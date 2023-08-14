TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Ur-Energy to Hold Earnings Webcast and Teleconference Tomorrow

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its webcastteleconference tomorrow, August 15, 2023

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2023 Q2 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The webcast and teleconference will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. ET. Please join us by phone or online as follows:

Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Number: 973-528-0011
Provide event code 517113 or ask to join the Ur-Energy call.

The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the call.

Pre-registration and participation access is available by clicking here or by copying the following URL into your web browser: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2307/48913. Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same link.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman and CEO
1-720‐981‐4588 (ext 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773977/Ur-Energy-to-Hold-Earnings-Webcast-and-Teleconference-Tomorrow

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×