AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

iVexSol® Closes $23.8M Series A-3 Financing; Funds to Revolutionize the Production of Lentiviral Vectors

IVexSol Inc., a technology-based lentiviral vector (LVV) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced $23.8 million in Series A-3 funding. New investors Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) and Asahi Kasei Medical, a division of Asahi Kasei (NYSE: AHKSY), join existing investors which include Casdin Capital and BioLife Solutions (Nasdaq: BLFS) to close Series A financing at a total of more than $39 million.

The new funding will be used to invest in iVexSol's Intelligent Vector Solutions by advancing process and analytical technologies, expanding technical teams in Quality, Regulatory and cGMP operations, and augmenting existing infrastructure to support the production of stable LVV producer cell lines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces TRANSCEND CLL 004 Trial of Breyanzi® Met Primary Endpoint of Complete Response Rate in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced topline results from TRANSCEND CLL 004, a Phase 1/2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Results from TRANSCEND CLL 004 showed the study met the primary endpoint of complete response rate compared to historical control in the prespecified subset of patients with R/R CLL that was refractory to a BTK inhibitor and pretreated with a BCL-2 inhibitor. No new safety signals were reported for Breyanzi in this study.

"CLL is an incurable disease with complex biology and immune dysregulation that has made the development of T cell-based therapies that provide deep remission very challenging," said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, head of Cell Therapy Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "In a population that has limited options, the TRANSCEND CLL 004 study represents the first multicenter trial evaluating a CAR T cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL, with results showing the potential of Breyanzi as a personalized one-time treatment approach for patients with this difficult-to-treat disease."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Announces PTAB Has Terminated Inter Partes Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia) announces that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States' Patent and Trademark Office has terminated the Inter Partes Review (IPR) it had instituted with respect to Aurinia's U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036.

About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for LN. LN causes irreversible kidney damage and significantly increases the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is one of the most serious and common complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). LUPKYNIS is in the United States (U.S.) and across the European Union (E.U).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Allergan Aesthetics takes a 360°approach to non-surgical aesthetic treatments to improve patient outcomes with expert-led medical education symposium at IMCAS 2023

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today unveiled at the 24 th International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress its immersive experience 'Discover your 360 °' . This is a customer centric approach, which supports continued innovation and provides cutting-edge products and technologies to help practitioners and patients' aesthetics needs today and for the future.

As part of a 360 ° offering, Allergan Aesthetics aims to fulfil practitioners' business goals as well as continue to provide world class medical education. In its recently launched global trends report, Future of Aesthetics, which explores how the Aesthetics industry is being shaped by social and cultural shifts, Allergan Aesthetics anticipates how industry behaviours will evolve and thus meet the needs of practitioners and patients. Themes such as Gender Inclusive Beauty, the New Masculine and The End of Aging will be discussed at the Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) hosted symposium, interactive booth, and during the company's participation in three industry panels.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Announces 10:1 Consolidation

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the “Company”, “Komo”), a premium plant‐based food company, announces that, effective at the opening of trading on January 30, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidated Common Share outstanding for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 9,709,102 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 7,276,992 Common Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional Common Shares will be issued, and any post-consolidated fraction of a Common Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares. The name of the Company has not been changed, and the trading symbol remains as "YUM". A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Common Shares, being 50046B205.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Allowance of a New and Refined Method of Use Patent for LUPKYNIS® in the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis From the United States Patent and Trademark Office

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed a method of use patent application titled IMPROVED PROTOCOL FOR TREATMENT OF LUPUS NEPHRITIS. Aurinia's newly allowed U.S. Patent Application (No. 17/713,140) reflects the unique and proprietary dosing regimen of its currently marketed product, LUPKYNIS. Specifically, this patent further refines the method of using LUPKYNIS in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and corticosteroids using eGFR as a method of pharmacodynamically dosing the product in patients with lupus nephritis. The newly allowed application provides patent coverage that supplements Aurinia's existing U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, which is listed in the Orange Book and claims an FDA-approved method of using LUPKYNIS. The claims in this additional patent add further specificity on dosing consistent with the FDA approved product label. This patent has the potential to provide an additional layer of patent protection for LUPKYNIS up to 2037. The Company intends to list this newly allowed patent in the Orange Book once issued.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

