The company announces new mass spectrometry instruments, workflows, software and industry collaborations during ASMS 2022 Conference
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, is showcasing new instruments, workflows, software and industry collaborations that enable customers to generate new analytical insights and accelerate next generation vaccine and therapy development. The company will showcase these innovations during the 70th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 5-9, 2022, in the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis.
"Our newest innovations are focused on improving each of the critical steps in an end-to-end mass spectrometry workflow," said John Lesica, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "New instruments, consumables, workflows and software solutions enable leading-edge biological research that spans the molecular spectrum—from targeted and small molecule quantitation and advancements in high-throughput quantitative proteomics and bio-molecular characterization to a revolution in intuitive, AI-driven software."
Enabling Next Generation Therapies
To improve material quantitation and accelerate biopharma development, Thermo Fisher has added a new Thermo Scientific Direct Mass Technology mode for its Thermo Scientific Q Exactive UHMR Hybrid Quadrupole-Orbitrap mass spectrometers that lets manufacturers analyze the characteristics of biotherapeutics in greater detail throughout development. For proteomics researchers, the Thermo Scientific AccelerOme Automated Sample Preparation Platform improves reproducibility in sample prep, a longstanding bottleneck preventing wider use in biomarker discovery for disease detection and research into new therapies.
A new Thermo Scientific µPAC Neo HPLC Column improves column-to-column reproducibility within proteomics and biopharmaceutical research applications as part of an end-to-end liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) workflow. This further simplifies complex bottom-up proteomics analyses, enabling wider use in discovery and detection of cancer and other disease biomarkers and in development of new therapies and vaccines ranging from COVID to cancer and rare diseases.
Unlocking Deeper Analytical Insights
The new cloud-based Thermo Scientific Ardia platform integrates data across multiple chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments, letting biopharmaceutical and proteomics scientists share previously siloed data, simplifying analyses and unlocking deeper insights into new diagnostics and therapies that could reach the point of care sooner.
New Thermo Scientific BioPharma Finder 5.1 software uses advanced algorithms to improve biotherapeutic characterization, an increasing priority as industry and regulators build stricter quality controls into the production of complex new biotherapies and vaccines.
For proteomic scientists, Thermo Scientific Proteome Discoverer 3.0 software interprets data from Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers and applies artificial intelligence (AI), giving researchers a faster method to identify and analyze billions of possible protein interactions in humans, insights that accelerate discovery and development of next-generation drugs and vaccines.
Lastly, for forensic toxicologists, clinical research toxicologists, employee drug testing facilities and wellness organizations, expanding the Thermo Scientific Tox Explorer Collection onto the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris Mass Spectrometer platform , provides an all-in-one LC-MS toxicology solution to solve complex analytical challenges and increase laboratory productivity.
Cross Industry Collaboration
Thermo Fisher has entered a relationship with TransMIT GmbH Center for Mass Spectrometric Developments to promote a mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) platform for spatial multi-omics applications in pharmaceutical and clinical laboratories. The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap MS instrumentation , coupled with TransMIT's AP-SMALDI 5 AF Ion Source , enables higher-resolution spatial distribution mapping of cancer and other complex tissues to improve disease detection.
For more information on the Thermo Fisher solutions exhibited at ASMS 2022, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS .
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005385/en/
Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com