ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation to develop a positive relationship that promotes mutual respect, cooperation, and ongoing communication around mineral exploration activities conducted by the Company within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory.

"ACME acknowledges and respects the rights and values of the Sagkeeng First Nation, and we are committed to building an open and transparent relationship founded on regular dialogue. We look forward to working together over the years ahead," says Company CEO Steve Hanson.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/142568_853aa76294bcb9da_002.jpg
 
Figure 1: Map of ACME project claims located within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/142568_853aa76294bcb9da_002full.jpg

The agreement provides both parties with the groundwork to develop a mutually beneficial relationship that addresses environmental and cultural matters, in addition to economic benefits through services, education and job creation, with fairness and in recognition of Sagkeeng's long history on their Traditional Territory.

Chief Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng explained that: "Sagkeeng supports responsible and respectful resource development in our territory. ACME has demonstrated its willingness to respect our rights and interests, and its conduct is an example of how industry can work with us for everyone's benefit. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with ACME."

ACME currently has three mineral exploration projects located in the northern and southern limbs of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The project claims are comprised of 21 claims totaling 8,883 acres in the Shatford Lake pegmatite field, 10 claims totaling 5,196 acres near Birse Lake, and 6 claims totaling 2,930 acres in the Cat-Euclid Lake shear zone. The region hosts hundreds of individual pegmatite bodies, many of which are classified as complex rare-element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites - known to account for a quarter of the world's lithium production.

The Company is in the process of completing an extensive summer evaluation program at both Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes to localize targets for drilling.

ABOUT SAGKEENG FIRST NATION

Sagkeeng First Nation is an Anicinabe Nation with approximately 8000 members, many of whom live on Sagkeeng's reserve on the Winnipeg River at the shore of Lake Winnipeg. Sagkeeng has used and occupied its Traditional Territory in Treaties 1, 3 and 5 since time immemorial.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid, Birse, and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

