ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. See results in link to table below. Boron anomalies occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

Link to Rock and Soil Analysis Table

This most recent study confirms historical and new lithium occurrences on the Property and that certain beds are enriched in lithium. A number of the surface enriched beds appear to be clay altered tuffs and may form semi-continuous sedimentary horizons below relatively unmineralized cover units.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/151860_f509741364f98ac2_002.jpg

Figure 1: Broad Outcrops of Felsic and Rhyolitic Tuffs

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/151860_f509741364f98ac2_002full.jpg

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The property has been mapped with historical sampling occurring at up to 610 ppm lithium. It is believed that the current erosion surface could be exposing the edges of a stratigraphic deposit, or deposits, with possible bedding conformable lithium mineralization.

ACME's Fish Lake Valley project is directly west and abuts Ioneer Ltd's world class Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project area. On Friday January 13th 2023, the US government announced that it had committed up to $700 million in construction funding to Ioneer's project. Under the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) loan program, the proposed loan to Ioneer could allow the company to start mine construction next year. Last summer, Ioneer entered into offtake agreements with Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, and Panasonic Corp to supply lithium for EV battery production in the US. Following news of the conditional loan, Ioneer reported that it could produce enough lithium for 370,000 electric vehicles per year.

A geophysical survey completed in the fall of 2022 indicates the presence of a down-dropped fault block with interpreted target clay sediments potentially similar to illite units identified in the nearby Rhyolite Ridge lithium deposit. A basin fault is evident near the southwestern end of the survey profile. Moderate to low clay concentration sediments and possible carbonate-bearing sediments are interpreted to be present at the surface near the southwestern basin fault that extends beyond a depth of one km over about 80% of the profile. Higher concentration clay sediments are interpreted over a surface distance of about 700 meters. Drilling has been recommended to determine the near-surface relationship between the different interpreted concentrations of clay sediments, potential associated carbonate-rich units and the occurrences of lithium and boron.

Mapping, geophysics, and sampling to data are consistent with a model of structural feeder zones forming bedded mineralization within down-dropped structural blocks. Drilling is justified and is needed to test the full potential host section. Additional potential down dropped structural blocks containing geologically young sediments have been identified on the property and are currently being evaluated.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday January 10th, 2023! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that a work permit has been issued by the Government of Manitoba for the Company's upcoming drill program at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

ACME Lithium Announces Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Agreements

ACME Lithium Announces Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Agreements

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") has retained Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone Capital") in the capacity of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory. Simone Capital will leverage its proprietary database to engage and coordinate roadshows with retail brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, and individual investors on the Company's behalf. Simone Capital is located in Toronto, Ontario and principally owned and operated by Anthony Simone and Matthew Benedetto In consideration for the services, Simone Capital will be paid CAD$6,500 per month for an indefinite term subject to termination on 30 days notice.

Additionally, ACME has engaged Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), located in Vancouver, British Columbia, for digital marketing services, branding, content creation, and data-optimization. In consideration for these services, Machai Capital will be paid CAD$12,500 per month for a six month term.

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS FURTHER STRONG TIN INTERCEPTS AND EXTENDS MINERALIZATION AT DEPTH AT ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . Drilling has now concluded, and data compilation and modelling are underway.  The program has been highly successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralization near surface and at depth below and adjacent to historical drilling.

Highlights:

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, January 17, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") releases gold assay results from its 60,000-metre 2020-2022 drill program and reviews the Company's gold data from the 2011-2019 surface drill and 2014 channel sample programs at Castle East, as well as the underground drill program at its Castle Mine from 2019.

Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., P.Eng., CEO commented, "Historically, gold has been directly associated with silver in the Cobalt Camp. The gold values in the silver dore bar produced when the historic mines were in production accounted for 3 to 5 percent of the total 1,000 ounces by weight. Using the January 13, 2023, close price of gold and silver, the contained gold value of these bars would be 2-4 times the contained silver value in USD." The intercepts published in this news release support this statement and prove that there is gold mineralization in the Gowganda area. In addition, the Company has not only discovered gold mineralization in the Nipissing Diabase, where most of the silver-cobalt veins occur, but also in the Archean Lithologies above the diabase sill.

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

Park Place Lithium Brine Project Delivers Up to 82.0 mg/L Li From Initial Sampling

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from samples taken at the Company's 100% owned Park Place Lithium Brine Project located 180 km west of Edmonton, Alberta. Three brine samples were collected from a 72-meter-thick interval at the top of the Leduc Formation in well 10012-03-059-23W500 and returned grades ranging between 71.2 82.0 mgL lithium with an overall average of 77.2 mgL lithium (Table 1).

The Park Place Lithium Brine Project consists of 1,602,209 acres of contiguous MIM permits (89 MIM permits) that overlie the lithium-rich Devonian aged, Leduc Formation, Carbonate Reef complex (Woodbend Group) and the underlying Beaverhill Lake Group (Swan Hills FM) (Figure 1). These Formations are confined aquifers and are considered to be hydraulically connected. The Leduc Formation reaches thicknesses of just over 300m and the Swan Hills Formation is up to 250 metres thick within the Company's Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) permits. LithiumBank considers both Formations highly favourable for potential brine production and intends for both to be the focus of continued sampling and study to lead to a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. The contiguous MIM permits covering the Formations give the Company the dominant position over the contained lithium-rich brines.

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two large, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that it has received licenses to commence exploration operations on its properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto ("Hombre Muerto") in Argentina.

The Company is already performing the mandatory health and safety checks of the rig and crew on the initial drilling rig, which it expects to mobilize to commence drilling before the end of this month. Alpha has secured a second drilling rig, which is s expected to join the ongoing operation as soon as possible in 2023.

