Shareholder Rights Advocates at Levi & Korsinsky Investigate Roblox Corporation Regarding Possible Securities Fraud Violations

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Roblox Corporation ("Roblox") (NYSE:RBLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws
On February 7, 2024, Roblox - the publisher of the Minecraft video game - issued its FY 2024 fiscal guidance. It was the first time Roblox issued a fiscal guidance to investors.
Then, on May 9, 2023, Roblox hosted its quarterly earnings call and slashed its guidance for FY 2024. Management blamed changes in player engagement for the guidance reduction.
Analysts expressed dismay at the rapidly reduced guidance, with one analyst noting Roblox made the cut "at one of its first real opportunities to do so." Other analysts reported the reduced guidance "may raise concerns regarding management's visibility into core bookings growth" and the Company "will be burdened by a management credibility issue over the near term."
Following the earnings call, RBLX shares fell $8.61, or 22% overnight.
To obtain additional information, go to:
https://zlk.com/pslra-1/roblox-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=81922&wire=1
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212)363-7500.
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View the original press release on accesswire.com