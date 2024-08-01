Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to injury, were designed to verify field locations of historical high-grade results and to define priority targets for drilling later in the September quarter. The dual program airborne MobileMT geophysical survey has also been completed for both projects.

Highlights

  • At the Great Bear IOCG-U Project:
    • 4 separate IOCG systems have been identified and sampled
    • The Glacier IOCG target hosts chalcopyrite-bornite cemented breccias and veining within strong potassic alteration over more than 1100m of identified strike length
    • The Cleaver IOCG target hosts widespread & fresh chalcopyrite mineralisation covering an area of 785m x 460m including Uranium recordings of up to 4,000 counts per second within earthy hematite structures
    • Extensive native silver veining and crystals observed <500m NW of the historic Bonanza and El Bonanza silver mines that historically produced >34,000,000 ounces of refined silver
    • Historic mineralisation confirmed at Thompson & Spud Bay, with visible uranium and cobalt observed. ±700m of mineralised outcrop sampled
    • More than 175 samples collected from the greater Great Bear Project area
    • Follow up campaigns being prepared for Q3 at Sloan, Mariner and Doghead - the northern part of the project area not visited during the first phase
  • Multiple styles of copper mineralisation observed at the Rae, Cu-Ag-Au Project:
    • Vertical broad shear zones with extensive quartz veining and semi massive to massive copper sulphides identified at HALO, Cu-TAR, DON and PAT, with follow up sampling extending the strike length at HALO to more than 800m
    • Evidence of sedimentary hosted copper mineralisation at the CALMAL and HALO targets
    • Widespread native copper “replacement style” mineralisation at Kilauea
    • Approximately 100 samples collected from the Rae Project.
  • Assays expected in two to three weeks for Great Bear with results for Rae following in two to three weeks thereafter
  • A total of 3,573 line-km heliborne MobileMT geophysical survey completed across both projects Results and interpretations are due in two to three weeks

“A safe and successful program has been delivered at both of our highly prospective Canadian projects from a standing start in February, on time and on budget. A fantastic achievement and testament to the capability of the Whitecliff team and a great result for all shareholders. All objectives were completed in phase 1 for 2024. Pleasingly, all historically identified mineralisation across the projects has been extended laterally, highlighting the scale potential at Great Bear and Rae. I look forward to assay results confirming what our onsite visual assessments have concluded and to the commencement of drilling later this quarter. We are at the first and most exciting stage in the identification of what we believe are multiple, district scale mineralised complexes at both projects.

Over the next two months, we expect assays and the finalisation of drilling plans for Great Bear subject to ongoing permitting requirements. Receipt of assays and geophysics from both projects will strength our understanding and confidence for the upcoming drilling campaign.

What we are seeing here is only the beginning at Great Bear. This area is still untapped with several further high priority and highly prospective areas yet to be visited as part of the next onsite campaigns in the coming months.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

