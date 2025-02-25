Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at enhancing remote pregnancy monitoring and expanding the range of health data available to expectant mothers and their healthcare providers.

  • HeraMED has executed a collaboration agreement with Garmin;
  • Agreement enables integration of Garmin smartwatch data through the Garmin Health API into HeraMED’s clinical grade remote monitoring pregnancy platform, HeraCARE;
  • Expansion of the range of health data available to expectant mothers and their healthcare providers;
  • HeraMED and Garmin will jointly collaborate on marketing efforts to promote their integrated solutions;
  • Collaboration includes exploration of women's health research opportunities

Driven by Garmin Health, a leading provider of digital health solutions that leverage the data and insights of the Garmin product ecosystem, the collaboration will focus on data integration, joint marketing initiatives and exploration of women’s health research. Using the Garmin Health API, pregnant women who consent to sharing their health and fitness activity data through the Garmin Health API can wear Garmin smartwatches and have their health data collected and integrated into the HeraCARE platform, including:

  • Expanded health metrics including heart rate, sleep patterns, and fitness activity levels
  • Improved continuous monitoring capabilities for pregnant women
  • Enhanced data quality and quantity for more informed decision-making

The collaboration will allow HeraCARE users to seamlessly connect their Garmin devices, providing a more comprehensive view of maternal health. This integration is expected to significantly augment the platform's existing capabilities, which include fetal and maternal heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tracking, and mood assessment. This collaboration will have an initial 3-year term with either group having the ability to withdraw by providing 3 months notice.

HeraMED Managing Director and CEO, Anoushka Gungadin, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting collaboration for HeraMED. Garmin is a globally recognised brand that has developed a specific smartwatch technology strategy for women. It is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionise maternity care. By incorporating Garmin's high-quality sensor data into HeraCARE, we're expanding and enhancing our ability to provide continuous, real-time health insights to expectant mothers and their healthcare providers.

We are delighted to bring health and wellness data into our clinical grade platform for the purpose of transforming the model of care for maternity. The additional data points will contribute to HeraMED’s ‘data- as-an-asset’ approach with the possibility to monitor activities such as steps for pregnant mothers with hypertensive or diabetic conditions or sleep quality for our mental health care plans will only enrich the capability of HeraCARE.”

Garmin Health Senior Director of Global B2B Sales Joern Watzke said: “We are excited to collaborate with HeraMED to leverage Garmin smartwatch technology in support of women’s healthcare. This strategic relationship will highlight how Garmin wearable data can extend beyond informing daily healthy habits to supporting pregnancy monitoring by providing healthcare providers with valuable patient insights. By making smartwatch technology and advanced health data available for a variety of applications in the fields of healthcare, insurance and research, we believe Garmin is truly helping change the future of women’s healthcare for the better.”

In addition to the HeraCARE platform integration, HeraMED and Garmin will explore potential research collaborations and data integrations through the Garmin Health API focused on women’s health, including maternity care. This collaboration is dedicated to research and data rather than commercial and it is intended will develop specific research projects to be supported by targeted granting bodies in key target markets.

This collaboration agreement does not involve any direct financial consideration between the companies. However, HMD anticipates the collaboration is beneficial as it will enhance the HeraCARE platform by providing a more holistic view of maternal health by bringing health and wellness data together, and the additional data points will contribute to HMD's ‘data-as-an-asset’ strategy.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from HeraMED Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:hmdasx stockslife science investingmedical device investing
The Conversation (0)

