Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to reflect on its trajectory over the past 12 months. With a substantial drill discovery at the Valley gold target on the Rogue Project and a $25.2 M financing completed, 2022 was a transformative year for Snowline. The Company was founded less than two years ago to explore a previously unrecognized gold district in Canada's Yukon. Multiple drill discoveries in this short window have led to substantial value creation, while validating and underscoring the broader exploration potential of Snowline's target rich >280,000 ha land position in the prolific Selwyn Basin

Snowline's top 5 highlights from 2022:

  • Discovery: Drilled 318.8 m of 2.55 g/t Aufrom surface among other widely spaced highlight holes at Valley, revealing a substantial and unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS). 5,080 m of analytical results from the 2022 Valley drill campaign are still pending
  • Community: Established a green energy partnership with Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation, providing Snowline's main camp with a 27-kW solar power facility, reducing emissions, reducing costs, and building ties with First Nations and Yukon businesses
  • Growth: Recruited a strong in-house exploration and management team, with breadth and depth of experience paralleled by few companies in the junior mining space
  • Strength: Closed a non-brokered, $25.2 M financing, allowing Snowline to ramp up scale and pace of exploration mid-season. Snowline will enter 2023 with a treasury of $22.3 M, allowing for aggressive exploration through 2023 and beyond
  • Performance: 311% appreciation in share priceto date from January 1, 2022, ranking Snowline among the top exploration and mining companies globally for share price performance in 2022 and rewarding its discovery-focused approach. For the second straight year, SGD has seen triple digit returns (133% in 2021).

"In an otherwise difficult market, our efforts to build Snowline as a company and to rapidly advance our projects in an underexplored district demonstrate the value of discovery," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Valley is unique in that at such an early stage, it ticks many of the boxes required of an economic gold discovery. It has scale, it has large zones of consistent mineralization with good gold grades, it has a favourable geometry, and its strongest grades-up to 4.1 g/t Au over 108.0 m-begin at surface. When we launched Snowline to explore an apparently unrecognized gold district, it's exactly the sort of discovery we were hoping to make. The existence of Valley has strong positive implications for the potential of our other targets in the district, where we are just scratching the surface. As we look ahead to 2023, I would like to thank our investors, our strong shareholders, our team, and the many partners and supporters who have contributed to making Snowline a success."

Additional exploration highlights from 2022 include:

  • Construction of 50-person "Forks" camp and adjacent 1,000 m airstrip in central location between Valley and Jupiter discoveries, efficiently servicing the Company's Rogue, Einarson, Ursa and Cynthia projects
  • Acquisition of Golden Olyproject, including seven intrusions similar in age to Valley and prospective for Valley-style RIRGS gold mineralization, along with a diverse package of additional Selwyn Basin gold prospects
  • Significant asset expansion through staking using our proprietary regional database and in-field knowledge of regional geology and mineralization to strategically expand our claim position by 2.7x (including acquisitions) to >280,000 ha
  • Commencement of environmental survey work at Valley including monthly water quality monitoring, hydrology, pre-disturbance botanical inventories and wildlife surveying, providing a baseline of knowledge for future advanced stage permitting
  • Visible gold in Phase I drilling at Gracie, a buried intrusion 4 km east of Valley, putting Snowline 3 for 3 on discovery of visible gold in its drill programs, each on never-before-drill-tested targets. Assays for all five holes at Gracie (2,152 m) are pending
  • Advancement of all Yukon projects, with extensive geological, geophysical and geochemical surface programs moving new targets towards drill readiness across Snowline's extensive Yukon exploration portfolio.
Snowline Gold Corp., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Solar panels in position at Snowline's newly built Forks Camp. Designed by Solvest Inc. the hybrid-solar generator system is among the first of its kind to be used to power a remote exploration camp in Canada.
Snowline Gold Corp., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 2 - Yukon Ministers Ranj Pillai (Economic Development, left) and John Streicker (Energy, Mines and Resources, second from left) discuss Valley drill core at the Forks Camp, with Snowline Chair Dr. Craig Hart (right) and CEO Scott Berdahl (second from right) in late September 2022.
Snowline Gold Corp., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 3 - Plan map of the Valley intrusion (pink) showing drill results received to date. Strong results from widely spaced drill holes indicate the presence of a large, consistent, and unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system. More than 5,000 m of drill results are still pending for the Valley target and are expected for Q1 2023.

2023 EXPLORATION PLANS

With a strong treasury and 3 diamond drills parked on site at Valley, Snowline is looking forward to another highly active exploration season in 2023. Through the year, the Company will adhere to its commitment to safe, environmentally sound, and socially responsible exploration, building on its economic engagement within the Yukon and further strengthening lines of communication and consultation with First Nations and Yukon communities.

The scale and nature of the 2023 program will be finalized following receipt and interpretation of remaining drill results from Valley and Gracie on the Rogue project, alongside analytical results from surface programs across Snowline's portfolio. The Company expects to drill a significant amount at Valley in 2023 to expand, delineate and de-risk the discovery while collecting data useful to resource estimation. At the same time, the Company intends to drill multiple additional targets, using 2022 Phase I drill results from Gracie to vector towards a mineralized intrusive source to that anomaly, and performing first-pass drilling on new targets with the goal of making substantial additional discoveries.

Initial metallurgical testing of Valley material will commence in Q1 2023. The Company is also exploring options to streamline sample processing for analytical results, to avoid the long wait times for analytical results experienced in 2022.

STOCK OPTIONS

In addition, the Company announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has granted a total of 2,350,000 incentive stock options to various employees, consultants, directors, and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable for one share each at $2.88 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Options are subject to vesting provisions of 20% every six months from the date of the grant.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Snowline Gold Corp., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 4 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs. Staking in the latter part of 2022 brings the total area to >280,000 ha.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE:Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733597/Snowline-Gold-Reviews-Transformative-Year-as-it-Looks-Ahead-to-2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline GoldCSE:SGDPrecious Metals Investing
SGD:CNX
snowline

Snowline Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-032 returned 1.76 g/t Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized interval averaging 1.32 g/t Au over 338.0 m
  • Hole V-22-015 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 170.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.65 g/t Au over 442.0 m in 182 m step-back across system width
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 17 of 32 holes (7,232 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-032 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.72 gt Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.32 gt Au over 338.0 m (Tables 1 and 2). The entire hole, including barren sections, averaged 0.93 gt Au across 532.7 m, ending in mineralized rock. The hole was collared 166 m from any other hole and drilled northeast to test the system between previously announced V-22-005 (192.0 m @ 1.52 gt Au) and V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.5 gt Au

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 128.2 m From Surface Within 285.2 m of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 128.2 m From Surface Within 285.2 m of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-014 returned 1.45 g/t Au over 285.2 m, including 2.48 g/t Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface in 160 m step-out from previous holes
  • Full results in for V-22-007 returned 1.89 g/t Au over 410.0 m (entire length in mineralization), including previously announced 3.24 g/t Au over 146.0 m
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 24 of 32 holes (10,530 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-014 intersected a broad zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 2.48 gt Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface at 2.8 m downhole within a broader zone of 1.45 gt Au over 285.2 m (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 160 m from the nearest previously announced hole. Full results have also been received for V-22-007, which is mineralized along its entire 410.0 m length from bedrock surface, averaging 1.89 gt Au along the length of the hole

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1 - Preliminary highlight summary of V-22-007 and V-22-014, including previously reported upper 282.9 m (@ 2.30 g/t Au from 5.1 m) in V-22-007. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known. The geometry of the mineralized corridor is not determined by any individual vein nor structure and depends instead on the broader distribution of the many thousands of small, mineralized quartz veins present at Valley.

"Hole V-22-014 is the latest step-out drill hole to add significantly to the prospective scale and grade of our unfolding gold discovery at Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "The continuity of strong grades from Valley's central zone, seen both within holes along hundreds of metres and between holes spaced hundreds of metres apart, demonstrates the presence of a large and robust, unusually rich bulk tonnage gold system. Comparable quartz vein densities-often with numerous instances of trace visible gold-in many holes for which assays have yet to be received have the potential to carry similar grades. With analytical results pending for nearly 80% of our 2022 drilling, we expect further significant growth to this discovery in the coming weeks and months."

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Cross section showing V-22-007 & 014 results received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Hole 014 suggests continuity of high-grade (>2 g/t Au) mineralization in 007 to surface, and it broadens the zone to the southwest. Views look northwest. Note that V-22-028 is slightly in the foreground (see Figure 2). As a scale reference, the Eiffel Tower is 330 m tall from base to tip.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2 - Summary of mineralization in current holes. Several zones of higher grades are present but capping these at 10 g/t Au shows that the intervals are carried by robust mineralization along much of the holes. Hole V-22-008, while not a highlight of the batch by grade, averaged 0.24 g/t Au across its final 50 m on entering the Valley intrusion, roughly 635 m from previously reported holes. Hole V-22-012 is dominated by a distinct vein orientation with an E-W trend, as opposed to the NW-SE orientation in the central zone. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

HOLE V-22-014

Hole V-22-014 was collared in the Valley intrusion, 160 m southwest of hole V-22-007 and 165 m southeast of hole V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 g/t Au including 108.0 m @ 4.14 g/t Au, see Snowline news release dated October 12, 2022). The hole demonstrates lateral and vertical continuity of near-surface, multi-gram-per-tonne gold mineralization encountered in previous holes at Valley (Figures 1 and 2).

V-22-014 encountered high densities of gold-bearing quartz veins in its top 128.2 m and remained largely in mineralization until exiting into hornfels sedimentary rocks at 326 m depth. The last >1.0 g/t Au gold assay occurs as 2.02 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 339.0-340.5 m downhole, within hornfels sedimentary rocks. Gold is typically associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals in sheeted to near stockwork quartz veins. Overall sulphide content of the system is very low.

As with previous holes in this zone, V-22-014 exhibits a relatively high degree of consistency in gold grade. Of the top 128.2 m, 59 of 103 samples assayed higher than 2.0 g/t Au-representing 71.2 m (non-contiguous) or 55.5% of the downhole interval. While high grades of up to 22.4 g/t (1.4 oz/ton) Au are present, they are not primary drivers of the broader mineralized intervals. Applying a cap at 10 g/t Au reduces the top 128.2 m of the hole by just 4.8% to 2.36 g/t Au, while the broader 285.2 m interval is affected less, dropping 4.1% to 1.39 g/t Au (Table 2).

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Visual results indicate the presence of a large central zone within the broader Valley intrusion bearing higher vein densities. Initial analytical results for this zone consistently carry unusually high grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. The Rogue Project hosts multiple intrusions of similar age and affinity to that at Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. The project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for reduced-intrusion related gold systems.

Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

TOTAL METRES DRILLED - CORRECTION

Due to a tallying error that saw two holes summed twice, total drilling meterage for the 2022 season was incorrectly reported on Snowline's October 12, 2022 news release as 14,495 m. In fact, a total of 13,320 m was drilled by the Company on its Rogue project in 2022, with 11,168 m drilled at Valley in 27 holes and 2,152 m drilled at the nearby Gracie target in 5 holes. Presently, results for 2,789 m (8 holes) have been received from Valley, with assays pending for the remaining 8,378 m (19 holes). Results for all holes at Gracie remain pending.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

Samples with visible gold and other samples returning >2.0 g/t Au by fire assay, along with a set of randomly selected samples, will undergo further processing, analysing the screen rejects to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low but expected percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and consistent mineralization throughout mineralized zones, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >254,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Snowline Gold Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 13:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV:SKP), an arm's length party, in exchange for (i) the payment of $500,000 in cash, and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company

"The StrikePoint portfolio comprises ten gold properties in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin, complementing our existing portfolio and exploration efforts well," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Most notably, the ‘Golden Oly' project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets. Each target is geologically similar to our ongoing Valley discovery on our Rogue Project. Based on that success, this is ground we would have staked if it were open. Instead, we have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts-all for roughly the cost of staking. We will apply our growing knowledge of reduced intrusion-related gold systems and of the Selwyn Basin to build on our track record of discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 318.8 Metres Of 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 108.0 Metres Of 4.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface at Its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 318.8 Metres Of 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 108.0 Metres Of 4.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface at Its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-010 returned 2.55 g/t Au over 318.8 m, including 4.14 g/t Au over 108.0 m from bedrock surface
  • Hole demonstrates continuity of multi-gram mineralization seen in V-22-007 and expands width of high-grade central corridor at Valley
  • Assays still pending for 28.3 of 32 holes (13,182 m of 14,495 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022
  • Monthly environmental baseline monitoring commenced at Valley.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Hole V-22-010 intersected a broad zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 2.55 gt Au over 318.8 m from bedrock surface at 3.0 m downhole (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared more than 165 m from any previously announced hole, and it expands to the southeast the known width of the zone of high vein densities within the Valley intrusion (Figures 1 and 2

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Table 1 -Preliminary highlight summary of V-22-010. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known. The geometry of the mineralized corridor is not determined by any individual vein nor structure and depends instead on the broader distribution of the many thousands of small, mineralized quartz veins present at Valley.

"In the context of our initial 2022 drill assays from V-22-005 and V-22-007, these latest results highlight a continuity of mineralization at Valley that we were hoping to see, with grades exceeding our expectations," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "The results change once again the way we think about the Valley gold system, and they continue to challenge conventional perceptions of reduced-intrusion related gold systems in general. We eagerly await the many forthcoming analytical results from our 2022 drill programs at Valley and Gracie, along with those from our very active surface exploration season across Snowline's Yukon portfolio."

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Cross section showing V-22-010 assay results in the context of vein densities in surrounding holes. Gold mineralization in the hole continues for roughly 73 m downhole past the initial intrusive/hornfels contact at 321.8 m. Deeper holes V-22-029 and V-22-033 have encountered trace instances of visible gold at depths of up to 562 m vertical below surface. Note that vein densities in V-22-033 and at the bottom of V-22-010 are affected by sheeted quartz vein angles near core axis, thus underrepresenting true density. View looks northwest along the strike of the system. The surface trace of the A to A' cross section shown can be seen in Figure 2.

HOLE V-22-010

Hole V-22-010 was collared in the Valley intrusion, 180 m west of hole V-22-007 (282.9 m @ 2.30 g/t Au including 146.0 m @ 3.24 g/t Au, see Snowline news release dated August 24, 2022). Similar to hole V-22-007, V-22-010 encountered a polyphase granodiorite to diorite intrusion, with multiple generations of gold-bearing quartz veins present in the drill core. The hole is notable not only for its high vein densities but also for the relative abundance of trace, fine grained (sub millimeter scale) grains of visible gold, with over 120 instances of gold grains observed along the length of the hole. Gold is commonly associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals in sheeted to near stockwork quartz veins. Overall sulphide content of the system is very low.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Table 2 - Summary of all mineralization in V-22-010. Several zones of higher grades are present but capping these at 10 g/t Au shows that the intervals are carried by robust mineralization along much of the hole. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

The hole exhibits a relatively high degree of consistency in gold grade. Of the top 108.0 m, 79 of 111 samples assayed higher than 2.0 g/t Au-representing 77.4 m (non-contiguous) or 71.7% of the downhole interval. The lowest assay over this same stretch returned 0.59 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 107.0 m downhole. Of the entire 318.8 m interval reported from surface, 41.8% and 67.4% by (non-contiguous) distance assayed above 2.0 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au, respectively. While high grades of up to 43.7 g/t (1.4 oz/ton) Au are present, they are not primary drivers of the broader mineralized intervals. Applying a cap at 10 g/t Au reduces the top 108 m of the hole by just 13.5% to 3.58 g/t Au, while the broader 318.8 m interval is affected less, dropping 7.8% to 2.35 g/t Au (Table 2).

The entire hole averages 2.18 g/t Au over its 401 m length from 3m to 404 m downhole, including barren zones. The last >0.1 g/t Au gold assay occurs as 0.85 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 394.0-395.0 m downhole, in an area where veins are oriented more closely to core axis.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 2 - 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). *Interval in V-22-007 is open to depth, with assays for the bottom 31% of the hole pending.

ROGUE PROJECT INITIATIVES

In recognition of the potential significance of its drill discovery at Valley, the Company has initiated environmental baseline monitoring in the vicinity of the project. As of early October 2022, 11 water quality monitoring stations have been established for monthly sampling by an independent third-party environmental firm, alongside 5 hydrometric stations to measure stream flow levels within and around the Valley intrusion. These measurements will complement weather and precipitation monitoring, alongside both planned and completed wildlife, botanical and archaeological surveys, to provide baseline environmental data for future progression of the project.

The Company has also engaged a metallurgical consultant for an initial evaluation of mineralization at Rogue through gravity, leaching and communition tests. Early identification of potential gold recovery processes will help to de-risk the project while guiding further drilling and future economic studies to optimize exploration and potential development at Valley and other targets on the property.

Three drill rigs will be wintered on site to allow for an early, rapid, and cost-effective start to the next phase of exploration at Rogue.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. The Rogue Project hosts multiple intrusions of similar age and affinity to that at Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. The project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for reduced-intrusion related gold systems.

Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed. At writing, 91% of analytical results from the 2022 drill campaign (13,182 m of 14,495 m, comprising 11,030 m of 12,343 m at Valley and 2,152 m of 2,152 m at Gracie) remain outstanding.

NOTE ON VEIN DENSITIES

Vein densities presented herein refer to the number of quartz veins apparent in a meter of core, where a single quartz vein may range in thickness from millimetres to tens of centimetres. Such densities are used by the Company, alongside presence/absence of visible gold and bismuthinite, and average thickness of quartz veins, as a general indicator of gold potential to guide exploration. They should not be interpreted as a direct analogue to assay results. Additionally, the level of detail as currently logged varies between holes, with density values for certain holes currently averaged across intervals of tens of metres, whereas densities for other holes are split out at the metre scale. Angle of veins relative to core can also severely affect observed density, as a hole drilled parallel to the orientation of sheeted quartz veins will show a low vein density (e.g. V-22-033 in Figure 1), whereas a hole drilled perpendicular to veins in the same material will show a higher vein density. Finally, different vein arrays, and even different regions within a laterally extensive vein array, may have variable gold content. For interpretation and significance of any hole, the Company cautions that assay results are required.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

The entirety of hole V-22-010 will undergo screen reject analysis to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Table 3 - QA/QC failures from assay results received to date. 3 of 34 QA/QC samples returned values outside of 3 standard deviations from an expected concentration (or, in the case of blanks, above detection limit). Most errors are small, and overall they do not appear to reflect a systematic problem with the assays. Affected sample batches will be re-run to ensure a high standard of data quality.

As noted, results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) In total, 3 of 43 reference samples fell outside of acceptable limits. Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and consistent mineralization throughout V-22-010, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >254,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by J. Scott Berdahl, M.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and Director of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

Trading resumes in:

Company: RooGold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated December 20, 2022 (the "LOI") setting out the terms of a proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Generation Resources Inc. ("NextGen"), an arm's length company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The LOI provides that it will, prior to closing of the transaction, be superseded and replaced with a binding purchase agreement to be agreed to between the Company and NextGen

NextGen, a privately held Canadian exploration company, provides RooGold's shareholders with an excellent opportunity to enter into the battery metals space through its vast portfolio of exploration-stage properties in Liberia targeting lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, along with additional prospectivity for gold, copper and zinc. NextGen currently holds three mineral reconnaissance licenses in Liberia totaling 1,566 sq km, and is on the verge of obtaining four additional reconnaissance licenses that will add 760 sq km to its overall property package.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has entered into an agreement to amend the non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper, pursuant to which the parties have extended the outside date to enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction from December 20, 2022 until January 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Advance United Reports 4.6% High-Grade Copper and Critical Metals at Buck Lake Property, Sault-Ste Marie Area, Ontario

Advance United Reports 4.6% High-Grade Copper and Critical Metals at Buck Lake Property, Sault-Ste Marie Area, Ontario

Highlights

  • 2022 work program identifies half kilometer mineralized Volcanic Massive Sulfide (VMS) zone anomaly with assay results testing up to 4.89% copper including other critical metal assets.
  • 10 of 15 drill hole results currently reported including drill hole BL-22-06, intersecting 4.59% copper, high grade copper over 3.2 meters in a 11.75 meter zone averaging 1.51% copper and containing notable zinc, gold, and silver values.
  • Additional assay results from the 5 remaining drill holes are expected to be reported by the Company in Q1 2023.

Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (OTCQB: AUHIF) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results for 10 of 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Buck Lake Property in Sault-Ste Marie, Ontario with additional results expected to be reported in early 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Is Set to Drill Its Gold Chain Project in Early 2023

Gold79 Is Set to Drill Its Gold Chain Project in Early 2023

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is ready to execute a 1,100 meter drill program at its Gold Chain Project, in Arizona in early 2023. The Company has secured a drill contractor and completed site preparation to commence drilling in early 2023. The drill program will focus on following up the high-grade sampling results from Sheep Trail and demonstrating the strike extent of the Tyro vein system to the southwest.

Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "Our recent financing, the option agreement with Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and sale of non-core assets have strengthened the Company's balance sheet and allows Gold79 to undertake this 1,100-meter drill program at the Company's Gold Chain Project in Arizona. While we view demonstrating the strike extent of the Tyro vein as a logical step towards developing a resource, I believe that following up on high-grade sampling results at Sheep Trail, approximately 2 kilometers away from our 2021 high-grade drill results in the Banner area, could go a long way toward demonstrating the higher-grade nature and overall scale of the Gold Chain project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Resource Investing

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2023

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Gold Investing

Golden Opportunity for Mining in Southern Mali

NEW! 2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

×