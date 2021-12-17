Life Science News Investing News
LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to acquire an additional 2.3% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. a private Ontario company, in exchange for 392,875 units of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.50 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three Leveljump common shares ...

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to acquire an additional 2.3% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"), a private Ontario company, in exchange for 392,875 units (a "Unit") of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.50 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three (3) Leveljump common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share and one (1) share purchase warrant of Leveljump, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

Leveljump will now own a 16.9% interest in RTM.

Closing of the RTM purchase is subject to the consent of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). For further information regarding the Company's interest in RTM, please see the Company's news release dated November 25, 2021.

All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Shaw Companies

Leveljump has agreed to exercise its right of first refusal to purchase a further 1.5% minority interest in each of Shaw Lens Inc. and Shaw Vision Inc. for a total price of $15,000. The Company will be advised in approximately 30 days if it will receive the full allotment of the 1.5% interest or if other shareholders of the Shaw companies will also exercise their rights and if the shares will be pro-rated amongst all existing shareholders who make a claim to purchase the shares.

If the Company receives the full allotment of the shares for sale it will then own approximately 25.3% in the Shaw companies.

For further information regarding the Company's interest in Shaw Lens Inc. and Shaw Vision Inc., please see the Company's news release dated August 31, 2021.

Management Purchase of Shares

Subject to the consent of the Exchange and, where required, disinterested shareholder approval, both the CEO and CFO of the Company have agreed to convert an aggregate of $240,000 in accrued salary into common shares of the Company at an issue price of $0.12 per share for a total of 2,000,000 shares.

Under Exchange rules, an aggregate of up to $120,000 of the accrued salary may be converted into 1,000,000 shares without prior disinterested shareholder approval. The remaining $120,000 (1,000,000 shares) will be converted once disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained. Such approval is expected to be sought at the next annual meeting of shareholders to be held in Q2 2022.

IHF Purchase Update

The purchase of the IHF centers announced on September 28, 2021 is targeting to close towards the end of January 2022. Financing has been secured and the Company is awaiting license transfer permission from the Ministry of Health in order to close the transaction. Management is working with the seller to transfer all vendor accounts and ensure a smooth transition.

Telehospital Purchase

The Company is underway with its diligence and audit of Telehospital and working diligently on licensing and transition planning for the acquisition.

For further information regarding this transaction, please see the Company's news release dated October 1, 2021.

CTS Operations Update

CTS continues to see strong demand for its services and 2021 Q4 appears to continue this trend. The switchover from the Company's legacy PACS system to the new RamSoft PACS will be completed in Q1 2022 and will offer a more efficient workflow for radiologist users and hospital clients. The switch will help reduce costs of goods sold and increase gross margins.

Director and Management Options

Leveljump has issued options to each of its three new independent directors as disclosed in the news release on December 7th, 2021. Each of the new directors will receive 300,000 options that will vest at a rate of 1/12 per month and are exercisable at a price of $0.20 prior to December 31, 2023. The independent directors will also receive a monthly stipend of $800 per month.

The two executive directors have each been issued 500,000 options that will vest at a rate of 1/12 per month and are exercisable at a price of $0.20 prior to December 31, 2023.

Additionally, the CEO and CFO have each been issued 1,800,000 options, which will represent their total employment option grant over the next 3 years, that will vest at a rate of 1,000,000 on January 1, 2022, and 400,000 on January 1, 2023, and 400,000 on January 1, 2024. The exercise price on the options is $0.25 per share, exercisable prior to December 31, 2025.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) is a healthcare company with a focus on profitable telehealth solutions as well as primary care services in radiology. The Company's subsidiary, CTS, provides off-site radiology readings for hospital emergency rooms and is a leader in the teleradiology space in Ontario. As part of our growth strategy, we are acquiring healthcare companies that have strong revenue and cash flow, with room for organic growth.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer
info@leveljumphealthcare.com
(833) 840-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

Diagnostic imaging represents the cornerstone of modern healthcare, with availability and accuracy playing important roles in improving patient outcomes. However, access to cutting edge equipment, as well as a shortage of radiologists in small urban and rural hospitals across Canada, has led to a delay in the medical imaging process for patients that need it most.

By 2027, the global medical imaging market is expected to reach US$43.33 billion. One of the major movements within the Canadian healthcare industry involves establishing and maintaining a standard of consistent and efficient care across small, large, rural and urban hospitals. On average, nearly 30,000 patients require a CT scan every month in Ontario, suggesting an urgent need for teleradiology services that may decrease the delay for emergency room patients seeking immediate medical attention.

Leveljump Healthcare (TSXV:JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF), or JUMP, is a healthcare company that offers teleradiology solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services (CTS), which specializes in off-site readings of radiology scans on-demand, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. CTS has been active in the Canadian medical imaging sector since 2004 and provides reading services for a diverse range of medical imaging tests, including MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, X-rays and more.

Remote radiology was designed to overcome a shortage of radiologists and decrease wait times for emergency room patients. With this system, once a hospital conducts a radiology scan, scan results are immediately forwarded to CTS and analyzed by a team of qualified radiologists. All analyses are completed remotely using a secure server. Findings are then reported within 60 minutes in emergency cases and within 24 hours for elective work. On-site medical staff then rely on the findings to form an accurate diagnosis, informing subsequent treatment.

JUMP powers its remote teleradiology services by relying on multi-year contracts that offer automatic renewals, ensuring long-term partnerships with recurring revenue streams. By 2023, the company plans to increase CTS partnerships to a total of 112 Canadian hospitals, expanding across provinces and offering valuable services for private clinics that are severely understaffed. Over its 16 years of operation, CTS has demonstrated a strong financial performance, with existing positive cash flow coupled with 12-18 percent growth per year over each of the last three years.

The growing digital health market is transforming the delivery of healthcare to Canadian patients. JUMP is continually focused on new opportunities within the diagnostic imaging industry by investing in innovative, patented technology as well as securing the distribution rights for up-and-coming diagnostic imaging hardware. Similar teleradiology and telemedicine companies within the sector include HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC).

Healthcare is one of the few industries that is considered “recession-proof,” and diagnostic imaging represents one its core pillars. JUMP is now focused on targeting its remote radiology services toward independent health facilities (IHFs) with long-term plans of building a national chain of diagnostic imaging clinics. The company’s imaging center acquisition strategy is focused on consolidating a segmented industry that currently operates without a large regional presence. The company plans to establish a brand that referring physicians can depend on and that represents the very best of patient care.

Leveljump Healthcare’s Company Highlights

  • LevelJump Healthcare is a healthcare company that offers teleradiology solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services (CTS).
  • CTS provides 24/7 remote radiology services that offer a significant benefit toward severely understaffed hospitals and private clinics across the country.
  • The company has shown organic growth from existing contracts.
  • JUMP is focused on the acquisitions of private clinics (IHFs) with the long-term goal of establishing a dominant national provider of imaging services.
  • LevelJump has closed its acquisition of 23.8 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of each of Shaw Vision Inc. and Shaw Lens Inc.

Canadian Teleradiology Services (CTS)

Diagnostic imaging represents a core pillar of Canada’s healthcare system, especially when faced with the country’s aging population. However, the demand for radiologists is increasing at a faster pace than the workforce is growing. Remote radiology represents one of the easiest ways for hospitals to keep their emergency departments well-prepared at all times.

JUMP owns and operates CTS, which specializes in offering 24/7 on-call remote radiology services. Over the past 16 years, CTS has established itself as a leader in emergency room radiology services.

Innovative Technology

CTS relies on a secure server and specialized software to transmit diagnostic images to a team of board-certified radiologists. The platform relies on technologies such as advanced graphics processing, voice recognition and image compression to support a prompt and accurate analysis.

Specialized Staff

CTS relies on dozens of skilled, board-certified radiologists and supporting staff to support immediate patient care. All CTS doctors, staff and workflows follow PIPEDA, HIPAA, local regulations and other patient and technology privacy requirements. CTS radiologists specialize in MRI, CT, PET, US, NM, MAMMO, X-ray and BMD modalities and offer expertise in emergency room care.

Leveljump Healthcare’s Management Team

Mitch Geisler – CEO, Chairman

Mitch has been the CEO of CTS since 2010 and has overseen its operations and growth to one of the leaders in the Canadian teleradiology space. Mitch is a seasoned entrepreneur in multiple sectors including healthcare, mining and hospitality. Mitch has built companies from the ground up and has extensive experience in operations management and oversight. He has experience implementing policies and procedures, directing marketing and growth strategies, and providing initiatives for long term corporate success. Mitch is a graduate of York University where he earned a Bachelor of Art degree in History.

Rob Landau – CFO, Director

Rob has been working as a consultant to CTS since 2009 and became its CFO in 2019. He has advised on its operational growth and accounting matters. Rob has many years of experience with corporate finance and structuring, corporate accounting and auditing as well as working with start-up companies. Rob has a great ability to think outside the box to assist in problem solving, securing funding and creating structured corporate vision and focus. Rob has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto specializing in Actuarial Science and Corporate Finance.

Sandra J. Hall – Director

Sandra Hall has provided financial, administrative and executive services to numerous publicly traded companies independently since 1996 ranging from President of EnerNorth Industries Inc., an American Stock Exchange listed company, to secretary and director of TSXV Canadian Capital Pool companies Good2Go Corp and Good2Go2 Corp. As such, Hall has extensive practice in corporate secretarial, financial administration and regulatory and investor communications for public and private companies. Throughout her career, Hall has also held various directorships and executive positions in reporting issuers including: Corporate Secretary and Comptroller of Novicius Corp.; President of EnerNorth Industries Inc; Secretary, Comptroller and Director of API Technologies Corp.; Director of TNK Resources; Special Committee Member and a Director of Quarry Oil & Gas Ltd; and a director of Rally Energy Corp. Hall has a comprehensive understanding of financial statements, accounting practices, audit committee responsibilities and reporting requirements in Canada and the United States.

Jeff Stevens – Director

Jeff is the CEO of Psyched Wellness, a Canada-based health supplement company trading on the CSE that is focused on the distribution of functional mushroom and associated consumer packaged goods. He is a seasoned capital markets and deal structuring professional who has taken several companies public, including Datametrex AI Limited, Graph Blockchain, New Wave Esports and Psyched Wellness via reverse takeovers on various Canadian stock exchanges. He has also advised on numerous M&A opportunities. Jeff has held both senior officer and director roles with public companies including: Co-Founder, President and COO of Datametrex AI Limited; Interim CEO of Graph Blockchain; Director of New Wave Esports; and Director of Global UAV Technologies.

UPDATED - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces 14.6% Minority Investment in Real Time Medical Approved by TSXV and Closed

UPDATED - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces 14.6% Minority Investment in Real Time Medical Approved by TSXV and Closed

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, it has received TSXV approval, and has closed its acquisition of a 14.6% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"), a private Ontario company, in exchange for 2,494,576 units (a "Unit") of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.66 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three (3) Leveljump common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share and one (1) share purchase warrant of Leveljump, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

The equity interest in RTM was acquired through a mini-tender offer to the shareholders of RTM dated November 1, 2021 whereby JUMP offered to acquire up to 19.9% of RTM in exchange for the Units. The holders of the RTM shares who have tendered are all accredited investors.

Leveljump Healthcare Strengthens Board of Directors

Leveljump Healthcare Strengthens Board of Directors

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce new additions to its board of directors and its advisory board.

Gary Prihar - Director

Leveljump Q3 Earnings and Results; Record Quarterly Revenues

Leveljump Q3 Earnings and Results; Record Quarterly Revenues

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30th, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Financial and Operational Highlights

UPDATED - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces 14.6% Minority Investment in Real Time Medical

UPDATED - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces 14.6% Minority Investment in Real Time Medical

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to acquire an outstanding 14.6% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"), a private Ontario company, in exchange for 2,494,576 units (a "Unit") of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.66 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three (3) Leveljump common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share and one (1) share purchase warrant of Leveljump, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

The equity interest in RTM was acquired through a mini-tender offer to the shareholders of RTM dated November 1, 2021 whereby JUMP offered to acquire up to 19.9% of RTM in exchange for the Units. The holders of the RTM shares who have tendered are all accredited investors.

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces $3.2 Million Term Loan Commitment from TD Canada Trust

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Announces $3.2 Million Term Loan Commitment from TD Canada Trust

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a term loan commitment from TD Canada Trust for $3.2 million for the purpose of closing the Company's previously announced acquisition of three Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Clinics (Press release September 28, 2021).

Combined with the Company's cash on hand, the term loan will allow the Company to close the Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Clinics acquisition.

