IMARC

Achilles Launches MyAchilles App for Mining Suppliers

We are excited to share the latest news from Achilles with you. Today, we announced the launch of our new MyAchilles App, a powerful tool designed to help mining suppliers manage sustainability and compliance with greater ease and efficiency.


The MyAchilles App offers suppliers mobile access to their Achilles Sustainability Scores and key performance insights, empowering them to stay ahead of evolving sustainability standards while managing their profiles on the go. This innovative app provides real-time notifications, performance updates, and access to important documents and certificates, all from a mobile device.

In addition, more advanced features such as audit reports and improvement actions will be rolled out in the coming months to further support suppliers in managing compliance and driving improvements. You can find the full press release attached for more detailed information.

If you have any questions or would like to arrange an interview with a spokesperson from Achilles, please don't hesitate to reach out: arya.nair@achilles.com

Find out more about

Achilles Supply Chain Sustainability

Source

Materials ‘green’ premia: Trends and outlook to 2030

Materials ‘green’ premia: Trends and outlook to 2030

‘By 2030 the buyers we surveyed expect demand for green materials to increase by 1.7-to-4.5-times current levels’


IMARC

Australia ‘a very important partner for us’: Bernhard Kluttig

‘Australia has significant deposits of raw materials which Germany and Europe urgently need for the transformation of our economies’


IMARC

Hold on to your hat, and your gold: WGC’s John Reade

Metal’s long sequence of all-time highs ‘probably tells you a lot about the geopolitical landscape that we’re in at the moment’


Woomera Mining

Drilling Commences at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in Mongolia


Keep reading...Show less
What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment? (Updated 2024)

What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment? (Updated 2024)

Preliminary economic assessments are critical for determining the economic viability of a resource project.

Mining companies require positive assessments in order to justify investing more capital in moving the project through to development. Knowing what a preliminary economic assessment is will help new market participants better understand the investment value of a mining company and its assets.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the information that preliminary economic assessments include, and why they are a crucial part of the mineral resource exploration and mining process.

India ‘our most consequential energy relationship’: Geoffrey Pyatt

Materials ‘green’ premia: Trends and outlook to 2030

Australia ‘a very important partner for us’: Bernhard Kluttig

Hold on to your hat, and your gold: WGC’s John Reade

