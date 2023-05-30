FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered flow-through private placement ("the FT Offering") announced on May 11, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $1,241,410. The Company also closed an additional non-brokered private placement of units ("the HC Offering") for gross proceeds of $786,200. In May 2023, Puma raised a total of $3,035,645 to be invested in the 2023 exploration and development of the Williams Brook Gold Project as outlined on May 25, 2023.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President and CEO, commented, " We are very pleased with the strong level of support for our Offerings. The funds raised will enable us to further develop our Williams Brook Project, accelerate growth, and unlock value for our shareholders. This year, we're focused on expanding the Lynx Gold Zone, testing brand-new gold targets along its NE extension, and exploring the vast property potential of our large land package, including new targets identified in our regional work. We look forward to 2023 and thank all our shareholders for their support as we build Canada's next gold camp."

As part of this second tranche, 6,710,324 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at $0.185 per FT Unit were issued for gross proceeds of $1,241,410. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.22 per share until May 30, 2025.

Another 4,913,750 units (each a "Unit" ) of the Company were also issued at $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of $786,200. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.22 per share until May 30, 2025.

All the warrants issued within the offerings are subject to an acceleration clause that entitles the Company to provide notice (the " Acceleration Notice ") to holders that they will expire 30 days from the date the Company delivers the Acceleration Notice. The Company can only provide the Acceleration Notice if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $0.45 for 30 consecutive trading days. The Acceleration Notice can be provided at any time after the statutory hold period and before the expiry date of the warrants.

The net proceeds from the Units will be used for general and administrative purposes. The net proceeds of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses and flow-through mining expenditures, as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada), that will be renounced in favour of the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024. The funds will be used to advance exploration at the Williams Brook Gold Project and the Company's assets in Northern New Brunswick.

In connection with today's closing of the offerings, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees of $116,733 and issued 657,356 non-transferable finder warrants. The finder warrants are exercisable before May 30, 2025, at $0.22 per common share.

Related Parties

Insider of the Company participated in the Private Placement and acquired an aggregate of 27,027 Units. The purchases by the insider constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The issuances are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as they are distributions of securities for cash, and the fair market value of the Units issued to, and the consideration paid by, the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. No new insiders were created, nor any change of control occurred due to the Private Placement.

All securities issued in connection with today's HC Offering and the second tranche of FT Offering are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on October 1, 2023. The Private Placements have received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities in the United States. The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Upcoming Webinar

Puma invites shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a webinar on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:00 pm EDT . Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the 2023 Exploration Program and answer questions.

Click on https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bfn8lQPNQYWhHreP_9ogRQ to register.

Upcoming Gold Investor Events

Puma invites shareholders and interested parties to schedule a meeting at the upcoming conferences to discuss the Company's recent news and proposed developments:

The Mining Investment Event of the North
Voltigeurs de Québec Armories
June 19-21, 2023
Register for the event at VID Conferences | THE Event 2023

Please book your appointment with Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations, at mboiridy@explorationpuma.com.

About the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project covers more than 46,000 ha in Northern New Brunswick, an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby. Since 2021, Puma has made four (4) significant gold discoveries at Williams Brook, with gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins at surface.

An aggressive exploration program is planned for 2023 ( see May 25, 2023, News Release ), and news is expected to be frequent throughout the year.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects near New Brunswick, Canada's Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). The Company is committed to deploying its DEAR strategy ( D evelopment, E xploration, A cquisition, and R oyalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn .
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard , President and CEO, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy , Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Puma's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration strategy and objectives at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The Company aims to build gold ounces at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and increase the gold inventory of the extensive property package.

About 70% of Puma's exploration budget will be deployed at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"), wherein 2021, 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m was intersected from surface, including two (2) main high-grade intercepts of 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m ( see Sept. 15, 2021 News release ). The remaining 30% of the budget will be directed on priority targets to identify new gold deposits on the entire 44,650-ha property package (Figure 1). The Company has received all work permits, including drilling permits, for its planned 2023 exploration programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered placement (the " FT Private Placement ") consisting of 2,854,243 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at $0.185 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$528,035. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.22 per share until May 11, 2025. The Company expects to close the balance of the FT Private Placement consisting of up to 7,145,757 FT Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,321,965, in one or more additional tranches.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report up to 12.03 gt gold over 1.50 m in short (only 6 to 18 m depth) HQ holes drilled last fall at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The holes were drilled as part of an expanded metallurgical test announced on November 15, 2022. Static Acid Base Accounting and Total Sulphur testing also determined that the rock is non-acid-generating .

" These preliminary results from our expanded metallurgical test are very positive. Our gold-bearing quartz veins contain almost no sulphide or arsenic. Bulk sampling and potential mining would therefore be non-acid-generating. These results are significant as they enable us to further de-risk a potential mining operation at the Lynx Gold Zone, " notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that drilling will begin shortly on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. A technical crew will be mobilized next week in preparation for the Company's planned 2023 drilling program.

The first phase of drilling will focus on definition and expansion of the high-grade gold intercepts (see Table 1) and interpreted high-grade gold shoots at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The LGZ is Puma's main area of focus. The zone currently covers 750 m of strike, a 75 m width, and has been defined to a depth of ~100 m.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has received from New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, the authorization to proceed with a 4,000 tonnes bulk sample at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

Dr. Simon Dominy, an expert in the design and implementation of bulk sampling programs, will join Puma's advisory team to supervise the Company's Bulk Sampling Program ("BSP") to ensure proper planning and success.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered $1 million private placement, as described in its press release of April 14, 2023 (the " Offering ") and has issued 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an investor update Zoom call at 9:00 am PDT on Thursday June 1st, 2023. In attendance from Prismo Metals will be Dr. Craig Gibson, President & CEO, Steve Robertson, Technical Advisor for the Company's Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, Alain Lambert, incoming Executive Chairman and Jason Frame, Manager of Communications.

Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) on each of the Company's three projects, followed by a question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions before or during the meeting to jason.frame@prismometals.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

( TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF  |  FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence (EL006951) has been granted near the world-class Fosterville gold mine in central Victoria, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Drilling Preparation Underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its trenching program across the three main mineralized trends on its Los Pavitos property has commenced. The main objective of the trenching program is to better define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. Samples from the current work will be submitted to the lab shortly and should be available by the middle of June. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran Robert Scott as the Inaugural Advisor

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob to our team. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of all we have built to date as we continue to enhance IMR shareholder value through the exploration and development of our highly prospective projects."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") announces that its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting").

Prismo Metals is pleased to announce that Messrs. Alain Lambert and Martin Dupuis have been nominated by the Company to stand for election as new directors of the Company, in addition to current directors Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, and María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, who will be standing for re-election. It is anticipated that Mr. Lambert will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals following his election as a director at the Meeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CleanTech Lithium – Operations Update

Basin Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Geikie

Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

Related News

Lithium Investing

CleanTech Lithium – Operations Update

Resource Investing

Basin Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Geikie

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

Copper Investing

EXCLUSIVE-Glencore Plans $1.5 Bln Investment to Expand Peru Copper Mine

Lithium Investing

Albemarle Wants to Start Lithium Negotiations in Chile Soon -Minister

Lithium Investing

Metalite Provides Update on Its Lithium Exploration Activities in Liberia

×