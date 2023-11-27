Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

When Will Silver Go Up?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in assays for select grab sampling of surface gossan rocks at the underexplored Tempest Prospect
  • Prospective gossans have been mapped for more than 4km at Tempest, which is located 40km south of the Storm Copper targets drilled in 2023
  • A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at Tempest has defined a series of EM anomalies that coincide with the high-grade copper and zinc gossans, providing high-priority drill targets for the 2024 field program
  • Magnetic data indicates that Tempest may be located on a major structural unconformity - a geological setting that is highly prospective for base metals
  • The impressive results at Tempest further highlight the large-scale regional potential within the Project area

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the assay results from reconnaissance sampling and new geophysical surveys from the Tempest Prospect ("Tempest"), located within the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

"It is encouraging to confirm copper and zinc mineralization from surface samples at Tempest, as this opens a new area for further exploration at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

"Gossans are zones of surface-weathered metal mineralization, and the chalcocite and sphalerite in these zones are associated with EM geophysical anomalies over a 4 km-long trend. The magnetic signature here suggests that the older underlying basement rocks are close to the surface - that contact between the metamorphic basement and sedimentary rocks is a favourable zone of permeability to potentially host mineralization, while the basement rocks themselves can be a source of metal as well."

Figure 1: Zinc and lead-rich gossan in outcrop from the Tempest Prospect, Storm Project, Nunavut. Sample ID Y010803.

COPPER AND ZINC MINERALIZATION CONFIRM OUTSTANDING EXPLORATION OPPORTUNITY

The Tempest Prospect is located approximately 40 kilometres south of the known copper discoveries at Storm (Figure 6). The area was discovered through historical rock and soil sampling which defined copper gossans over 250m, with assays returning copper grades up to 32% Cu from historic select grab samples.

The geology of the area is interpreted to contain the southern extension of the highly prospective Storm sediment-hosted copper horizon, overlapping much older Proterozoic rocks that outcrop to the west. This geological setting and the unconformity between two main geological terranes are interpreted to be highly prospective for base metal mineralization.

A small reconnaissance sampling and field mapping program during the 2023 field season was aimed at expanding the understanding of the area. The mapping revealed a series of gossans that are significantly more extensive than originally defined. The gossans have now been traced over 4km of strike to the north and south of the original Tempest Prospect, significantly upgrading the exploration potential of the area.

Seven select grab samples were taken of gossanous rock outcrop and float, and one was taken from exposed gneiss basement. Several gossanous samples contain highly anomalous base metals with copper grades up to 38.2% Cu (chalcocite-mineralized dolostone with heavy malachite weathering rind Y010804) and zinc grades 30.8% Zn (sphalerite-mineralized dolostone with rusty-coloured weathering Y010801).

The gossan samples at Tempest differ in composition from those typically found at Storm with higher abundances of zinc, lead and gold. The Storm gossans generally contain only copper +/- silver, with only trace abundances of zinc and lead. This may indicate that the gossans at Tempest are derived from a different style or combination of styles of mineralization.

Tempest remains underexplored and further, more detailed, and extensive geochemical sampling is required to fully define the highest priority target areas.

Sample ID

Sample Type

Cu %

Zn %

Pb %

Fe %

Ag g/t

Au ppb

Y010801

Gossan

0.18

30.8

0.05

22.8

9

4

Y010802

Gossan

0.56

0.36

0.12

-

2

-

Y010803

Gossan

-

1.6

0.3

-

1

-

Y010804

Malachite/chalcocite float

38.2

0.17

0.1

5.8

3

277

Y010811

Gossan/Ironstone

-

-

-

11.8

2

53

Y010812

Gossan/Ironstone

-

0.01

-

28.3

0.5

2

Y010813

Gossan

0.16

-

-

45.7

3

8

Y010814

Basement/gneiss

-

-

-

3.7

0.5

-

Table 1: Tempest rock sample descriptions and geochemistry from the 2023 program.

Figure 2: Aerial view of the northern gossan at the Tempest Prospect. This section of the prospective trend has outcropping gossans that can be traced for 600m (brown-rust coloured).

Figure 3: Photo of the southern area of the Tempest copper and zinc gossans looking north. The brown-red rust-coloured gossans are indicative of potential base metal mineralization below surface and can be traced for over 4km along strike. Aston Bay CEO, Tom Ullrich, is seen at the right of the photo for scale.

GROUND GEOPHYSICS - NUMEROUS EM ANOMALIES IDENTIFIED

A ground Loupe Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) and magnetic survey were completed over the Tempest area during August 2023 to aid with mapping the stratigraphy and to define potential targets for further exploration work. Approximately 9km2 was covered during the survey (Figure 4 & 5).

Loupe TDEM is a man-portable, rapid, and inexpensive system developed by Loupe Geophysics (www.loupegeophysics.com.au) used to assess the conductivity of an area, particularly where there is significant outcrop and little to no weathering. The system is designed to measure electrical conductivity in the near-surface (generally between 20-30m depth) at high resolutions.

The TDEM survey has defined a series of conductive anomalies that lie along the strike of the stratigraphy and are coincident with the copper/zinc gossans in a number of areas (Figure 5). The conductors are localized and modeling of the data estimates that they are potentially steeply dipping. The relatively short strike length of the conductive features is positive and suggests that the anomalies may not be related to conductive stratigraphic horizons such as black shales, graphite, or iron sulfides.

A ground magnetic sensor was also used during the survey over the northern and southern areas of Tempest to supplement the existing airborne magnetic data.

The results of the TDEM are still being assessed but are highly encouraging with multiple anomalies and gossans untested. Follow-up surveys will include high-powered Moving Loop EM (MLEM).

Figure 4: Plan view map of the Tempest Prospect showing the mapped gossans and geochemical sampling points, overlaying aerial photography.

Figure 5: Plan view map of the Tempest Prospect showing the mapped gossans and geochemical sampling points, overlaying TDEM image (late time conductivity - Gate 6) and aerial photography.

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND BASE METAL POTENTIAL

While the geological understanding of the Tempest area is continuing to evolve with ongoing exploration, the current interpretation of the geological and geophysical data of the southern Storm Project area indicates the presence of both the extensive Storm sediment-hosted copper horizon as well as Proterozoic aged basement rocks. Both of these units are highly prospective for base metals, while the contact is a favourable zone of permeability for transport of metal-bearing fluids and metal mineralization.

The magnetics of the Tempest area are characterized by strong linear, north-south orientated magnetic features that are interpreted to represent uplifted ("horst") blocks of the Proterozoic basement rocks (Figure 6). The basement rocks in this area are close to surface (outcropping locally), covered by a thin veneer (

The proximity of the two terranes in the Tempest area marks a major structural and tectonic boundary. The unconformable contact between the two geological terranes is highly prospective, with the basement rocks being an important potential source of metals, with the contact being a zone of high permeability for mineralizing fluids.

The metal association of the Tempest gossans and geological setting indicates that the area has the potential for a unique mix of Storm and Seal-style mineralization (i.e., a spatially close association of the prospective zinc and copper stratigraphic horizons), as well as Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) and SEDEX style base metal deposits in the older, underlying Proterozoic basement rocks. The potential discovery of VMS-style base metal mineralization in the Proterozoic rocks at Tempest would be the first of its type within the Project area, and confirm the prospectivity of the Proterozoic basement.

Figure 6: Map of the Project area showing the known copper and base metal deposits/prospects overlaying magnetics (Airborne GeoTEM - hotter colours indicate higher magnetic intensity). The Tempest Prospect is located approximately 40km south of Storm Copper.

PLANNED PROGRAM

  • Ore sorting, beneficiation and flow sheet development are in progress on a range of mineralization styles from the 2750N and 4100N Zones.
  • Resource modelling and estimation work on the Storm Copper mineralization is continuing. Given the success of the resource drilling during 2023, and outstanding exploration discoveries yet to be drilled out and expanded, extra time has been required to assess a number of potential mining and development scenarios.
  • A report on the Storm Project summer environmental program is being compiled.
  • Logistics and exploration planning for the 2024 exploration program is continuing.

About the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc-Silver Projects, Nunavut

The Nunavut property consists of 173 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 219,257 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The Storm Project comprises both the Storm Copper Project, a high-grade sediment-hosted copper discovery (intersections including 110m* @ 2.45% Cu from surface and 56.3m* @ 3.07% Cu from 12.2m) as well as the Seal Zinc Deposit (intersections including 14.4m* @ 10.58% Zn, 28.7g/t Ag from 51.8m and 22.3m* @ 23% Zn, 5.1g/t Ag from 101.5m). Additionally, there are numerous underexplored and undrilled targets within the 120-kilometre strike length of the mineralized trend, including the Tornado copper prospect where 10 grab samples yielded >1% Cu up to 32% Cu in gossans. The Nunavut property is now the subject of an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture with American West (see "Agreement with American West" below for more details).

Storm Discovery and Historical Work

High-grade copper mineralization was discovered at Storm in the mid-1990s by Cominco geologists conducting regional zinc exploration around their then-producing Polaris lead-zinc mine. A massive chalcocite boulder found in a tributary of the Aston River in 1996 was traced to impressive surface exposures of broken chalcocite mineralization for hundreds of metres of surface strike length at what became named the 2750N, 2200N, and 3500N zones. Subsequent seasons of prospecting, geophysics and over 9,000 m of drilling into the early 2000s confirmed a significant amount of copper mineralization below the surface exposures as well as making the blind discovery of the 4100N Zone, a large area of copper mineralization with no surface exposure.

Following the merger of Cominco with Teck in 2001 and the closure of the Polaris Mine, the Storm claims were allowed to lapse in 2007. Commander Resources staked the property in 2008 and flew a helicopter-borne VTEM survey in 2011 but conducted no additional drilling. Aston Bay subsequently entered into an earn-in agreement with Commander and consolidated 100% ownership in 2015. Commander retains a 0.875% Gross Overriding Royalty in the area of the original Storm claims.

In 2016 Aston Bay entered into an earn-in agreement with BHP, who conducted a 2,000-station soil sampling program and drilled 1,951m of core in 12 diamond drill holes, yielding up to 16m* @ 3.1% Cu. BHP exited the agreement in 2017 and retains no residual interest in the project. Aston Bay conducted a property-wide airborne gravity gradiometry survey in 2017 and drilled 2,913m in nine core holes in the Storm area in 2018 yielding a best intercept of 1.5m* @ 4.39% Cu and 20.5m* @ 0.56% Cu.

Agreement with American West

As previously disclosed, Aston Bay entered into an Option Agreement dated March 9, 2021 (the "Option Agreement") with American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West") pursuant to which American West was granted an option (the "Option") to earn an 80% undivided interest in the Project by spending a minimum of CAD$10 million on qualifying exploration expenditures ("Expenditures"). The parties amended and restated the Option Agreement as of February 27, 2023 to facilitate American West potentially financing the Expenditures through flow-through shares but did not change the commercial agreement between the parties.

The Expenditures were completed during the 2023 drilling program and American West exercised the Option in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, as amended. American West and Aston Bay will form an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement. Under such agreement, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Project will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

Recent Work

American West completed a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) ground geophysical survey in 2021 that yielded several new subsurface conductive anomalies. A total of 1,534m were drilled in 10 diamond drill holes in the 2022 season, yielding several impressive near-surface intercepts including 41m* @ 4.1% Cu as well as 68m of sulfide mineralization associated with a deeper conductive anomaly.

In April 2022, results of beneficiation studies demonstrated that a mineralized intercept grading 4% Cu from the 4100N area could be upgraded to a 54% Cu direct ship product using standard sorting technology. Further beneficiation studies are ongoing.

In April 2023, American West embarked on a spring delineation drilling program using a helicopter-portable RC drill rig as well as conducting gravity and moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) ground geophysical programs.

The summer 2023 program conducted further delineation drilling of the near-surface high-grade copper zones to advance them toward maiden resource estimates by late 2023 or early 2024. Diamond drilling tested new high-priority gravity targets and environmental baseline studies will be initiated.

*Stated drill hole intersections are all core length, and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.

QA/QC Protocols

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP. Drill core and hand samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were subject to 33 element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a). Overlimit values for copper (>10%) and were analyzed via four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS Method Cu-OG62).

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The Company is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area.

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West") have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under such agreement, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

About American West Metals Limited

AMERICAN WEST METALS LIMITED (ASX: AW1) is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. Our strategy is focused on developing mines that have a low-footprint and support the global energy transformation. Our portfolio of copper and zinc projects in Utah and Canada include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralization that can generate robust mining proposals. Core to our approach is our commitment to the ethical extraction and processing of minerals and making a meaningful contribution to the communities where our projects are located.

Led by a highly experienced leadership team, our strategic initiatives lay the foundation for a sustainable business which aims to deliver high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

For further information on American West, visit: www.americanwestmetals.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party's interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.

For more information contact:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

SOURCE:Aston Bay Holdings Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810127/aston-bay-and-american-west-metals-confirm-high-grade-copper-and-zinc-mineralization-at-the-tempest-prospect-storm-copper-project-canada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay HoldingsBAY:CCTSXV:BAYBase Metals Investing
BAY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Further assay results from the summer Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program have returned thick intervals of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, including:

  • Drill hole SR23-38 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 24.4m @ 1.1% Cu from 48.8m, including,
      • 6.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 54.9m, including,
        • 1.5m @ 8.3% Cu from 54.9m, and,
        • 4.5m @ 1.5% Cu from 67.1m
  • Drill hole SR23-41 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 12.2m @ 1.1% Cu from 118.9m, including,
      • 3m @ 4% Cu from 126.5m
  • Drill hole SR23-43 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 51.8m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1.6% Cu from 64m, and,
    • 3.1m @ 2.7% Cu from 76.2m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 80.8m
  • High-grade, near-surface copper has now been defined at the 4100N Zone over a strike of more than 1,300m and a width of 400m, with drilling and geophysics supporting the potential to extend mineralization at least 600m farther to the north-east.
  • Drilling results continue to demonstrate the strong correlation between geophysical targets and copper mineralisation, with an extensive suite of geophysical targets remaining to be tested.
  • The latest assays are part of the 63 drill holes completed at Storm in 2023 that will support the maiden mineral resource estimation at Storm.
  • All the known high-grade, near-surface copper zones remain open providing outstanding potential for further drilling to expand the resource.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the latest assay results from the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Emerging Camp-Scale Opportunity at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

The latest assay results for the Lightning Ridge Prospect and the 2200N Zone confirm thick, high-grade intersections of copper that further expand the footprint of near-surface copper mineralization at Storm

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Closes Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Closes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") today announces the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the "LIFE Offering") and concurrent non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Offering" and, together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$2.5 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY);(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") announces revised terms of its previously announced brokered private placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Discovery of Sediment Hosted Copper System at Depth and 76m of 2% Cu from 32m at Thunder from the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Discovery of Sediment Hosted Copper System at Depth and 76m of 2% Cu from 32m at Thunder from the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Discovery of large sediment hosted copper system confirmed by diamond drilling:

  • Assay results for diamond drill holes ST23-01, ST23-02 and ST23-03 indicate that all three holes have intersected sediment hosted copper beneath the near-surface copper deposits at Storm
  • ST23-02 has intersected a 24 metre (m) thick interval of copper sulfides at depth with copper values up to 2.7% Cu, indicating the potential of the deeper system to host high-grade mineralization
  • The wide-spaced location of the holes - between 600m to 2 kilometre (km) spacing - highlights the broad lateral scale of the sediment-hosted copper system
  • The results confirm the correlation between the sediment-hosted copper and gravity anomalies, highlighting large-scale exploration potential with more than 14km prospective strike untested by drilling

High-grade new near-surface discovery at Thunder:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from the 2023 surficial exploration program at their Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

Highlights from the surficial exploration program include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn down a total of US$16.7 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$10 million which was due six months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$6.7 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director stated: "Lumina is extremely pleased to be wrapping up resource definition and metallurgical drilling in December to support the Feasibility Study. The US$10 million draw will fund our activities until the next tranche from Wheaton in May 2024 as we progress the study and engineering work."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Issues Correction

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty") reports that in a Crux Investor interview dated September 19, 2023, Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen discussed the level of engineering conducted over the past two decades on the Pebble Project and may have left the impression that the level of study is at a higher level than that currently defined by its September 18, 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report. These statements about the Pebble project may be potentially misleading. Northern Dynasty re-affirms that the September 18, 2023 report properly reflects the level of study and retracts the pertinent statements made in the September 19, 2023 interview. Investors should not rely upon these statements. Further, the September 18, 2023 Technical Report includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too geologically speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Mobilizes a Diamond Drill to the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Mineral Mobilizes a Diamond Drill to the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that mobilization has begun in preparation for a November 27 th start of a 2,000 meter drill program on the Kidd2Carnegie Project near Timmins, Ontario. As a result of the mild Fall and continuing wet conditions, it was decided to use helicopter support in placing and moving the drill. As freeze-up progresses the program will shift to a ground supported program from a helicopter supported drill program. This move will save money and allow for more meters of drilling to be completed.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2023, announcing the engagement TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 28, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

Trailbreaker Resources Reports Rock Samples Up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu and Expands Geochemical Trend to 3-Km at Castle Rock Property

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

Energy Investing

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Sierra Metals Takes the Lead with Gain of Nearly 40 Percent

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Luminex Rises 50 Percent on Adventus Acquisition News

Lithium Investing

Adina Main Strike Length Extended by 300m to Over 1,300m

×