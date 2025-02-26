Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trian Comments on Solventum's Sale of its Purification & Filtration Business

Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian"), which beneficially owns ~5% of Solventum Corporation (NYSE: SOLV) ("Solventum" or the "Company") and is the Company's largest active shareholder, commented on Solventum's recently announced sale of its Purification & Filtration business to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"). Trian issued the following statement:

"Trian commends Solventum on the announced sale of its Purification & Filtration business and believes this is an important first step in the Company's value creation journey. We believe that part of what attracted strategic interest at such a high valuation multiple was the division's differentiated technology and material science – attributes inherited from 3M which are present at Solventum's remaining businesses, and which we believe remain underappreciated by the market today.

Notably, in conjunction with the acquisition, Thermo Fisher issued public comments which Trian believes confirm that there is a meaningful cost reduction opportunity at Solventum:

"Excluding financing costs, the transaction is expected to be accretive by $0.28 in that period. This reflects the very strong day one cost synergies when Solventum's allocated segment costs are replaced by lower run rate costs within Thermo Fisher."

Thermo Fisher's release goes on to suggest that it believes it can more than double the profitability of Purification & Filtration under its corporate umbrella, relative to the business' current profit as part of Solventum, with much of that improvement driven by lower allocated costs.

Trian, in its January letter to shareholders , highlighted that Solventum has a significant opportunity to right size costs and realize higher margins while reinvesting more in growth.

Inside of 3M, Solventum averaged 3-4% organic growth and a 26-27% EBIT margin. Trian believes that Solventum should be able to deliver faster organic growth and higher margins as a focused, standalone company. Trian looks forward to the Company delivering a Long Range Plan that reflects the business' potential when it hosts its investor day in March."

About Trian Fund Management, L.P.
Founded in 2005, Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian") is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. Trian is a highly engaged shareowner that combines concentrated public equity ownership with operational expertise. Leveraging the 50+ years' operating experience of our Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz and Peter May, Trian seeks to invest in high quality but undervalued and underperforming public companies and to work collaboratively with management teams and boards to help companies execute operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive long-term sustainable earnings growth for the benefit of all shareholders.

Media Contacts:
Anne A. Tarbell
(212) 451-3030
atarbell@trianpartners.com

Paul Caminiti / Pamela Greene / Jacqueline Zuhse
Reevemark
(212) 433-4600
Trian@reevemark.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Underhill
(212) 451-3171
munderhill@trianpartners.com

Disclaimer

Except as otherwise set forth in this press release, the views expressed in this press release reflect the opinions of Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliates (" Trian "), and are based on publicly available information with respect to Solventum Corporation (the " Company "). Trian recognizes that there may be confidential information in the possession of the Company that could lead it or others to disagree with Trian's conclusions. Trian reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate and disclaims any obligation to notify the market or any other party of any such change, except as required by law. Trian disclaims any obligation to update the information or opinions contained in this press release. For the avoidance of doubt, this press release is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Company.

This press release is provided merely as information and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security nor as a recommendation to purchase or sell any security. Funds managed by Trian currently beneficially own shares of the Company. These funds are in the business of trading – buying and selling– securities and intend to continue trading in the securities of the Company. You should assume such funds may from time to time sell all or a portion of their holdings of the Company in open market transactions or otherwise (including via short sales), buy additional shares (in open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise), or trade in options, puts, calls, swaps or other derivative instruments relating to such shares.

Some of the materials in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "potential," "could," "opportunity," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. The projected results and statements contained herein that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, speak only as of the date of these materials and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such projected results and statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Trian.

Certain financial projections and statements made herein have been derived or obtained from filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other regulatory authorities and from other third-party reports. Trian shall not be responsible or have any liability for any misinformation contained in any third-party, SEC or other regulatory filing or third-party report.

There is no assurance or guarantee with respect to the prices at which any securities of the Company will trade, and such securities may not trade at prices that may be implied herein. The estimates, projections and potential impact of the opportunities identified by Trian herein are based on assumptions that Trian believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, but there can be no assurance or guarantee (i) that any of the proposed actions set forth in this press release will be completed, (ii) that the actual results or performance of the Company will not differ, and such differences may be material, or (iii) that any of the assumptions provided in this press release are accurate.  This press release does not recommend the purchase or sale of any security.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×