Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

When Will Silver Go Up?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Medtronic earns U.S. FDA approval for the world's first Adaptive deep brain stimulation system for people with Parkinson's

New closed-loop system self-adjusts DBS therapy to individual brain activity   in real time; the largest commercial launch of brain-computer interface technology ever

- For the one million people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the United States 1 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, proudly announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of BrainSense™ Adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) and BrainSense™ Electrode Identifier (EI).

There is no cure for debilitating neurological conditions like Parkinson's, however, deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been transforming the lives of people with Parkinson's and other neurological disorders for more than 30 years. DBS is similar to a cardiac pacemaker, but for the brain. It uses a surgically implanted neurostimulator via a minimally invasive procedure to transmit electrical signals to specific parts of the brain affected by debilitating neurological disorders.

Now Medtronic has enhanced its Percept™ DBS neurostimulators with exclusive BrainSense™ Adaptive technology , introducing aDBS for people living with Parkinson's. This feature personalizes therapy based on a patient's brain activity in real time – both in clinical settings and in daily life 2 . It provides enhanced therapy personalization for symptom control that automatically adjusts, minimizing the need for patients to manually adjust stimulation.

"Medtronic is the only company in the world to offer an adaptive DBS system that dynamically adjusts therapy in real time," said Brett Wall, executive vice president and president of the Medtronic Neuroscience Portfolio. "This new era in Parkinson's care represents more than a decade of intentional innovation—ushering in personalized neuromodulation at scale that responds to a patient's changing needs, equipping clinicians with unparalleled insights, and setting a new standard for DBS therapy."

For more than ten years, Medtronic has been developing a complete, sensing-enabled DBS system leveraging exclusive BrainSense™ technology to detect, capture, and classify different brain signals, putting Medtronic at the forefront of incorporating brain-computer interface (BCI) technology into DBS therapy. Medtronic considers BCI technology a crucial element for developing innovative products that treat some of the cardinal symptoms of Parkinson's with specific focus on rehabilitation and restoring health. BrainSense™ Adaptive DBS is available to Medtronic DBS patients with Parkinson's who have been implanted with a Percept™ neurostimulator, as well as future Medtronic DBS patients. With more than 40,000 DBS patients served worldwide 3 with Medtronic Percept™ devices, BrainSense™ Adaptive DBS presents the largest commercial launch (by several magnitudes) of BCI technology – ever.

"Adaptive deep brain stimulation will help revolutionize the approach to therapeutic treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease," said Helen Bronte-Stewart MD MSE, FAAN, FANA, John E. Cahill Family Professor in the department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Director of the Human Motor Control and Neuromodulation Lab at Stanford University School of Medicine. "The transformative personalized care we can achieve through automatic adjustment greatly benefits patients receiving therapy that adapts to their evolving needs."

The Medtronic Adaptive DBS Algorithm for Personalized Therapy in Parkinson's Disease (ADAPT-PD) trial highlights the potential of aDBS in clinical practice. Dr. Bronte-Stewart served as the global principal investigator for the trial, which was conducted as an international, multi-center, prospective, single-blind, randomized crossover study (between two modes of aDBS), and evaluated the safety and effectiveness of chronic dual- and single-threshold aDBS modes compared to continuous DBS (cDBS) for eligible patients with Parkinson's disease receiving DBS therapy. This study represents the largest and longest assessment of aDBS conducted in both clinical and home settings and was developed in collaboration with more than a dozen world-renowned neurologists and neurosurgeons from leading academic institutions across the globe including Stanford University School of Medicine, University of California San Francisco , Massachusetts General Hospital and Amsterdam University Medical Center. The study methodology and sensing data from the study were published in npj Parkinson's Disease , a journal within the prestigious Nature Portfolio.

"For patients who struggle with motor symptom fluctuations, dyskinesias, and other side effects with cDBS, aDBS may offer improved symptom control," said Todd Herrington , MD, PhD, director of the Deep Brain Stimulation Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School , and investigator for the ADAPT-PD trial. "Approval of this therapy represents an important step forward for patients and I look forward to seeing the ADAPT-PD study results published soon."

"Our BrainSense technology provides unique and clinically important insights that no other DBS system can offer, using a person's own brain signals to provide a window into their condition, in real time, over time," said Paolo Di Vincenzo , president of the Neuromodulation business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "Our focus has always been on creating solutions that work for real lives, not just standalone symptoms. aDBS reflects that commitment, bringing a new expectation in Parkinson's treatment."

The U.S. FDA approval also includes the Medtronic BrainSense™ Electrode Identifier (EI), which helps reduce patient time spent in clinic to program their DBS settings. By using EI, clinicians can conduct an accurate and precise initial programming, 85% faster compared to traditional electrode selection 4 .

"BrainSense™ Electrode Identifier offers less ambiguity and greater efficiency compared to the traditional method of electrode selection by providing a personalized, real-time snapshot of a patient's brain signals, which can help provide insights into the proximal sweet spot for programming. This new method reduces initial contact selection time, streamlining the process and ensuring more precise, tailored therapy for each patient," said Drew Kern , MD, MS, neurologist and associate professor of neurology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

"Our dedication to advancing DBS research and innovation has transformed therapeutic options for individuals with movement disorders and epilepsy," said Amaza Reitmeier , vice president and general manager, Neuromodulation portfolio at Medtronic. "With this FDA approval, which quickly followed our CE Mark, we are taking another significant step forward in delivering sensing-enabled personalized treatments to people with Parkinson's."

BrainSense™ aDBS and EI are also available in Europe . Patient programmings in the United States will begin at select healthcare systems over the coming weeks with availability nationwide in the coming months.

Since 1987, Medtronic has served more than 185,000 people with movement disorders and other indications in more than 70 countries with its life-changing cDBS therapy 3 . Patients considering DBS therapy should discuss treatment options with their healthcare provider. To learn more about Medtronic DBS with BrainSense™ technology, visit our website .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The sensing feature of the Percept™ PC and Percept™ RC system is intended for use in patients receiving DBS where chronically recorded bioelectric data may provide useful, objective information regarding patient clinical status.

References

  1. Parkinson's Foundation. (2025). Statistics: Get informed about Parkinson's disease with these key numbers. Retrieved from https://www.parkinson.org .
  2. Stanslaski S, Summers RLS, Tonder L, et al. Sensing data and methodology from the Adaptive DBS Algorithm for Personalized Therapy in Parkinson's Disease (ADAPT-PD) clinical trial. NPJ Parkinsons Dis. 2024;10(1):174.
  3. Medtronic data on file.
  4. Thompson, J., Radcliffe, E., Ojemann, S.,et al. Monopolar sensing improves the efficiency of DBS programming in Parkinson's disease [abstract]. Mov Disord . 2024; 39 (suppl 1). https://www.mdsabstracts.org/abstract/monopolar-sensing-improves-the-efficiency-of-dbs-programming-in-parkinsons-disease/ . Accessed 01/29/25

Contacts:

Naomi Rodiles

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-427-5521

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-earns-us-fda-approval-for-the-worlds-first-adaptive-deep-brain-stimulation-system-for-people-with-parkinsons-302382890.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 9:10 a.m. (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Karen S. Lynch has been elected to its board of directors, effective February 19, 2025. The appointment brings the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 12.

Ms. Lynch is a seasoned health care executive with over three decades of experience in the industry. As the former president and chief executive officer of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), a leading health solutions company, she was responsible for leading more than 300,000 employees. Under Ms. Lynch's leadership, CVS Health touched the lives of more than 120 million consumers through its health care benefits and pharmacy benefits management businesses, and presence in over 9,000 community health destinations across the U.S. Prior to her service as president and CEO of CVS Health, Ms. Lynch served as an Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of Aetna, and prior to that, Ms. Lynch held a number of executive positions at Aetna Inc., a health insurance company, Magellan Health Services, a health care management company, and at Cigna Corporation, a global health insurance company. Ms. Lynch began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at the auditing firm Ernst & Young LLP, and has previously served as a board member of CVS Health and U.S. Bancorp.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Delivering durable revenue growth with strong earnings power; strength in Pulsed Field Ablation, Pacing, Structural Heart, Diabetes, and Neuromodulation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended January 24, 2025 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Delivering durable revenue growth with strong earnings power; strength in Pulsed Field Ablation, Pacing, Structural Heart, Diabetes, and Neuromodulation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended January 24, 2025 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less