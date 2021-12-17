LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to acquire an additional 2.3% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. a private Ontario company, in exchange for 392,875 units of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.50 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three Leveljump common shares ...

JUMP:CA