Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Oceana Lithium

OCN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Europe’s Push For EV Rides The Way For The Future

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Silvercorp Offer for OreCorp to Expire March 22, 2024

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (" Silvercorp " or the " Company ") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reminds its shareholders, and shareholders of OreCorp Limited (" OreCorp ") (ASX:ORR), that its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in OreCorp that it does not already own (" Silvercorp Offer ") will close at 7:00pm ( Sydney time) on March 22, 2024 .

Silvercorp notes that as of market close on Thursday March 14, 2024 the Silvercorp Offer has an implied value of A$0.60 per OreCorp share 1 . This represents a 9% premium to the Perseus Mining Limited (" Perseus ") offer. Silvercorp encourages all OreCorp shareholders to accept the Silvercorp Offer without delay.

In the event that the 50.1% minimum acceptance condition is not met, Silvercorp will return all shares tendered already back to OreCorp shareholders when the Silvercorp Offer closes.

Silvercorp further notes that Perseus has yet to announce that it has received merger approval for the acquisition of control of OreCorp from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (" FCC "), a key condition to its offer.  Silvercorp reminds OreCorp shareholders that it has received such FCC approval, which removes an element of uncertainty that remains attached to the Perseus offer.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

_____________________________

1 All data from S&P. Closing SVM.NYSEA price at March 14, 2024 of US$2.81 per share, USD/ASD of 1.518. Silvercorp offer consists of A$0.19 in cash and 0.0967 Silvercorp shares per OreCorp share.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: the Company's off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in OreCorp; regulatory approvals, global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-offer-for-orecorp-to-expire-march-22-2024-302090180.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/15/c1350.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CASVMSilver Investing
SVM:CA,SVM
The Conversation (0)
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

SilverCrest Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Financial Results

2023 Sales and Corporate AISC Beat Guidance, Driving $54.4 million Increase in Treasury Assets

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Reports 2023 Financial Results: Earnings Conference Call at 9am PST Time

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"The path to growth is never a straight line, so our ability to rise above challenges defines our success. During 2023, we kept focused on our main goals, while successfully navigating industry challenges" commented Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "From a cost perspective, all Mexican miners faced overarching challenges, with persistent cost pressures across various channels. Our operations team demonstrated their resolve to overcome a significant challenge at Guanacevi, by elevating both mine and mill productivity levels above planned targets. As the remediation efforts extended into early Q4, the positive momentum from these initiatives reduced Q4 2023 cost metrics compared to Q3 2023 and will carry forward into the upcoming year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna discovers new Kingfisher prospect at Séguéla Mine and provides exploration update at the Diamba Sud Gold Project

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire and the recently acquired Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Emphasizing the exploration potential at Séguéla, the team has continued their impressive run-rate of discoveries with the new Kingfisher prospect. This follows the Barana, Badior and Kestrel discoveries made during 2022 and 2023." Mr. Weedon continued, "In addition to the exploration success at Kingfisher, drilling for Koula underground mining potential has resulted in several high-grade intersections. This includes 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters in SGRD1783, as part of a larger interval of 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters, highlighting the opportunity for underground mining."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Announces Updated Annual Audited Financial Statement Filing Date and Conference Call

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") reports that it will now file its audited annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively the "Annual Filings") before market open on March 11th, 2024 two working days from the previously announced date of March 6th, 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports Preliminary 2024 Juanicipio Guidance

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", "MAG Silver ", or the "Company") reports preliminary 2024 guidance for the high-grade Juanicipio Mine jointly owned by Fresnillo plc (" Fresnillo ") (56%) and MAG (44%).

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

R3D Secures Additional Funding

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Gold Investing

R3D Secures Additional Funding

Gold Investing

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

manganese investing

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

Oil and Gas Investing

Operations Update

Lithium Investing

CEO Transition Plan

×