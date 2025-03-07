Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MXR: Extension of Takeover Offer Period

MXR: Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced MXR: Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Download the PDF here.

astral resourcesaar:auasx:aargold investingGold Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources


Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Download the PDF here.

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Download the PDF here.

Bidder's Statement

Bidder's Statement

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Download the PDF here.

Industrial vehicles moving ore at a mine site. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GPM Metals Leads With 37 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its preliminary estimates for the 2024 annual mineral production survey on Wednesday (February 26).

The report showed that the US was the top trading partner for metal ores and non-metallic minerals over the last year. Canada’s resource sector shipped C$6.4 billion worth of commodities to the US in 2024. Meanwhile, imports into Canada totaled C$4.3 billion.

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Where I See 10+ Bagger Potential, Plus Gold Price, Stocks and M&A

Rick Rule sees people making mistakes, and he's preparing to reap the benefits.

"I'm looking to deploy reasonable amounts of money into something that I feel as a speculator over five years could be a 10 bagger or a 20 bagger. And there's five or six of those out there right now, so I'm pretty excited," said the proprietor of Rule Investment Media.

Watch the interview above for more from Rule on those topics and others.

Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Stock Valuations at 40 Year Lows, Don't Need Much to Fly

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, discussed gold's key underlying price drivers, also sharing his thoughts on emerging factors that could impact the metal, including the Mar-a-Lago Accord.

In terms of gold stocks, Day believes their potential continues to strengthen.

Watch the interview above for more of Day's thoughts on gold, as well as gold stocks.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Pours First Gold at Phillips Find, Strengthening WA Production Pipeline

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has successfully poured its first gold from the Phillips Find project in Western Australia, marking a key milestone for the company, The West Australian has reported.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold CEO, President and Director Robert Archer.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Advances El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN,OTC Pink:NRGOF,FWB:P9J) CEO Robert Archer outlines the company’s plans to advance the newly acquired El Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico.

Watch the full interview with Pinnacle Silver and Gold CEO Robert Archer above.

Astral Resources
Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Silver Investing

Missing Silver Bars Bring Mining Community Together

Resource Investing

Australia’s Mining Gender Pay Gap Shrinks, Women Still Earn Less

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

