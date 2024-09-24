Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West Cobar Metals Limited

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

West Cobar Metals Limited (“West Cobar”, ASX:WC1) is pleased to advise that assays from the latest drilling of its 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper - Antimony Project (Figure 1), located 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales have shown drill intersections of broad and consistent copper and antimony mineralisation.

Highlights

  • Recent diamond drilling confirms a thick zone of antimony copper mineralisation at Bulla Park with structural control from a major WSW trending fault
  • Provides further confidence of a large antimony copper system at Bulla Park supporting previous drilling results - 33m at 0.47% Cu and 0.15% Sb (19CA002, 229m to 262m)1
  • BPD09 encountered copper - antimony grades up to 1m at 1.04% Cu, 0.55% Sb (204m to 205m)
  • Broad intercepts from BPD09 include 190m at 0.23% Cu and 0.08% Sb from 128m
  • Selected intersections from BPD09 include 66m at 0.34% Cu and 0.13% Sb, 7g/t Ag from 200m. Also:
    • 4m at 0.44% Cu, 0.20% Sb and 7g/t Ag from 131m
    • 10m at 0.47% Cu, 0.23% Sb and 9g/t Ag from 200m
    • 4m at 0.53% Cu, 0.21% Sb and 10g/t Ag from 223m
    • 13m at 0.45% Cu, 0.17% Sb and 7g/t Ag from 239m
  • Gravity and aeromagnetic surveys indicate there is potential mineralisation along at least 1.8km of strike, over 350m of horizontal width and drill intersected thicknesses of approximately 60m
  • Strong macroeconomic factors for antimony (prices are approx. US$22,700/t) and copper (prices are approx. US$9,300/t)*
  • Antimony is on the critical mineral lists of both Australia and the US
  • In addition, potential for stratiform massive sulphide silver – zinc - lead mineralisation exists south of the copper - antimony mineralisation
  • Additional drilling planned to enable maiden antimony copper mineral resource estimate

West Cobar Metals’ Managing Director, Matt Szwedzicki, commented: “The Bulla Park project is shaping up to have potential for a major copper – antimony – silver deposit. The antimony content is exceptional and with the global prices of antimony trading at nearly 2.5 times the price of copper, it is a good time to have drilled through a major intercept of antimony mineralisation.

We are now planning the next drill program to follow the deposit along strike.”

Figure 1 - West Cobar’s Bulla Park Project exploration licences, interpreted geology and outline limits of aeromagnetic surveys flown.

Mineralisation is dominantly tetrahedrite (copper - antimony sulphide) and minor chalcopyrite and stibnite (antimony sulphide). Antimony grades in all drill hole intercepts are approximately 30% to 35% of the copper grade, reflecting the theoretical composition of tetrahedrite (Cu12Sb4S13).

The mineralisation has developed over several stages. Syn-depositional siderite alteration of Lower Devonian (Winduck Group) silty fossiliferous sandstones is accompanied by chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite. Synsedimentary microfaults and dewatering structures are common indicating a tectonically active depositional and mineralising environment. When subsequently lithified, brittle faulting and fracturing has resulted in siderite-barite stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias with tetrahedrite as the main copper-antimony mineral. Later faulting is associated with tectonic breccias, massive siderite-barite veins up to 20m thick and tetrahedrite and stibnite crystals filling vughs and veins (Figures 2 and 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the gold exploration programs at Black Swan.

Canada flag.

MAC President Calls for Renewed Investment, Streamlined Approvals to Move Mining Sector Forward

Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada, gave his annual address in front of members of the association and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on September 17.

He spoke about the opportunities and challenges facing the country's mining industry, saying that while there are areas to improve, he's encouraged to see Canada's federal and provincial governments stepping up to support the sector.

Read on for highlights from Gratton's talk on the state of mining in Canada.

IMARC

MCA announces Women in Resources award winners

‘Vital to promote diversity and attract the next generation of inspirational leaders’


IMARC

Copper caught in ‘materials trilemma’

‘The lead time of a normal copper project is already longer than the 11 years we have left until 2035’


Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Acquires Ultra High-Grade Antimony Portfolio, Grading up to 63% Antimony

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding purchase agreement with Bullseye Gold Pty Ltd to acquire the ultra-high-grade Taylors Arm and Spartan Antimony Projects in northern NSW (Acquisition) (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2024)

Investing in junior mining companies can be tricky, and it's often challenging for investors to pick winners.

That’s largely because junior miners have one of the toughest jobs in the mining industry: finding mineral deposits. The kicker is that many of these mineral exploration companies don’t actually generate revenue to finance their exploration activities.

Rather, junior miners must present an attractive value proposition to accredited investors. They may then decide to take an equity position in the company, often through private placements.

×