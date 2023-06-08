Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling, construction, and development of Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

TW-1 targets the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) which extends from approximately 1250 to 1820 feet below ground surface (bgs) at the test well location. As announced in August 2022, the LGU presented some of the highest lithium values, up to 130 mg/L in brine samples collected in ACME's Phase 1 program, which was completed in July 2022. The LGU presents a deep, laterally expansive aquifer, which overlies bedrock throughout a significant portion of Clayton Valley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/169230_8a2d73e79410da71_002.jpg

Figure 1: Drill set up at Clayton Valley

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/169230_8a2d73e79410da71_002full.jpg

ACME's project area is contiguous and adjacent to the northwest of Albemarle's lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley which has been in operation since 1966. Clayton Valley remains the only producing lithium brine region currently in production in the United States.

The completion of DH-1A in April 2023 increased the depth of the LGU from approximately 1250 - 1820 feet. The underlying bedrock was drilled to a depth of 1940 feet and a zone-isolated brine sample was collected using a down-hole Ardvark™ packer system from approximately 1880 to 1840 feet. Zone testing indicated brines extend into the bedrock with lithium concentration up to 71 mg/L. Downhole geophysical logs completed include a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) log, which provides indications of potential fluid volume, mobile, or capillary bound waters, and estimates of hydraulic conductivity throughout the entire borehole.

TW-1 was successfully drilled and casing installed to a target depth of 1,820 feet by Harris-Earth Drilling in accordance with Nevada Division of Minerals DMRE well permit W0017. The perforated casing captures the LGU from 1,300 to 1,800 feet, approximately 500 feet of potential ore-grade lithium brine aquifer. Completion of TW-1 positions ACME to exclusively control the only deep well in the northern portion of Clayton Valley.

Highlights of the TW-1 drilling and well installation program included:

  • Successfully reaching the bottom of the LGU aquifer with a large diameter borehole
  • Completion of open-hole geophysical and wireline logs
  • Successful well, gravel pack and cement seal installation
  • Completion of well development activities

Initial chemical field parameters from airlift development indicate the Total Dissolved Solids and Electrical Conductivity of the TW-1 brine is consistent with the values reported in the LGU during Phase 1 testing. The well will be secured and prepared for completion of a pumping test from which hydraulic properties and brine chemistry of the LGU will be assessed. The assessment will examine the potential extractability and average lithium concentration of the brine in the LGU at TW-1.

The results of the TW-1 pumping test and response propagated to the DH-1A-grouted in vibrating wire piezometer array will be used to assess the volume of lithium enriched brine and potential extractability of the brine from the LGU aquifer through pumping. The assessment of extractable brine volume and concentration of lithium in the brine will be used to infer if a lithium resource potentially exists at the ACME project. Brine samples from the pumping test discharge will be submitted to multiple laboratories for chemical analysis and potential bench-scale testing for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and processing. The TW-1 pumping test, data, and laboratory analyses are anticipated to be completed within 90 days.

ACME is funded by strategic investors and positioned to complete its exploration and development objectives through the near term with the goal of providing a domestic supply of lithium to the U.S. and Canadian markets.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist and Mathew Banta, Certified Professional Hydrogeologist are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101 and have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 818-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169230

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
The Conversation (0)
ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME)

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced drilling of its Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 and successfully completed DMRE borehole DH-1A as part of a Phase 2 expanded characterization drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

ACME's project area is contiguous and adjacent to the northwest of Albemarle's lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley which has been in operation since 1966, and the only currently producing lithium brine plant in the United States.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Steve Hanson will participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mr. Hanson will participate in the "Mining for Electric Vehicles" panel at 10:00 am ET.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Expands Lithium Project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, Securing Key Land Position

ACME Lithium Expands Lithium Project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, Securing Key Land Position

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims ("FLV 3 Claims") encompassing approximately 1295 acres contiguous to the south and east of the Company's FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada. With the additional ground, ACME's total number of claims in the area have increased to 207 totaling approximately 4002 acres. These claims are pending final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/159203_33653bdbc4727bda_002.jpg

Figure 1: FLV Claim Group Map

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

MARV:TSX.V)(O4T:GR)(MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX.V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Marvel and Falcon have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for Rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The two surveys were completed in May 2023 and will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs that are expected to start later this month. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 and is fully-funded for an upcoming 15,000-meter drill program. The Company has in excess of $10 million in the treasury.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTC Pink: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company"), a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the field exploration activities that commenced on May 2, 2023, at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property") in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA.

To date the field team has completed general prospecting, mapping and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and structural mapping on the Property. The team has identified an abundance of 'new' previously unmapped and sampled pegmatites in three clusters as shown in Figure 1 below. These pegmatites are described to occur as 2-6m wide bodies potentially up to 50-100m long and appear to occur conformant with the local metamorphic foliation and may vary in dip from shallow to steeply dipping. The predominant quartz, feldspar pegmatites are more resistant to erosion and weathering and are frequently exposed along ridgelines, and within creek beds, and the identified pegmatites appear to be hosted within weathered greenstone locally mapped as amphibolite (Figure 2). The pegmatitic mineralogy is generally consistent with the lepidolite and spodumene bearing pegmatite identified in the Lucky Mica region on the Property which have returned results up to 7.5% Li2O.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") has temporarily suspended exploration activities across its three camps in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts which has banned forest access on Crown land and closure of roads to help combat forest fires across the province.

At this time, the Company will focus on other segments of its portfolio not currently impacted by forest fires. Work is expected to continue unimpeded in Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Saskatchewan is also dealing with major forest fires and the Company has decided to temporarily suspend activities in the region until it can properly assess the situation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine and three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (the "Amended and Restated Financials"), which amends and restates the previously filed unaudited condensed interim financial statements and MD&A for the nine and three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

The Amended and Restated Financials and MD&A were filed due to an error in the estimation of the present value of the Right of Use Asset for the Mauritius BAF property lease, whereby the ending balances for Property, plant and development, and current and long-term lease obligations as at March 31, 2023 and the amortization and lease finance costs for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 were overstated. A security deposit was also reclassified from prepaid expenses to long-term deposits to reflect updated expectations.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Gold Investing

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for its Flagship White Gold Project, Significantly Increasing Inferred Resources by 41% and Reporting 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Tinka Drills 98 Metres at 8.8% Zinc Including 36 Metres at 19.0% Zinc at Ayawilca and Provides Exploration Update

Lithium Investing

Option For Strategic Acquisition Expands Adina Project To 44km2

×