Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium Investing News

ACME Lithium Inc

ACME Lithium Announces Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Agreements

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") has retained Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone Capital") in the capacity of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory. Simone Capital will leverage its proprietary database to engage and coordinate roadshows with retail brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, and individual investors on the Company's behalf. Simone Capital is located in Toronto, Ontario and principally owned and operated by Anthony Simone and Matthew Benedetto In consideration for the services, Simone Capital will be paid CAD$6,500 per month for an indefinite term subject to termination on 30 days notice.

Additionally, ACME has engaged Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), located in Vancouver, British Columbia, for digital marketing services, branding, content creation, and data-optimization. In consideration for these services, Machai Capital will be paid CAD$12,500 per month for a six month term.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Birse, Cat-Euclid, and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Source

Click here to connect with ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), to receive an Investor Presentation

acme lithiumcse stockscse:acmelithium explorationLithium Investing
ACME:CC
Acme Lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ACME Lithium Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 8th, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update at its Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference 45

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference 45

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference 45.

This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to attend a presentation by President and CEO, Stephen Hanson followed by a Q and A.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Geophysics Report Targeting Lithium Clay Deposits at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Receives Geophysics Report Targeting Lithium Clay Deposits at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics has completed gravity and Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) surveys at ACME's Fish Lake Valley (FLV), Nevada Project.

The gravity survey indicates the presence of a down-dropped basin with interpreted target clay sediments potentially targeting similar illite-smectite units identified in the nearby Rhyolite Ridge lithium deposit. A basin fault is evident near the southwestern end of the profile, with modeled depths to Paleozoic bedrock ranging from about 1.3 km to 1.9 km. Moderate to low concentration clay sediments are interpreted to be present at the surface near the southwestern basin fault that deepen to about 300 meters and extend beyond a depth of one km over about 80% of the profile, while higher concentration clay sediments are interpreted over a distance of about 700 meters with depths ranging from about 500 to 750 meters. Drilling has been recommended to determine the relationship between the different interpreted concentrations of clay sediments and the presence of lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Canadian Lithium Portfolio Strengthened

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (“BMM” or “the Company”) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to advise that 6 new multi-cell claims (129 cells) totalling 27.05km2 (the “Arrel Project”) have been acquired in the Georgia Lake lithium district, situated in between the Company’s existing Gorge and Tango projects1. This development further solidifies Balkan’s presence in the region.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Winsome Managing Director Appointed To Power Metals Corp Board

Winsome Resource Limited (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Managing Director Chris Evans has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Canadian-listed exploration and development company Power Metals Corp (TSX-V:PWM; “Power Metals”).
Keep reading...Show less

Power Metals Welcomes Winsome's Managing Director to the Board

Highlights:

  • Winsome Resources Managing Director appointed to Board of Power Metals Corp
  • Expands on recent acquisition of shares and offtake agreement from former Chinese owner Sinomine Rare Metals Resources
  • Terms also being finalised for future collaboration on multiple projects

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV :PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Winsome Resources' (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") Managing Director Chris Evans has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Unveils MercLok, Innovative Technology for Mercury Remediation

Soil treatment that captures dangerous neurotoxins

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today unveiled a breakthrough product that captures mercury from soil and mining waste, helping to remove this harmful element from the food chain.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

LPI Announces The Acquisition Of Water Rights For Its Maricunga Lithium Brine Project

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of water rights covering its Maricunga lithium project in Chile.
Keep reading...Show less
Ioneer Ltd

Ioneer Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Shell Canada Energy for Sulphur Supply

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR), an emerging lithium-boron supplier, announces the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shell Canada Energy (“Shell”) for sale of sulphur to Ioneer for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project (“the Project”) in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DeepRock Minerals Completes High-Resolution Drone-Supported Magnetometer Survey on the Golden Gate Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Graphite Investing

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

×