Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit to raise up to C$1,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share for two years from the closing date of the Offering at a price of C$0.12 per share. The Company may pay finder's fees raised in connection with the financing to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and as permitted by law.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the delivery of definitive subscription agreements and TSX Venture Exchange's acceptance. All of the securities issued pursuant to this Offering will have a hold period expiring four months and a day after the closing date. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily for the Company's Farallon Project and El Penon processing facility in Chile, and for general working capital purposes.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q4 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q4, 2022, the Company extracted a total 11,340 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents a decrease of 15% from the record Q3 results of 13,440 tonnes. Tonnes processed in Q4 represented 6,804 tonnes, down 10% from the previous quarter of 7,570 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 2.05%, up 10% from the previous Q3 result of 1.87%. Waste removal increased by 18.5% to 1,422 tonnes in Q4 as the decline advanced to the lower 344 levels. Sales of 295,397 pounds of copper generated approximately US$691,000 in revenue (after processing costs). Q4 copper sales and revenue were in line with the previous quarter supported by higher copper grades.

2023 New Year Greetings and Update from Alastair McIntyre CEO - Altiplano Metals Inc

2023 New Year Greetings and Update from Alastair McIntyre CEO - Altiplano Metals Inc

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the Company's activity in 2022 and forward-looking activities for 2023 from the Company CEO Alastair McIntyre.

Happy New Year to our shareholders, stake holders, service providers and followers of Altiplano Metals Inc. I wish you the best for 2023 and thank you for your continued support. 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year of new milestones and company growth.

Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the November 2022 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of November, approximately 4,110 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,950 tonnes shipped and processed. The November production represents an increase of 2.5% over the October output of 4,010 tonnes. Processing in November increased by 23.5% over the October figure of 2,390 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in November at 2.10%, represents an improvement from the 1.87% observed in October and represents the second highest monthly grade in 2022 and 3rd highest overall. Increased production and good copper grades generated the second highest amount of copper sales from Farellon on record in November at 131,153 pounds.

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 344 m mining level as part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Cross cuts on the 344 m mining level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings now established on the northeast and southwest directions. Mining in this area has begun along with benching operations continuing between the roofs and floors of the 352 m and 360 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 336 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks with a time frame of approximately eight weeks to reach the new targeted intersection. In addition, the Company is planning an underground drill program in the new year to intersect drill targets below the current workings. This program will be designed to increase the geological confidence by extending the drilling intercepts in the Farellon vein system at depth and along strike.

Altiplano Reports Q3 Operational Results with Record Tonnes Mined at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q3 Operational Results with Record Tonnes Mined at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q3 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q3, 2022, the Company extracted a total 13,440 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 25% from Q2 results of 10,742 tonnes with Q3 representing the highest quarterly production since operations began in 2018. Tonnes processed in Q3 represented 7,570 tonnes, up 1% from the previous quarter of 7,488 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.87%, down 4.8% from the previous Q2 result of 1.96%. Waste removal in Q3 decreased by 56% to 1,199 tonnes in Q2 as focus returned to advancing production headings.

blocks spelling "RISK" with trucks at mine site

Mining Investors Must Manage Risk as Geopolitical Concerns Rise

Mining companies face diverse risks, but geopolitics is at the top of the list for many.

At the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, known as PDAC, a leading Canadian resource sector expert stressed that although the mining sector presents opportunities, it's important to properly assess risks before jumping in.

Jackie Przybylowski, metals and mining analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said risk modeling is a difficult job, but essential in evaluating investment storylines in the industry.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited

SER Wins Government Funding To Drill Canobie

Strategic Energy Resources Limited(“SER” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has been awarded a $275,000 Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grant. The direct cash funding will be used to drill a single deep hole at the Canobie Project where SER has defined a compelling intrusion related nickel-copper sulphide target. The CEI grant provides funding for innovative new exploration programs that address specific knowledge gaps and contribute to the discovery of critical minerals in Queensland1.

Auric Mining

Jeffreys Find: Toll Milling Agreement Executed Mining To Commence

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that a toll milling agreement was executed on 30 March 2023 between FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR)and BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML). The agreement provides for toll milling of ore from the Jeffreys Find gold deposit at FMR’s Greenfields Mill 3km east of Coolgardie.

Nickel Search

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NiS or Company) is pleased to announce a huge step forward in confidence in the Mineral Resources for its flagship 100%-owned Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Project (Carlingup or the Project) near Ravensthorpe, Western Australia.

Arvind Misra, Managing Director, Belararox

Shortening Time from Exploration to Production Key to Closing Supply/Demand Gap, Belararox Exec Says

Shortening the time frame from exploration to mine production will be key in closing the gap between supply and demand, particularly for critical metals, according to Arvind Misra, managing director of Australia-based mineral explorer Belararox (ASX:BRX).

“The whole ecosystem has to work together — the governments, the investors, the companies, the experts in the local community — have to work together to expedite that process,” Misra said.

“The process between finding a deposit to developing a deposit can be anywhere from five to 10 years, depending upon the jurisdiction you're working in. And if that time span remains that big, the gap is not going to be filled that fast.”

Leeuwin Metals

Leeuwin Metals Commences Trading On The ASX

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (ASX: LM1) (LM1 or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO), led by Discovery Capital Partners. The Company raised $8 million AUD (before cost) through the IPO, and the funds will be allocated towards exploring critical metals across the Company's portfolio of projects in Canada and Australia. The work programs will primarily focus on the William Lake Nickel sulphide project in Manitoba, Canada.

