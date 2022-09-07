Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

The Company is currently identifying and assessing disruptive opportunities within the transdermal biotechnology, which it believes can be a superior delivery system in many cases for new and existing pharmaceutical therapeutic drugs. With this initial investment in Starton we believe Love can leverage their expertise and proven success to credibly evaluate potential acquisitions in transdermal field of advanced drug delivery systems.

Love Pharma has invested an initial $592,000 Cdn into Starton for 145,161 common shares of the issuer at a price of $3.10 USD per share. The investment was completed in June 2022.

Starton Therapeutics Highlights

  • Experienced Board and management team led by Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer
  • Starton's proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use
  • Clean financial picture, no warrants or debt
  • Two therapeutic Programs in clinical development with patent protection through 2040/2041:

STAR-LLD, Phase 1: Continuous delivery of lenalidomide in hematologic malignancies (blood cancers)

  • Unprecedented results in preclinical models in both efficacy and safety
  • Preclinical data supports issued continuous delivery patent (US Patent #US11197852B2), protection through 2040
  • Entering Phase 1b/2 in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) in two new indications for lenalidomide.
  • Phase 1 clinical trial complete
  • Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL): first IMiD for most common form of leukemia

STAR-OLZ, Phase 2: Transdermal five-day adhesive matrix patch in CINV (cancer supportive care)

  • First product with Total control primary endpoint in CINV.
  • Superiority on label; differentiated profile from oral
  • Cost effective, improved compliance and convenience
  • Partnered in Mainland China with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group.
  • FDA IND authorized

Love Pharma's investment in Starton Therapeutics is primarily based upon the Company's interest in innovative drug delivery technology, such as transdermal patches, which can reduce side effects, transforming patient outcomes with established, approved medicines allowing for streamlined market entry with long term IP protections.

To further accelerate our planned strategic alliance and to bolster the Company's own biotech initiatives in the area, Love Pharma is in discussions with TRPL Laboratory - TRPL is the lab that develops and supports Starton's transdermal drug delivery programs and is a global leader in transdermal delivery systems.

For more information about Starton Therapeutics and their pipeline of development programs, visit www.startontx.com

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977
E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com
www.love-pharma.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing, and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Overview

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue
  • Love Pharma completed the acquisition of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc.

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

