Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Roblox Corporation Investors with Losses are Urged to Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Discuss Their Rights

Roblox Corporation Investors with Losses are Urged to Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Discuss Their Rights

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE:RBLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws

On February 7, 2024, Roblox - the publisher of the Minecraft video game - issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Roblox hosted its quarterly earnings call and slashed its guidance for FY 2024. Management blamed changes in player engagement for the guidance reduction.

Analysts expressed dismay at the rapidly reduced guidance, with one analyst noting Roblox made the cut "at one of its first real opportunities to do so." Other analysts reported the reduced guidance "may raise concerns regarding management's visibility into core bookings growth" and the Company "will be burdened by a management credibility issue over the near term."

Following the earnings call, RBLX shares fell $8.61, or 22% overnight.
To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/roblox-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82428&wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212)363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212)363-7500
Fax: (212)363-7171
https://zlk.com/

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Roblox Corporation Class ARBLX:USNYSE:RBLX:US
RBLX:US
The Conversation (0)
Roblox Corporation Shareholders May Have Been Affected by Fraud- Levi & Korsinsky Investigates

Roblox Corporation Shareholders May Have Been Affected by Fraud- Levi & Korsinsky Investigates

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE:RBLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws

On February 7, 2024, Roblox - the publisher of the Minecraft video game - issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Roblox hosted its quarterly earnings call and slashed its guidance for FY 2024. Management blamed changes in player engagement for the guidance reduction.

Analysts expressed dismay at the rapidly reduced guidance, with one analyst noting Roblox made the cut "at one of its first real opportunities to do so." Other analysts reported the reduced guidance "may raise concerns regarding management's visibility into core bookings growth" and the Company "will be burdened by a management credibility issue over the near term."

Following the earnings call, RBLX shares fell $8.61, or 22% overnight.
To obtain additional information, go to:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Roblox Being Investigated on Behalf of Roblox Corporation Investors. Contact Levi & Korsinsky For Details

Roblox Being Investigated on Behalf of Roblox Corporation Investors. Contact Levi & Korsinsky For Details

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE:RBLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws

On February 7, 2024, Roblox - the publisher of the Minecraft video game - issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shareholder Rights Advocates at Levi & Korsinsky Investigate Roblox Corporation Regarding Possible Securities Fraud Violations

Shareholder Rights Advocates at Levi & Korsinsky Investigate Roblox Corporation Regarding Possible Securities Fraud Violations

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE:RBLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws

On February 7, 2024, Roblox - the publisher of the Minecraft video game - issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Related News

Silver Investing

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Silver Investing

Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal

Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Gold Investing

Yintai obtains third and final PRC Approval

Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices End Week Lower as PCE Stays Flat in April

×