Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community following the announced acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 12, 2022 . Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, along with members of the executive team, will participate.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

The directors of Amgen accept responsibility for the information contained in this press release. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this press release is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-host-webcast-investor-call-following-announced-acquisition-of-horizon-therapeutics-301699964.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

Rule 2.7 Announcement: Amgen Inc to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 2.7 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Body of Evidence Grows From ZUMA-7 Study Supporting Initial Treatment With Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy for Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

-- Treatment Sequencing Post Hoc Analysis of Outcomes in Patients Treated with Any Cellular Immunotherapy (Including Yescarta in Third-Line) Further Support Previously Reported ZUMA-7 Study Data Showing Benefit of Earlier, Second-Line Treatment with Yescarta --

-- Additional Analysis Reports Improved Outcomes with Yescarta Versus Standard of Care Across Both High and Low Levels of Metabolic Tumor Burden --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Presents Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Evaluating Epcoritamab Across B-Cell Lymphomas

  • Four oral presentations presented at ASH highlight data evaluating investigational epcoritamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma, previously untreated follicular lymphoma, R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and Richter's syndrome

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced data from multiple clinical trials evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, alone or in combination for the treatment of patients with relapsedrefractory (RR) follicular lymphoma (FL), previously untreated FL, RR diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), as well as Richter's syndrome at the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Notably, initial results of investigational epcoritamab in patients with R/R FL and previously untreated FL are featured during session 623 on Sunday, December 11 starting at 4:30 p.m. CST . The results are part of the EPCORE™ NHL-2 study, a Phase 1b /2, open-label trial to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in combination with other agents in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including FL. Approximately 2.7 per 100,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with FL every year and the median age of patients at diagnoses with FL is 63. 1,2,3 FL is typically a slow-growing or indolent form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes. 4 Although FL is a slow-growing lymphoma, it is considered incurable with conventional therapy. 5,6

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Time to CAR T-cell Therapy May Impact Outcomes for Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma in New CIBMTR Analysis

Kite's Manufacturing Time for Yescarta ® in the U.S. is Median of 7-Days from Start of Cell Enrichment to Harvest, with an Overall 16-Day Turnaround Time (Leukapheresis to Product Release) –

– CIBMTR Analysis Finds Median ‘Vein-to-Vein' Time (Leukapheresis to Infusion) in Real World Setting is 27-Days for Yescarta in the U.S.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Announces Updated Clinical Responses, Breadth of Activity, and Safety Across Four Dose Levels of Tuspetinib in Difficult-to-Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia Populations

  • Company Provides Comprehensive Clinical Update from Phase 1/2 Trial

  • Tuspetinib Continues to Deliver Single Agent Responses in r/r AML Patients

  • Tuspetinib Safety and Efficacy Profile may Position Drug to Become the Preferred Kinase Inhibitor for Triplet Combination, Maintenance Therapy, and Patients Failed by Prior FLT3 Inhibitors

  • Tuspetinib Enrolling APTIVATE Expansion Trial for Monotherapy and Combination Therapy

  • Luxeptinib Original Formulation Delivers New CR in DLBCL Patient

  • Luxeptinib New G3 Formulation Continuous Dosing Ongoing in R/R AML Patients

  • Aptose to Hold a Corporate Clinical Update and Data Review at 10:00 am EST

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today provided a clinical update of its lead oral myeloid kinome inhibitor, tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), as responses continue to emerge from a Phase 12 trial, and from its oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor, luxeptinib (formerly CG-806) in an ongoing Phase 1ab trial.

Tuspetinib, a once daily oral agent designed to target FLT3, SYK, and JAK kinases but avoid targets that drive toxicities, safely delivered complete remissions (CR/CRh/CRi/CRp) as a monotherapy across four dose levels (40mg, 80mg, 120mg, and 160mg) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients that previously had been failed by chemotherapy, Bcl-2 inhibitors, hypomethylating agents, competitor FLT3 inhibitors, and hematopoietic stem cell transplants. Data are being presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting by lead investigator Naval G. Daver, M.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center, showing tuspetinib delivers single agent responses in very ill and heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory AML patients of mutationally-defined populations, including those with AML harboring wild-type FLT3, ITD or TKD mutated FLT3, or mutated forms of NPM1, MLL,TP53, NRAS, KRAS, DNMT3A, RUNX1, various slicing factors, and other genes. "The welcome blend of safety and breadth of activity seen with tuspetinib in AML patients makes this an ideal candidate for combination therapy," remarked Dr. Daver.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Presents Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting for Investigational Navitoclax in Combination With Ruxolitinib for JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis Patients

  • Exploratory analysis from Cohort 3 of the Phase 2 REFINE study presented in an oral session at ASH

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new data from Cohort 3 of its Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF). The exploratory analysis suggests the combination of navitoclax and ruxolitinib led to reductions in bone marrow fibrosis (BMF) and variant allele frequency (VAF) for common genetic mutations found in individuals with myelofibrosis that may indicate potential disease modification. 1 The findings were shared in an oral presentation (abstract #237) at the 64 th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).

"While the current standard of care for patients with myelofibrosis can improve disease symptoms, impact on underlying disease biology is limited. It is our hope that patients have an option that goes beyond symptom control," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology clinical development, AbbVie. "Consistent with previous evidence, these results suggest navitoclax combination may have disease modifying potential, both as an anti-fibrosis agent and by reducing variant allele frequency of driver mutations."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper - Response to Non-Material Litigation

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Drilling Commences On New Lithium Project At Turner River, WA

Settlement Of Joint Venture Agreement With Linden Gold Alliance Devon Gold Project

Related News

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Precious Metals Investing

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

×