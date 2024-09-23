Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

American West Metals

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Funds under the royalty package to be accessed this week

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive formal agreement with TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (Taurus) whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (A$18.8 million1) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project.

  • Definitive formal agreement signed with TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (Taurus) to provide US$12.5 million (A$18.8 million1) in exchange for a royalty over Storm
  • The first payment under the royalty package is US$5m (approximately A$7.5m) – US$1m (approximately A$1.5m) will be advanced to American West this week with the balance to be provided upon completion of registration of the royalty at the Nunavut Mining Recorder’s Office, expected within 2-3 weeks
  • Further payments under the royalty package are:
    • US$3.5m (approx.. A$5.25m) upon delivery of a Prefeasibility Study( PFS) for Storm and submission of permitting documents for a development at Storm
    • US$4m (approx.. A$6m) upon announcement of an increase in the JORC compliant resource for Storm to at least 400,000 tonnes of contained copper at a resource grade of at least 1.00% Cu
  • American West Metals and Aston Bay Holdings will share funds under the royalty package in accordance with their respective interests under the unincorporated joint venture for Storm, being 80% for American West Metals and 20% for Aston Bay Holdings
  • The funding has enabled an expansion of exploration and development activities at Storm including:
    • Expansion of the 2024 drill program with more than 22,000m of drilling completed to date – more than double the previous largest annual drill campaign as Storm, and which will underpin a significant upgrade to the maiden Storm resource
    • An investment in the 2025 field activities with bulk supplies being delivered to site this week by ship charter – saving circa. $4m on the potential logistics costs for the 2025 program
    • Completion of environmental, mining and development studies – including detailed testwork that supports the potential for a Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operation – which will support delivery of a PFS in early 2025

Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals, commented:

“We are very pleased to have finalised formal documentation of the royalty funding which allows us to commence accessing substantial non-dilutive funding for the Storm Copper Project.

“The royalty funds have allowed us to expand activities at Storm this year, resulting in considerable advancement of the project which is rapidly taking shape as a potentially globally significant copper mining operation.

“The investment from Taurus recognises the the strong foundations for growth established by American West to date, and is an endorsement of both the American West team and the production potential at Storm.”

Michael Davies, Taurus Chief Investment Officer, also commented:

“We continue to be impressed with achievements at the Storm Copper Project and its potential to be a significant mining operation. We are delighted to be supporting the team at American West Metals as they continue to grow Storm’s copper resources and progress development plans for the project.”

The royalty arrangements with Taurus do not impose any royalty on American West’s other projects, namely the West Desert and Copper Warrior Projects in Utah, USA.

For further details on the royalty package under the Taurus arrangement, see our ASX Release dated 24 June 2024 ‘$18.8M Royalty Financing’.

ABOUT THE STORM COPPER PROJECT

The Storm Copper Project is located on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The Project covers an area of over 2,200 square kilometres within the Polaris mineral district, and is just 120km south of Resolute Bay, the regional community and logistics hub.

Aston Bay is a deep-water bay located on the Northwest Passage, a seasonal ice-free waterway historically used to ship concentrate from the World Class Polaris and Nanisivik zinc – lead mines. Excellent facilities, including a 60-person camp, are in place to enable exploration and resource activities to be undertaken.

American West owns 80% of the Storm Project, and partners with Aston Bay Holdings (TSX:BAY) who own 20% of the Project.

Maiden Resource Estimate

American West delivered a maiden independent JORC Code - 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Storm Project in January, 2024. The MRE consists of 17.5Mt @ 1.2% Cu and 3.4g/t Ag (0.35% Cu cut-off), which includes 205Kt of copper and 1.9Moz of silver (Table 1).

The maiden MRE for the Storm Project has delivered the foundations to what American West Metals believe will be a globally significant copper district.

Immediate Resource Upside Potential

The shallow copper mineralisation within the Storm Deposits is open in all directions. The host stratigraphy and structures have been shown to be laterally and vertical extensive and therefore rank as high priority areas for resource growth.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American West Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

American West Metals

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) ) is pleased to provide a significant update to the JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for it’s 100% owned West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project) with the release of our maiden indium resource for West Desert.

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in assays for select grab sampling of surface gossan rocks at the underexplored Tempest Prospect
  • Prospective gossans have been mapped for more than 4km at Tempest, which is located 40km south of the Storm Copper targets drilled in 2023
  • A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at Tempest has defined a series of EM anomalies that coincide with the high-grade copper and zinc gossans, providing high-priority drill targets for the 2024 field program
  • Magnetic data indicates that Tempest may be located on a major structural unconformity - a geological setting that is highly prospective for base metals
  • The impressive results at Tempest further highlight the large-scale regional potential within the Project area

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the assay results from reconnaissance sampling and new geophysical surveys from the Tempest Prospect ("Tempest"), located within the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

"It is encouraging to confirm copper and zinc mineralization from surface samples at Tempest, as this opens a new area for further exploration at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended September 2022

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2022. During the September 2022 quarter, the Company’s focus was on the maiden diamond drilling program at the Storm Copper Project, and advancing key activities at the West Desert and Copper Warrior Projects.
Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Assay Results Confirm Outstanding Growth Potential Of West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce significant assay results from exploration drilling at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).
Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Further Strong Assay Results Highlight The Resource Growth Potential of The West Desert Deposit

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1), a low-footprint, North American- focused base metals explorer, is pleased to announce further strong assay results from the diamond drill program at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Cobre Limited Logo

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent to negotiate exclusively with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd (BHP) for a material earn-in joint venture agreement over Cobre's Kitlanya West and East Copper Projects (Kitlanya Projects), located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana (Proposed Transaction). The Proposed Transaction follows on from Cobre's successful participation in the BHP Xplor program which also provided funding for the recently completed seismic survey on the Kitlanya West project (see ASX announcements of 23 January 2024 and 22 August 2024)

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Two groups of chess pieces merging.

Titan Forms Joint Venture for Linderos Project with Hancock Prospecting Subsidiary

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM,OTC Pink:TTTNF) announced it has executed a binding joint venture and earn-in deal with Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining.

According to Titan's Wednesday (September 18) release, the deal concerns the company's Southern Ecuador-based Linderos copper project, in which Hanrine will be able to acquire up to an 80 percent interest.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Hanrine, who have a well-established team in-country with the technical capability and financial capacity for us to mutually benefit from exploration success alongside contribution to the economy of Ecuador," said Titan CEO Melanie Leighton, emphasising the company's excitement about Linderos.

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement

Hanrine to spend up to US$120M to earn 80% in Linderos Copper Project

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX: TTM) (Titan or the Company) refers to its ASX announcement dated 18 April 2024 and is pleased to announce that Titan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Linderos Mining S.A.S (Linderos), have executed a binding joint venture and earn-in agreement (JVA) with Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining S.A. (Hanrine), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hancock), for Hanrine to acquire up to an 8o% ownership interest in the Linderos Copper Project (Project) in Ecuador (Transaction).

Keep reading...Show less
"Retirement" written on a compass.

First Quantum Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme Amid Cobre Panama Uncertainty

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for employees at its Cobre Panama mine as it awaits government action on whether operations will be able to resume.

This comes after the mine’s closure in November 2023 due to a ruling from Panama’s Supreme Court that declared the company's mining contract unconstitutional following months of environmental protests.

Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that sources familiar with the matter say First Quantum has offered the voluntary retirement option as part of its efforts to manage the uncertainties surrounding the mine’s future.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, on schedule.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Operations Update

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Tumour Response in Sixth Patient Triggers Additional Recruitment in Pancreatic Cancer Trial

ChemX Granted HiPurA® HPA New Zealand Patent and Pilot Plant Progress

