover an extensive 473,627 ha offering a district scale opportunity for establishing a new gold field in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt. The project forms part of Antlers 87.5% held subsidiary, Antler PG (see news release dated March 24, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in certain mineral claims comprising the Crescent Lake Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada ("Property") to an arm's length private company, Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") ("Transaction").

Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler stated:"I am pleased to announce the sale of the Crescent Lake Lithium Project to Midex Resources Ltd., a highly regarded lithium explorer, paving the way for the successful development of the lithium potential on this Property. The sale of the Property allows Antler to focus on its existing projects while pursuing other opportunities, along with maintaining a significant equity investment in an active Canadian Lithium explorer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to announce it has initiated its summer 2023 surface exploration program at the Gander East Property. The focus of the program is to complete a till sampling program over a high priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures. The priority target is one of several targets that were identified in 2022 by high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic surveys completed by Marvel (see March 2, 2022, and June 14, 2022, releases for further details). The project is being completed as a follow up to preliminary prospecting and ground truthing which was conducted by the company in late 2022 (see November 9, 2022, release), which identified minimal outcrop and well-developed overburden over the target areas. Further refinement of the targets was completed through review and analysis of geophysical data in preparation for the current program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Trading resumes in:

Company: TomaGold Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. ( " Chibougamau ") (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that the Option Agreement announced on August 14, 2023 with TomaGold Corporation (" TomaGold ") (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) pursuant to which Chibougamau granted TomaGold an option to acquire the West Block, comprised of 99 claims in Barlow and McKenzie Townships, Québec, has been approved by regulators.

In order to exercise its option and acquire a 100% interest in the West Block, TomaGold must make cash payments to Chibougamau in an aggregate amount of $2,650,000 over a period of five years, including an initial payment of $300,000 on the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue 6 million shares to Chibougamau within five business days of the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue additional shares to Chibougamau on an annual basis for five years thereafter in an aggregate amount of $1,350,000, at an issue price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of TomaGold's shares at the respective dates of issuance; and incur expenditures on the West Block in an aggregate amount of $5,600,000 over a period of five years, including $600,000 in the first year. Any shares issued by TomaGold to Chibougamau under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four-month "hold period" under applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Main objective to unlock the value of the Chibougamau Mining Camp historical deposits
  • TomaGold receives conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for these transactions

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide further details to the previous release dated August 14, 2023 regarding the properties being acquired pursuant to the agreements signed with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" CIM ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex "), which include a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

As previously disclosed, in order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. TomaGold is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects. A summary of the most significant agreements as well as a description of the most significant properties is included below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp.  (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the  "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FWB") under the symbol " GGA1 ".

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"We expect the Frankfurt listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe ." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector, will complement our listings on the Canadian CSE and United States OTCQB and heighten the Company's exposure across these major marketplaces."

Getchell Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently released its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 - see release here ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 - see release here ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated.

A video detailing the Fondaway Canyon gold project, and its upside potential can be accessed by the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Sz_ozKQU-A

Getchell Gold Corp. is perfectly positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate.   Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.  Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c2975.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, exploration plans and a report on its exploration permits comprising the Dialakoro Project ("Dialakoro") in northeast Guinea. The permits of Dialakoro are presently covered by an ''Autorisation de Reconnaissance''.

We are in the process of getting the final grant of the permits and presently designing an exploration program. The work on establishing relationships with local communities has successfully been completed. Alma is also working on increasing our land position in the area. The Company is in the process of converting the company debt to common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Antler Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Related News

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Field Season Summary for Storm Copper Project, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Copper Investing

American West Metals locks in 80% of the Storm Project, Canada

×