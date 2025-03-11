Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
New Age Exploration Limited

Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of additional geophysical surveys at its highly prospective Wagyu Gold Project in the Pilbara, WA. The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys were conducted across the dry Yule River bed, facilitating a deeper understanding of the geological structures and linking data from both sides of the project area.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completion of Passive Seismic and Ground Gravity surveys across the dry Yule River bed at the Wagyu Gold Project in Pilbara, WA
  • Several new gravity anomalies have now been identified, which may indicate the presence of more gold-mineralised intrusions, similar to those intersected in 2024 aircore drilling
  • Enhanced geological connectivity established by linking data from the east and west sides of the tenement
  • Both geophysics surveys were completed with “zero impact” on this culturally sensitive area
  • This is the third ground gravity survey and the second passive seismic survey to take place at the Wagyu Project, with previous surveys outside the river completed in April and May 2024
  • Additional targets 8 and 10 confirmed on east side of the project from gravity survey
  • 3000m of Reverse Circulation Drilling to commence imminently
  • The Wagyu Project is located in the Central Pilbara’s fast-emerging gold region, adjoining De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) tenure containing its ~11.2Moz1 Hemi Gold deposit

The Wagyu Gold Project, located within a fast-emerging gold mineralised corridor, represents a highly prospective Gold opportunity ~9km within the same mineralised trend as De Grey Mining’s (ASX:DEG) Hemi Gold Deposit containing ~11.2 Moz1 (refer to Figure 1) in the Central Pilbara.

Figure 1: Location Map showing NAE’s Wagyu Gold Project (E47/2974) in the Gold Mineralisation Corridor shared with De Grey’s significant gold Mineral Resources, including Hemi, Mt Berghaus and Calvert.

The Hemi Gold Mineral Resource was last updated by De Grey Mining on 14 November 20241. The estimate is for 264Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 11.2Moz, which can be broken down into 13Mt @ 1.4g/t for 0.6Moz, 149Mt @ 1.3g/t Au Indicated for 6.3 Moz, and 103Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 4.3 Moz Inferred.

NAE confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in De Grey’s reported Mineral Resources referenced in this market announcement. To NAE’s full knowledge, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

NAE Executive Director Joshua Wellisch commented:

"The completion of these Geophysical Surveys and identification of new targets marks a pivotal step in our exploration efforts and stakeholder relations at Wagyu. With the support of the Kariyarra People, we have gathered data that links structures and anomalies across the tenement, providing a foundation of our geological understanding. We look forward to using these insights to unlock further potential at Wagyu in the lead up to the imminent 3000m RC Drill Programme.”

Geophysical Surveys and Geological Continuity

The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys at Wagyu have provided valuable data across the Yule River bed, enhancing the geological connectivity between the east and west portions of the tenement. The Passive Seismic survey, conducted at 200-meter intervals across nine lines, offers insights into bedrock continuity, while the Ground Gravity survey (Figure 4), with spacings of 200m x 200m and infill at 50m x 50m over specific targets, reveals density contrasts associated with mineralisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from New Age Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:naeasx stocksgold investingresource stocksprecious metals investing
The Conversation (0)
Lobo Tiggre, gold and silver bars.

Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold, noting that bullish factors are stacking up in its favor. Among them are recent moves from the Trump administration and a potential rise in global allocations to gold.

Tiggre also discusses copper and gives his thoughts on silver and uranium.

Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on those topics and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Tavi Costa, world map and charts.

Tavi Costa: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Silver's Major Breakout Setup

Tavi Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, told the Investing News Network about several sectors he's bullish on, including gold, silver and emerging markets.

He also laid out the bear case for the US dollar, saying the concept is a key part of his strategy.

Watch the interview above for more of Costa's thoughts on those topics.

Keep reading...Show less
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Is Warren Buffett Coming for Newmont?

Referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous investor on the planet. He’s been written about in textbooks, featured in movies and discussed across the internet.

His fame is derived from his uncanny ability to choose investment winners, contributing to his billions in personal wealth and the success of his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B).

While Buffett and his company are often known for stock-buying activities, the past year has brought moves in the other direction, with Berkshire liquidating more than US$125 billion in 2024's first three quarters.

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars in background plus gold price chart. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: San Lorenzo Gold Shines with 329 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The effects of US tariff threats on the US and Canadian economies were reflected in economic data this week.

On Monday (March 3), the Atlanta Fed updated its GDPNow model, forecasting a 2.8 percent decline in Q1 GDP. While the number has since been revised to a drop of 2.4 percent, it still represents a near 5 percent decrease from Q4 2024, when the US economy grew by 2.3 percent. If the numbers hold it would mark the largest drop in GDP since the pandemic.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Target's Statement

Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit with Encouraging Initial Results

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Precious Metals Investing

Target's Statement

Copper Investing

Gold vs. Copper: Which Metal Will Shine Brighter in 2025?

Copper Investing

Copper Mines in Australia

Tech Investing

Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

rare earth investing

Globe Pens Offtake MoU with Myst for Kanyika Niobium Project

Uranium Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit with Encouraging Initial Results

×