Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.
March 10, 2025
New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of additional geophysical surveys at its highly prospective Wagyu Gold Project in the Pilbara, WA. The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys were conducted across the dry Yule River bed, facilitating a deeper understanding of the geological structures and linking data from both sides of the project area.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of Passive Seismic and Ground Gravity surveys across the dry Yule River bed at the Wagyu Gold Project in Pilbara, WA
- Several new gravity anomalies have now been identified, which may indicate the presence of more gold-mineralised intrusions, similar to those intersected in 2024 aircore drilling
- Enhanced geological connectivity established by linking data from the east and west sides of the tenement
- Both geophysics surveys were completed with “zero impact” on this culturally sensitive area
- This is the third ground gravity survey and the second passive seismic survey to take place at the Wagyu Project, with previous surveys outside the river completed in April and May 2024
- Additional targets 8 and 10 confirmed on east side of the project from gravity survey
- 3000m of Reverse Circulation Drilling to commence imminently
- The Wagyu Project is located in the Central Pilbara’s fast-emerging gold region, adjoining De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) tenure containing its ~11.2Moz1 Hemi Gold deposit
The Wagyu Gold Project, located within a fast-emerging gold mineralised corridor, represents a highly prospective Gold opportunity ~9km within the same mineralised trend as De Grey Mining’s (ASX:DEG) Hemi Gold Deposit containing ~11.2 Moz1 (refer to Figure 1) in the Central Pilbara.
Figure 1: Location Map showing NAE’s Wagyu Gold Project (E47/2974) in the Gold Mineralisation Corridor shared with De Grey’s significant gold Mineral Resources, including Hemi, Mt Berghaus and Calvert.
The Hemi Gold Mineral Resource was last updated by De Grey Mining on 14 November 20241. The estimate is for 264Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 11.2Moz, which can be broken down into 13Mt @ 1.4g/t for 0.6Moz, 149Mt @ 1.3g/t Au Indicated for 6.3 Moz, and 103Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 4.3 Moz Inferred.
NAE confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in De Grey’s reported Mineral Resources referenced in this market announcement. To NAE’s full knowledge, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
NAE Executive Director Joshua Wellisch commented:
"The completion of these Geophysical Surveys and identification of new targets marks a pivotal step in our exploration efforts and stakeholder relations at Wagyu. With the support of the Kariyarra People, we have gathered data that links structures and anomalies across the tenement, providing a foundation of our geological understanding. We look forward to using these insights to unlock further potential at Wagyu in the lead up to the imminent 3000m RC Drill Programme.”
Geophysical Surveys and Geological Continuity
The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys at Wagyu have provided valuable data across the Yule River bed, enhancing the geological connectivity between the east and west portions of the tenement. The Passive Seismic survey, conducted at 200-meter intervals across nine lines, offers insights into bedrock continuity, while the Ground Gravity survey (Figure 4), with spacings of 200m x 200m and infill at 50m x 50m over specific targets, reveals density contrasts associated with mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from New Age Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
9h
Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold, noting that bullish factors are stacking up in its favor. Among them are recent moves from the Trump administration and a potential rise in global allocations to gold.
Tiggre also discusses copper and gives his thoughts on silver and uranium.
Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on those topics and more.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
9h
Tavi Costa: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Silver's Major Breakout Setup
Tavi Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, told the Investing News Network about several sectors he's bullish on, including gold, silver and emerging markets.
He also laid out the bear case for the US dollar, saying the concept is a key part of his strategy.
Watch the interview above for more of Costa's thoughts on those topics.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
9h
Garrett Goggin: Is Warren Buffett Coming for Newmont?
Referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous investor on the planet. He’s been written about in textbooks, featured in movies and discussed across the internet.
His fame is derived from his uncanny ability to choose investment winners, contributing to his billions in personal wealth and the success of his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B).
While Buffett and his company are often known for stock-buying activities, the past year has brought moves in the other direction, with Berkshire liquidating more than US$125 billion in 2024's first three quarters.
Why is Berkshire moving to cash?
Although Buffett's Berkshire has not publicly stated its reasons for selling, there is speculation that the company is taking a wait-and-see approach to the new Trump administration’s plans.
Forbes senior contributor Jack Kelly said in November 2024 that Berkshire had spent eight consecutive quarters increasing its cash holdings to a record US$352 billion. At that time, he likened the company’s positioning to its activity early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when uncertainty flooded global markets.
The economic situation is once again uncertain, and companies like Berkshire may be exposed.
Berkshire has recently reduced its positions in Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and digital banking company Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) by 73.5 percent, 14.7 percent and 53.5 percent, respectively.
But it isn’t all just sales; the company also invested in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), increasing its stake by 86.4 percent and making a US$1.24 billion investment in beverage conglomerate Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).
And while Berkshire has amassed record cash holdings, it may not maintain them. In his letter to shareholders, included in the company’s February 22 annual report, Buffett noted that he prefers not to hold cash.
“Berkshire shareholders can rest assured that we will forever deploy a substantial majority of their money in equities — mostly American equities although many of these will have international operations of significance," he wrote.
"Berkshire will never prefer ownership of cash-equivalent assets over the ownership of good businesses, whether controlled or only partially owned."
What is the Buffett Indicator?
As market volatility begins to ease, Berkshire may begin to move some of its cash back into equities, and Buffett has always looked to stocks that have high growth potential.
This approach led him to astonishing gains from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — Buffett's US$25 billion investment turned into a US$125 billion investment in less than a decade. He also saw impressive gains through Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), where a US$1.3 billion investment grew to US$24.5 billion over a 36 year period.
When it comes to assessing buys or sells, Buffett’s preferred measure is the market cap to GDP ratio. Since he first spoke about this measure in 2001, it has become known as the Buffett Indicator.
The Buffett Indicator is commonly assessed by comparing the Wilshire 5000 (INDEXNYSEGIS:FTW5000), a market cap-weighted index of the market value of all actively traded US stocks, to US GDP.
Currently, the Buffett Indicator is 194.1 percent, meaning the overall market is significantly overvalued. It's been that way for some time, which could explain the significant sales at Berkshire over the past year.
Does that mean there aren’t opportunities?
No. There are always opportunities.
In his presentation at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Golden Portfolio founder Garrett Goggin discussed how gold equities may present significant opportunities.
Speaking about the Buffett Indicator, Goggin suggested that Buffett is staying away from the market.
“Buffett can’t find value anywhere because all the growth stocks are overpriced. He wants free cashflow at a discount. The last times it was this overvalued were in 1970, 2000 and briefly in 2020,” he said.
Goggin went on to discuss the price of gold during that time. As the Buffett Indicator retreated from its highs in the 1970s, gold went to US$800 per ounce. In 2000, the yellow metal went from US$250 to over US$2,000 over the next 10 years; now, in 2025, the gold price is trading at historic levels, around US$2,900.
While it would make sense for gold equities to be benefiting from the high gold price, Goggin suggested that’s not the case — instead, gold stocks are in a stealth crash and present extreme opportunity.
“This is a secular shift from growth to value, and the mining stocks represent value,” he said.
Because of this shift, Goggin said he wouldn’t be surprised if Buffett sees what’s going on in the sector and buys shares of a major gold miner like Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM). With Buffett's reputation as a market mover, Berkshire investing in a gold company like Newmont could be the catalyst investors have been waiting for.
What should investors do?
The same as always — it's important to carry out due diligence and weigh your risk.
While gold producers may present excellent opportunities, Goggin suggested a different route.
He explained that over the past 30 years, gold companies have underperformed compared to the gold price, but noted that royalty companies have tended to outperform.
“Stocks and companies have management expenses. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) has 17,000 employees, but you can run a royalty company with four or five employees. Royalties are able to drive free cashflow per share higher, which is the only thing that pushes the share price higher,” Goggin said.
He went on to say that royalties are more stable and fit into a longer-term growth strategy, explaining that they are also more conservative and reduce investor risk.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
19h
19h
07 March
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: San Lorenzo Gold Shines with 329 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
The effects of US tariff threats on the US and Canadian economies were reflected in economic data this week.
On Monday (March 3), the Atlanta Fed updated its GDPNow model, forecasting a 2.8 percent decline in Q1 GDP. While the number has since been revised to a drop of 2.4 percent, it still represents a near 5 percent decrease from Q4 2024, when the US economy grew by 2.3 percent. If the numbers hold it would mark the largest drop in GDP since the pandemic.
While this is only a forecast based on available data, it could signal the potential for a recession in the US starting in the first half of 2025. The overall state of the US economy may come into better focus when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its February consumer price index data on Wednesday (March 12) and the Federal Reserve hosts its Federal Open Markets Committee meeting the following week on March 18 and 19.
In Canada, Statistics Canada reported on Thursday (March 6) that the trade surplus with the US had reached a record C$14.4 billion in January, up 6.3 percent from the C$12.3 billion recorded in December. The agency said the rise coincided with the increasing tariff threat from the US as more manufacturers south of the border began to stockpile Canadian imports.
StatsCan also released its February labor force survey on Friday (March 7). The data showed that job growth had stalled during the month, with the national labor force adding a net total of 1,100 new positions.
The figures were well below estimates, as economists had expected 15,000 new jobs to be added to the Canadian economy. The country added 76,000 jobs the prior month.
The biggest gains in February came from wholesale and retail trade, which added 51,000 new workers, while the biggest contraction came from 33,000 fewer jobs in professional, scientific and technical services.
Markets and commodities react
US equity markets were broadly down again this week.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) lost 3.32 percent to close the week at 5,770.16, and the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) fell 4.09 percent to 20,158.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) lost 2.5 percent to 42,801.73.
In Canada, markets were also in decline. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 0.63 percent to close at 614.30 on Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 2.57 percent loss to 24,758.76 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) dropped 2.77 percent to 126.72.
Gold continued to trade in all-time high territory this week, gaining 1.8 percent over the week to US$2,908.07 per ounce at 4:00 p.m. EST Friday. The silver price saw a more significant rise, adding 4.32 percent during the period to US$32.48.
In base metals, the copper price was up 2.61 percent on the week, closing out Friday at US$4.72 per pound on the COMEX. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) shed 0.44 percent to close at 551.16.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
So how did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
We break down this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
1. San Lorenzo Gold (TSXV:SLG)
Weekly gain: 328.57 percent
Market cap: C$19.44 million
Share price: C$0.30
San Lorenzo Gold is an exploration company working to advance its Salvadora project in the Chañaral province of Chile.
The property consists of 25 exploration and nine exploitation concessions covering an area of 8,796 hectares. It hosts a large copper and gold porphyry system with several significant targets. According to the project page, the site geology resembles that of the nearby Codelco-owned Salvador copper mine, which has operated since the early 1950s and is expected to continue until the mid-2060s following an expansion.
Shares in San Lorenzo saw significant gains this week after it announced a significant discovery hole on Monday, the first of three holes drilled at Salvadora’s Cerro Blanco gold-copper target, as well as partial results from the three holes drilled at its Arco de Oro gold target.
The discovery hole at Cerro Blanco demonstrated grades of 1.04 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold, 1.0 g/t silver and 0.05 percent copper over 153 meters, including an intersection with 12.78 g/t gold, 6.5 g/t silver and 0.51 percent copper over 3.8 meters.
The partial results from Arco de Oro returned a highlighted result of 5.61 g/t gold over 6.6 meters, which included an intersection of 11.14 g/t gold over 2.3 meters. Copper results from Arco de Oro are still pending.
The company said it is gratified to announce a discovery hole from the first drill test at Cerro Blanco, as well as results from Arco de Oro that confirm the robustness of the gold system there.
2. Tidewater Renewables (TSX:LCFS)
Weekly gain: 74.23 percent
Market cap: C$84.06 million
Share price: C$2.84
Tidewater Resources is focused on the production of low-carbon fuels from facilities in BC, Canada.
Its sole operation is a renewable diesel and hydrogen complex located near Prince George. The project has a nameplate capacity of 3,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel and 23.7 metric tons per day of hydrogen. The plant began production during Q4 2023 using feedstock that included soybean and canola oil.
The company is expanding the site to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which it plans to start producing in 2028.
Tidewater shares gained this week after the company announced on Thursday that it had advised the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to initiate an anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duty investigation into imports of renewable diesel from the US. The release indicated that the CBSA confirmed that Tidewater had provided sufficient evidence to support the allegations.
Tidewater expects that additional duties of between C$0.50 and C$0.80 will be applied to renewable diesel imports originating from the US, which would provide increased market stability for Tidewater products.
3. Galantas Gold (TSXV:GAL)
Weekly gain: 54.55 percent
Market cap: C$10.9 million
Share price: C$0.085
Galantas Gold is a gold exploration and development company working to advance its flagship Omagh project, which is located west of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
The project is located within a 189.2 square kilometer license area. The site is currently in the development stage and covers a total area of 220 acres. It hosts an open-pit mine, processing plant, tailings facility and water clarification pond. More than 3 kilometers of underground mining have been completed and 3,175 metric tons have been mined from six test stops.
A June 2023 resource estimate from the site demonstrated a measured resource of 25,287 ounces of contained gold from 119,360 metric tons of ore grading 6.59 g/t gold, with an additional indicated resource of 153,671 ounces of contained gold from 730,702 metric tons of ore at a grade of 6.56 g/t. The inferred resource at Omagh shows 172,873 ounces of gold with grades of 6.24 g/t gold from 859,802 metric tons.
Shares in Galantas Gold saw significant gains this week, but the company has yet to release news in 2025.
4. Eastern Platinum (TSXV:ELR)
Weekly gain: 42.86 percent
Market cap: C$34.42 million
Share price: C$0.20
Eastern Platinum, also known as Eastplats, is a platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome mining, development and exploration company working to advance assets in South Africa.
Its most advanced asset is the Crocodile River mine, located northwest of Johannesburg. The mine began operating in 1987, but production was suspended in the early 1990s due to falling PGM prices. Since then, the mine saw some limited production in the early 2000s before once again being suspended.
After significant rehabilitation, chrome and PGM production from site tailings was restarted at the site in 2018 and 2020 respectively, and underground operations at the Zandfontein mine restarted in October 2023. In October of last year, Eastplats began commissioning a PGM processing plant that will process ore from Zandfontein.
A technical report from May 2022 demonstrated a proven and probable resource of 1.72 million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, with an average grade of 3.68 g/t from 14.58 million metric tons of ore.
Shares in Eastplats gained this week, although the company has not released news in 2025.
5. Sage Potash (TSXV:SAGE)
Weekly gain: 34.04 percent
Market cap: C$14.02 million
Share price: C$0.315
Sage Potash is a potash exploration company currently working to advance its portfolio of mineral holdings in Utah’s Paradox Basin in the US.
Historic oil and gas exploration in the basin dating back a century discovered the potential for the potash beds, but they were too deep for mining methods at the time. Sage has since confirmed their presence through its own exploration.
In a revised technical report from February 2023, the company reported an inferred mineral resource estimate of up to 159.3 million metric tons of in-place sylvinite from the upper potash bed and up to 120.2 million metric tons of sylvinite from the lower potash bed.
Sage did not release news this week. However, gains could be tied to tariff threats that would see a 25 percent tariff applied to Canadian imports, including potash. Canada is the largest supplier of potash to the US.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
