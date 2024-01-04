- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the final results from the phase one scout RC drilling campaign at its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, which was successful in intercepting multiple thick pegmatites containing some anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades at shallow depth.
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign confirm new Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
- All assay results received from 30 shallow scout RC drill holes (~2,000m) and validated by internal QAQC.
- Anomalous Lithium grades (up to 0.95% Li2O) and Tantalum grades (up to 380ppm) returned from seven drill holes (NGR-RC-002, NGR-RC-009, NGR-RC-014, SOL-RC-001, SOL-RC-002, SOL-RC-005 and SOL-RC-008), confirming their LCT nature.
- Best intercepts were from SOL-RC-008 at Zilcar II, with maximum value over 1m of 0.95% Li2O and Lithium mineralised zone from 46m to 53m (7m not true width) averaging 0.49% Li2O, including 3m at 0.69% Li2O.
- Over 8,300 soil samples collected from Solonópole and analysed by XRF for LCT pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples have also been analysed by SGS laboratory for Lithium.
- New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicates several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing more than one Lithium bearing pegmatite at the BJdB Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Zilcar II; and Rolados targets.
- RC results and other field data are being interpreted to support the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign.
Napperby Lithium Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Completion of field work for soil geochemistry infill program with 107 sample points along ~30km of sample lines to better define and understand the anomalies highlighted by 2022 soil sampling program.
Oceana’s Senior Geologist and Competent Person James Abson said: “The scout drilling program has returned anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades on five (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados) of the seven targets tested so far. Oceana is now planning additional exploration activities including a Diamond Drilling campaign at Solonópole, which is now supported by more robust geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets.”
Solonópole Lithium Project, Brazil
As announced by Oceana on 7 August 2023 and 3 November 2023, the shallow scout RC holes (NGR-RC-001 to NGR-RC-022) completed at Bom Jesus de Baixo (“BJdB”) Prospect confirmed the presence of thick pegmatites in five different outcropping areas (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, BJdB East, “Tin Mine” and “Lidiane”) on Permit 800306 (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Best scout drilling final results from the prospect include anomalous Lithium grades in three drill holes (NGR- RC-002, NGR-RC-009 and NGR-RC-014):
- BJdB Pit Area: NGR-RC-002, with maximum value over 1m of 0.83% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 23m to 38m (15m not true width) averaging 0.34% Li2O, including 6m at 0.50% Li2O. This hole is proximal to where spodumene was previously identified in the BJdB pit.
- BJdB Central Area: NGR-RC-009, with maximum value over 1m of 0.42% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 7m to 17m (10m not true width) averaging 0.20% Li2O, including 3m at 0.31% Li2O.
- Tin Mine Area: NGR-RC-014, with maximum value over 1m of 0.45% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 4m to 7m (3m not true width) averaging 0.32% Li2O.
Although neither spodumene nor lepidolite was visually identified in the very fine RC chips, the geochemical assay signatures (low P, and low Rb and Cs) indicate that the Lithium bearing mineral is spodumene, which is known to be present at surface in a weathered state. XRD analysis will be undertaken to confirm this observation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
A lot can change in two years — just look at Brazil.
Best described as a bit player in the lithium space only two years ago, the country has since become one of the premier destinations for lithium exploration and development. It all started with the runaway success of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML, TSXV:SGML). Since then, multiple high-profile mining companies have established themselves in the country.
This growth is unlikely to stop anytime soon, particularly in light of recent investments into Brazil's battery manufacturing sector by companies including BorgWarner and Inventus Power. Within the next several years, Brazil could become a major global supplier. That's good news for the lithium market, as we are rapidly approaching the point at which demand will greatly outstrip supply.Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) is well-positioned to get us past that point — and to tap into Brazil's fast-growing lithium mining industry. An early-stage exploration company with significant opportunity for discovery across its three lithium projects, Oceana's flagship Solonópole project displays considerable promise. The company also maintains highly prospective projects in both Australia and Canada.
Oceana's acquisitions were no accident. The company's well-informed exploration strategy stems from veteran geologists and mining professionals with decades of experience between them. It's already identified multiple exploration targets across all three projects, all of which are highly prospective and known to contain lithium.
Company Highlights
- Oceana Lithium is an early-stage exploration company with significant discovery opportunities.
- The company maintains three strategic and highly prospective lithium projects in Australia, Canada and Brazil — all tier-one mining jurisdictions.
- Brazil in particular is an emerging international destination for lithium, with multiple promising discoveries in recent years.
- Recent investments in battery manufacturing within the country also present a huge opportunity for lithium exploration.
- Oceana's well-informed exploration strategy is helmed by geologists with considerable experience, including James Abson, Uwe Naeher, and Renato Braz Sue.
- The company has committed to embracing Indigenous peoples and values within its project areas with the goal of sustainable critical minerals development that honours the lives, memories, sacred sites, traditions and hopes of landowners.
- The company is well-funded to advance exploration on all its projects, with $6 million in cash following a well-supported private placement in July 2023..
- Investors can expect strong newsflow over the coming months, as drilling is underway in Brazil and on-ground exploration has commenced in Canada.
Key Assets
Solonópole Lithium Project
Located three hours by sealed road from the major port of Fortaleza, Oceana's Solonópole project consists of eight permits covering 114 square kilometers of highly prospective ground. Detailed field mapping by Oceana's Brazilian subsidiary Ceara Litio has identified a significant mineralized pegmatite corridor within the company's claim. The permits also cover several historic artisanal mining sites previously tapped for lithium, tantalum, niobium and tin.
Currently, Oceana is awaiting results from its first phase of drilling which it will use to guide its phase two drill program. Other planned exploration activities include infill soil geochemistry selectively down to a 20 x 20 meter grid across identified lithium anomalies and trenching across both lithium anomalies and outcroppings.
Highlights:
- A Historic Artisanal Hotbed: Oceana has identified more than twenty small-scale artisanal mines during field exploration. Mining at these sites only reached depths of a maximum of 10 meters due to the need to blast hard rock material.
- Mineralisation: Oceana has a body of data that suggests high-grade mineralization at Solonópole, including:
- A regional geological review completed in 2012 by the government Geological Survey DNPN confirmed spodumene, lepidolite, and amblygonite as the main lithium-containing minerals.
- A regional reconnaissance program completed by a previous explorer which collected 246 grab samples in 2016 and 2017 containing:
- Lithium oxide (Li2O): 9 percent.
- Tantalum (Ta): 1 percent.
- Niobium (Nb): 1 percent.
- Tin (Sn): 1,000 ppm.
- Beryllium (Be): 2.5 percent.
- First-pass soil geochemistry results highlighting the presence of residual soil anomalies.
- An Ideal Location: Solonópole is situated in one of Brazil's two historic lithium mining regions, giving Oceana access to experienced labour and extensive pre-existing infrastructure. The project is also well-suited for exploration activities, as it is arid and sparsely-populated farmland.
- Experienced In-country Team: Oceana has invested heavily in developing an in-house exploration team headed by experienced resident geologist Renato Braz Sue and a strong corporate and legal management team based in Belo Horizonte headed by Cintia Maia and Carolina Carvalho who are both fluent in English.
Monaro Lithium Project
Regional players and greenstone locations in Monaro Project area.
Monaro is Oceana's most recent acquisition, with the company having secured an exclusive six-month option to acquire 100 percent of the 104.4 square kilometer project in July 2023. Located in the Western portion of the Duhesme Lake metavolcanic-sedimentary greenstone belt in James Bay, Quebec; Monaro has historically been of interest for its gold potential. As a result, it has never been systematically explored for lithium.
Monaro's 207 mineral claims include 40 kilometers of contiguous greenstones, known to be the most common host for LCT mineralization. Oceana has identified more than 60 targets for immediate follow-up, some of which contain outcroppings of up to 1.25 kilometers long and related to magnetic highs. Exploration is set to commence immediately.
Highlights:
- Promising Geology: Monaro displays the same geological setting as the Adina lithium discovery owned by Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1). Additionally, Quebec's SiGÉOM database reports both sampled pegmatite and a mapped "Tilly" pegmatite suite within the project area.
- Situated in a Bustling Lithium District: James Bay is home to multiple major lithium projects and discoveries, while Quebec itself ranks as the world's 8th best mining jurisdiction overall.
- A Strategic Acquisition: Alongside Solonópole, Monaro allows Oceana to position itself to feed the growing US demand for lithium and other raw materials.
- Experienced Technical Team : The field program at Monaro will be helmed by Canada resident industry veteran Uwe Naeher and Oceana’s senior exploration manager James Abson who has deep experience with lithium exploration in various terranes from early stage exploration to mine development.
- Oceana has identified numerous geological features, magnetic structures and visual linear pegmatite targets from high resolution satellite imagery and remote sensing techniques (see ASX announcement 5 July 2023) which will be the immediate focus for the field team.
- Current Exploration Plans: Experienced Québec based contractor Explo-Logik mobilised at the Mirage Outfitter camp in mid-August 2023 to conduct an inaugural helicopter-supported field program over the Monaro project area under the guidance of James Abson and Uwe Naeher. Program highlights include:
- mapping, prospecting, rock, till and soil sampling with onsite XRF analyses for key LCT pegmatite pathfinder elements (Cs, Be, Nb, Sn, P, Rb, and Ta).
- Inspection of various identified high-priority targets with a focus on identifying spodumene bearing pegmatites.
- These targets include the two reported Québec Government SIGÉOM pegmatites; some 114 large linear structures with surface signs of pale outcrop, some up to 1.25 km in length identified from high resolution satellite imagery, as well as 26 spectral targets selected from Sentinel 2 remote sensing data.
Landing at Monaro project area with dedicated helicopter
1km pegmatite outcrop identified from Quebec Government (Sigeóm) survey
Simplified bedrock geology map of the James Bay district showing the location of the Monaro Lithium Project in relation to the CV5 discovery made by Patriot Battery Metalsand proximity to Winsome Resources’ Adina lithium prospect.
Napperby Lithium Project
A large-scale lithium project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, Napperby covers 1,160 square kilometers. The 100 percent owned project is also located within the Northern Arunta pegmatite province, expected to soon become a hotbed of mining and exploration. It displays similar geology to the Pine Creek pegmatite province, which is itself the site of the Finniss Project, owned by Core Lithium (ASX:CXO).
Early-stage fieldwork at Napperby is ongoing.
Highlights:
- A Prime Location: Napperby is accessible via both the Stuart Highway and Tanami Highway. It's also close to Central Australian Railway with access to the port city of Darwin. Rio Tinto Resources (ASX:RIO) also owns a large application immediately to the south of Napperby.
- Confirmed Pegmatites: Historical exploration of the region identified multiple pegmatite dykes with both tin and tantalum mineral occurrence. Additionally, a 2005 analysis by the Northern Territory Geological Survey confirmed these as LCT pegmatites.
- Oceana has completed a hyperspectral survey to acquire high-quality data over the project area.
- Soil geochemical program completed reveals several large linear lithium anomalies, some of which are on the strike extension of pegmatite outcrop.
- Significant Mineral Potential: Napperby has the potential to host several other rare and valuable resources alongside lithium, including rare earth elements, tantalum and uranium.
Management Team
Caue Araujo - Chief Executive Officer
Caue Araujo is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist and an experienced mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil, his subsequent roles have included general manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, regional director of investment and business planning at Hatch for Australia and Asia, and more recently, global general manager – mine finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers.
Caue is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has an MBA (project management, business and finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, Caue has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well acquainted with key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers in the supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
James Abson - Senior Exploration Manager
James Abson is a geologist with over 28 years of experience in multi-commodity mining and mineral exploration and has held various positions from public company vice-president of exploration to CEO. Abson has been involved in the exploration and technical and financial assessment of various lithium pegmatite projects globally, including the Arcadia lithium project in Zimbabwe (later sold in April 2022 to Chinese interests for an underlying value in excess of $530 million). His most recent position was chief geologist and exploration manager for Bikita Minerals’ lithium mine in Zimbabwe, where his primary responsibility was hard-rock resource exploration (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite, pollucite and tantalum) and in-pit reserve expansion.
Abson provides technical and strategic input to the company’s board of directors and technical oversight and leadership to the exploration team to establish and guide exploration targeting, program execution, project development strategy and evaluation and assessment of new project opportunities.
Renato Braz Sue - Exploration Manager, Brazil
Renato Braz Sue is a veteran geologist with over 25 years of exploration and project development experience in his native Brazil and internationally, having worked in numerous terranes and commodities including LCT minerals, copper-lead-zinc in VMS-style environments, gold, nickel, quartz and manganese. His experience includes planning and execution of exploration programs from early to advanced stage and mine expansion projects and providing technical leadership for project feasibility studies and evaluation.
Braz Sue has worked in senior roles in various states in Brazil for junior, mid-tier and major national and international partner companies including Yamana Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Horizonte Minerals, CVRD/Phelps Dodge, Xstrata/Jaguar Mining, Eldorado Gold Corp and Cougar, Brazil. He brings to the Company deep local knowledge and established relationships with professional service providers as well as local landowners.
Uwe Naeher - Exploration Manager, Canada
Uwe Naeher has over 30 years’ experience in a wide range of terrains and deposit types in all aspects of exploration. He is an expert in granite-hosted ore deposits and mineralization in pegmatites, having worked for the past 15 years in the African Great Lakes region in the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi.
Jerome (Gino) Vitale - Non-executive Chairman
Jerome Vitale is a corporate executive and public company director with over 30 years experience in operational, investment banking and advisory roles in the mining and mineral resource sector both in Australia and Internationally.
Vitale is a chartered accountant, a senior fellow and former vice-president of Financial Services Institute of Australia (FINSIA) and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. During the mid-2000’s he was invited onto the ASX Corporate Governance Review Committee and has a practical perspective on best practice governance compliance for small to mid-cap companies.
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Director
Doctor Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and is well-connected with potential off-take partners having acted as intermediary for the supply or purchase of spodumene concentrate for a number of producers. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist in a range of geological and commercial environments.
Dr. Zeng completed a PhD in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of University of Western Australia in 2013. He has published several academic papers on structure control orogenic gold systems in different geological scales, and is a member of AUSIMM and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is currently Managing Director of Australasian Metals Ltd, and a non-executive Director of Kodal Minerals plc, MetalsTech Ltd and Winsome Resources Ltd.
Simon Mottram - Non-executive Director
A resident of Brazil, Simon Mottram is a geologist with 28 years’ experience predominantly in base and precious metals. Mottram has held both executive and senior management positions with several successful mining companies in various countries. He has progressed multiple discoveries through to commercial production and has been responsible for several significant exploration successes.
Mottram is currently president of TSX-listed nickel and PGM explorer Bravo Mining Corp and previously an executive director of Avanco Resources, purchased on market by mid-tier Australian copper producer OZ Minerals for $440 million in 2018, and subsequently acquired by BHP. Mottram is an Australian and British national and a permanent resident of Brazil, where he has lived for the majority of the last 12 years and is fluent in Portuguese. He has previously acted as both CP or QP for various ASX and TSX listed companies, is a fellow of the AusIMM, and a graduate of Melbourne RMIT University.
Dan Smith - Company Secretary
Dan Smith has more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets, including 10 years experience with ASX Listing Rules compliance and corporate governance.
Smith is a fellow member of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Curtin University. He acts as company secretary for numerous ASX, AIM and NSX-listed companies and is non-executive chairman of rare earths explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6).
Cintia Maia - Company Administrator, Brazil
Cintia Maia is manager, corporate and director of the company’s Brazilian operating subsidiary, Ceará Litio Mineração Ltda. She is an experienced corporate manager and administrator and a qualified accountant with over 20 years’ experience.
Maia is familiar with reporting requirements for Australian public companies, having previously worked as CFO for GRD Minproc, AMEC Canada and a number of other mining and industrial companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience to her role as the Company’s senior corporate officer in Brazil.
Carolina Carvalho - Manager Corporate Affairs, Brazil
Carolina Carvalho is an experienced corporate lawyer, having spent more than 15 years working with medium and large multinationals operating in Brazil. She has worked in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and strategic business development across a number of industries including mining.
Beyond Lithium
Overview
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 61 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering more than 198,000 hectares.Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
In March 2023, Beyond Lithium bolstered its lithium exploration play with the acquisition of 57 greenfield lithium properties totaling 125,751 hectares. In April 2023, the company announced an expansion of the company’s McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking, forming one contiguous property and adding a further 14,163 hectares to Beyond Lithium's land package.
Beyond Lithium further acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares, which significantly expanded three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North, and added a new property, named Sydere, to the company's portfolio.
These milestone developments bring the company’s current total portfolio to 63 properties covering more than 198,000 hectares. The new Ontario lithium projects include eight significant assets for near-term exploration that, coupled with its existing projects – North Trout Lake and Peggy Group – create tremendous growth opportunities for the company.Following the new acquisitions, Bounty Gold and Last Resort Resources, two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in Ontario, have begun conducting an assessment of currently available data and carrying out grassroots exploration fieldwork on the newly acquired Ontario properties.
Through a recent $1.38-million flow-through financing, Beyond Lithium’s 2023 exploration program is now fully funded, and underway. Phase 1 of the program will assess mapped pegmatite outcrops and identify new ones in all 63 lithium properties, and Phase 2 will focus on delineating potential drill targets and gathering additional geological insights to support potential joint ventures. A total of 18 projects have been advanced to Phase 2 exploration as of November 2023.
Beyond Lithium has made two spodumene discoveries in the same district. The first one is in the Victory Property which spans over 16,000 hectares located 40 kilometers east of Kenora and 70 kilometers west of Dryden. The company will carry out a detailed mapping and sampling program at the two spodumene pegmatites on the Victory Project and will apply for a stripping and trenching permit and a drilling permit with Ontario's Ministry of Mines.
The second spodumene discovery is at the Ear Falls property covering more than 20,000 hectares, with grab samples returning up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide located 10 minutes away from the town of Ear Falls. The company started its stripping and drilling program at the Ear Falls Spodumene Project to gather additional geological data and delineate and prioritize targets for a more extensive drilling program.
In 2023, Beyond Lithium acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares expanding three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North. It also acquired a new property named Sydere.
The company also unveiled the discovery of a new LCT pegmatite intrusive stock - also known as a fertile pluton - at its Cosgrave Lake project. The discovery was named the Allan Graeme (AG) Pluton in recognition of those individuals who played a significant role in its discovery. The Cosgrave Lake project was one of the earlier projects being prospected as part of Beyond Lithium's phase 1 program. The discovery of the AG Pluton at the Cosgrave Lake project unlocks tremendous lithium exploration opportunities for Beyond Lithium.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
- Quality assets
- Ontario-focused assets (while still open to other strategic jurisdictions)
- Financial discipline
- Favorable share structure
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is advancing the most critical projects with its exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are several compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high-purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with experience throughout capital markets leads the company toward its goals, including Frame, who brings 40 years of experience throughout the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 50 percent of the company.
Company Highlights
- Beyond Lithium is Canada’s only project generator dedicated to advancing the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.
- The 2023 exploration season is fully funded and is currently underway.
- The company strives to maximize available funds to drive shareholder value through exploration projects, and pursue joint venture partnerships to advance promising assets.
- Beyond Lithium now has a significant position in every major LCT pegmatite district known in Ontario, making it the most significant greenfield lithium exploration company in the province.
- A series of acquisitions in 2023 brought the company’s total portfolio to 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering over 198,000 hectares.
- Beyond Lithium’s insiders and founders have created an ideal share structure with ownership of approximately 50 percent of the company.
- An expert management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and capital markets leads the company toward improving shareholder value by exploring its significant portfolio.
Key Projects
New Ontario Lithium Projects
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 63 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium or lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites. Phase 1 of the 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Projects below are the focus of Beyond Lithium's exploration plans
Projects:
- Frontier Lithium District: Several individual properties within this district are located 27 to 50 kilometers southeast of Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) Pak/Spark LCT pegmatites. A historical report about the region describes pegmatites up to 200 feet in width and other similarities between Frontier’s LCT pegmatites.
- Georgia Lake District: Properties in this district collectively cover 13,217 hectares in an LCT pegmatite field. Every property is within 3 kilometers of known spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are indicative of lithium deposits.
- Case Lake District: Case Lake North and Case Lake South comprise this district, covering 10,187 hectares. The region is in a similar geological setting as Power Metals’ (TSXV:PWM) LCT pegmatite swarm. As a result, several target areas have been identified for rare-element pegmatites. The area also includes the 1,630-hectare Stimson property, where historic drill core logs indicate possible spodumene may have been encountered within a “granitic complex” intersected between 60 and 99.8 meters downhole.
- Wisa Lake District: This district covers a large surrounding project operated by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1), which yielded grab samples of up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide within 700 meters of the Wisa Lake District’s boundary.
- Dryden Mavis Lake District: This area includes the Temple Bay and Laval properties located between 15 and 40 kilometers of Critical Resources’ (ASX:CRR) flagship Mavis Lake project. At Temple Bay, more than 50 individual pegmatites have been mapped, with the largest currently known being up to 75 meters wide and at least 600 meters long, while a white pegmatite measuring up to 100 meters wide has been traced along strike for 2.5 kilometers at the Laval property.
- Eastern English River District: This district includes the Sollas Lake, Tennant Lake, Maytham and Superb North properties that together comprise approximately 19,500 hectares with significant known pegmatites from past explorations.
- Mountainry and Hilltop District: 133 pegmatites have been mapped and historical reports indicate up to 1,000 to 1,500 feet in length.
- Hearst District: This district includes numerous pegmatites up to 25 meters wide and over 200 meters long.
North Trout Lake Lithium Property
North Trout Lake Lithium has 179 contiguous mining claims covering 3,490 hectares. The project is near encouraging deposits and hosts a significant strike length that creates blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
Project Highlights:
- 12-kilometer Strike Length: The project contains 12 kilometers of strike length of granodiorite sil. This granodiorite sill is reported to contain numerous pegmatite dikes with significant potential for future discoveries.
- Near Promising Deposits: North Trout Lake is 37 kilometers north of Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) PAK and Spark deposits and approximately 15 km north of Frontier Lithium’s spodumene-bearing pegmatite at Pennock Lake. The Pak deposit has a combined resource estimate of 9.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 2.06 percent lithium oxide.
Peggy Group Lithium Property
The 100-percent owned 7,386-hectare Peggy Group asset is 80 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout in Ontario.
Project Highlights:
- Close Proximity to Rich Deposits: The project is close to the McCombe-Root Lithium project operated by Green Technology Metals, which has a historical resource estimate of 2.2 million tonnes at 1.3 percent lithium oxide.
- Year-round Access: The property is accessible year-round via a well-maintained highway and logging roads.
Management Team
Allan Frame - President and CEO
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career, he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Craig Gibson - Director
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration-related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli - Chief Financial Officer
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost - Corporate Secretary and Director
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused on corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Before joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo - Vice President of Exploration
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the senior geologist of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered several prospective projects throughout his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco - Director
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell - Director
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).
Highlights
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- An intensive field program comprising geological mapping and sampling
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Québec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management. Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.
Figure 1: Location map depicting Apollo Project, Otish Camp location and notable peers within the region.
Figure 2: Laurentia Exploration field team with Bell 212 Helicopter at Otish Camp, James Bay, Quebec.
Prospection, Mapping and Sampling Campaign
A highly focussed summer/fall field mapping and sampling campaign was completed concentrating on high- potential areas highlighted by previous KorrAI satellite and airborne magnetic litho-structural interpretations (Figures 3 and 4). A total of 666 km of traverses and 209 rock chip samples were collected covering a majority of the 240 km2 Apollo permit to evaluate the potential for rare element LCT pegmatite, spodumene mineralisation, and geochemical pathfinders, attempting to identify as follows:
- Late-stage, large granite intrusions;
- Greenstone metamorphic rocks;
- Extensional fault structures and host rock porosity to accommodate the emplacement of late stage, LCT pegmatite dykes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit applications for both the Victory Project and the Ear Falls Project have been successfully submitted to the Ontario's Ministry of Mines. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
The drill programs at Victory and Ear Falls are designed to:
- Define and expand the identified spodumene-bearing pegmatites zones, such as the Last Resort and the Bounty Gold Pegmatites at the Victory Project and the Wenasaga North Zone at the Ear Falls Project.
- Drill test the different prospective areas along the exploration corridors to continue to demonstrate the continuity, the size, and the potential of both projects.
The stripping program is designed to expose additional pegmatites for sampling and mapping and also identify and prioritize drill targets.
As previously announced, more than 240 drill core samples from Ear Falls, 25 channel samples from Victory and over 120 grab samples from different projects are still pending in the lab. Beyond Lithium anticipates the results of these samples to become available over the next few weeks. Once all results are received, Beyond Lithium will complete an overall technical review of all the projects and will finalize and announce a comprehensive exploration plan for 2024.
“In the last six months, we have explored 50 of our 63 projects (79.4%), advanced 18 projects to Phase 2 exploration and have ten more highly prospective projects to start exploring in 2024. We also made three significant discoveries, including two spodumene discoveries which are now moving to the drilling stage," said Allan Frame CEO of Beyond Lithium.
He added: "Most of our projects are close to excellent infrastructure with great access located across Ontario which allows us to have longer field season for exploration to provide steady news flow for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing the assay results from the more than 385 samples still in the lab as we receive and analyze them."
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface (Figure 1). The Victory Project has:
- Substantial width and size for the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite from spodumene-bearing pegmatite grab samples.
- District scale synergy with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) as they are within 100 km of each other and three regionally significant lithium deposits (Figure 3).
- A 6-kilometer-long structural controlled exploration trend between the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites for exploration.
Figure 1 Victory Project Map
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor (Figure 2). In the 2023 exploration program at Ear Falls, Beyond Lithium:
- Discovered the Wenasaga North Zone, a spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O.
- Discovered the Sandy Creek West Zone along a 100m wide ridge with grab samples from pegmatites outcrops assayed up to 0.4% Li2O.
- Reported that grab samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone are as highly fractionated as the spodumene samples collected from the Wenasaga North Zone.
- Confirmed a 13 kilometers long exploration structural controlled corridor with lithium mineralization.
- Delineated continuous higher-grade lithium zone enveloped by wider intervals through stripping and channel sampling.
- Completed an initial 7 holes drilling program that intercepted new subparallel pegmatite dyke at depth that was not exposed on surface previously.
Figure 2 Ear Falls Project Map
Figure 3 Regional map showing location of Beyond Lithium projects relative to other significant nearby deposits.
Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor commented: "Beyond Lithium has achieved much success in 2023. Starting 2024 with significant drilling programs at Victory and Ear Falls marks an important milestone for our company. I am also pleased with the progress we continue to make on the corporate front with our project generator business model. We remain committed to the same disciplined approach in our deal-making activities which has paid off on the exploration front. We will do things on our own timetable and only do deals that increase shareholder value."
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca
Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 28 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. The highlights above demonstrate Galan’s activity and progress in advancing HMW towards production in a timely manner.
Highlights:
- Pond 1 construction progressing on time; 85% completion level achieved
- On-site laboratory commissioned for ongoing Li assaying
- Liner crew ready to mobilise; Pond 1 installation to commence before end of year
- Fill of pond 1 expected in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer
- Pond 2 construction expected to begin before year end
- Phase 2 EIA lodged with Catamarca Government
- Glencore technical due diligence continues
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1,2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“HMW Phase 1 construction progress is tracking along as planned. Galan’s experienced and competent construction team are entirely focused on delivering the first HMW production phase in H1, 2025 and remain enthusiastic and confident in doing so. The Pond 1 liner team is ready to mobilise with an expected commencement installation date in late December 2023 plus our onsite laboratory has just been commissioned for continual on site Li assaying as we move forward.”
Overhead view of HMW development
The Galan team on site at HMW
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
GMV Minerals
Overview
As one of the core materials in rechargeable batteries, lithium is essential for the electrification of the automotive sector. Steadily increasing electric vehicle sales contributed heavily to the growing lithium market. With investments in battery gigafactories reaching nearly $300 billion, demand for lithium will continue to rise. Aside from electric vehicles, lithium is also an essential material for renewable energy technologies and the Internet of Things.
Current lithium production simply cannot keep up with soaring demand, and unless there is an exponential increase in available supply, we could hit a hard cap as early as 2027, according to S&P Global’s Commodity Insights.Well-established junior gold development company GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV, OTCQB:GMVMF) saw the writing on the wall. Having invested considerable time and capital into its promising, Arizona-based Mexican Hat gold project, GMV sought to diversify its mineral assets. Driven as much by investor interest in lithium as by its own recognition of the battery metal's potential value, GMV added to its exploration asset focus.
View across the Basin showing historical trenching from the 1970s; material trenched is a claystone.
This additional focus culminated in a three-year option agreement which will see the company gain a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project, located in Lander County, Nevada.
Nevada currently hosts the only producing lithium mine in North America, and is home to Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium deposit in the US, with mineral reserves of 3.7 million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent at 3,160 parts per million (ppm) lithium.
Daisy Creek was first identified as a rich potential source of lithium in the 1980s. Its then-owner, Phillips Uranium, opted not to develop it further due to their focus on uranium. However, the company did note that high-grade lithium is likely contained in lithium-bearing clay found in altered volcanic tuffs. Geologists staked claims in the area after seeing similarities between the geology of Daisy Creek and Lithium America’s significant Thacker Pass discovery.Building on the historic drilling data from Phillips and working with several of the geologists who were originally responsible for collecting that data, GMV engaged Precision GeoSurveys to perform a helicopter-borne high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project. Results of the survey revealed impressive high-grade lithium values with recommendations to conduct ground truthing of these geophysical anomalies and cross-referencing with the evidence of surface disturbances before drilling.
Company Highlights
- GMV Minerals is a junior gold development company with a recently added claim block focusing on lithium in Nevada.
- Driven by investor interest, the company entered into an agreement to obtain 100 percent ownership of the highly prospective Daisy Creek lithium project.
- GMV also maintains 100 percent ownership of the Mexican Hat gold project, notable for its estimated 10 year mine life, low capex and a discounted pre-tax US$153 million NPV using a US$1,600 per oz base case. At US$2,100 per ounce base case the PEA indicates a discounted pre-tax NPV of US$342 million.
- Mexican Hat hosts an inferred 688,000 ounces of gold, excellent metallurgical results and a low strip ratio.
- Both Daisy Creek and Mexican Hat are situated in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions with readily available and experienced service providers. Each asset is also situated close to existing infrastructure, further reducing initial capex.
- GMV is also noteworthy for its tightly held share structure, with 24 percent of shares held by management and advisors.
Key Projects
Daisy Creek Lithium
Located in Lander County, Nevada, Daisy Creek consists of 165 lode claims. Initially targeted for uranium by multiple oil and mining companies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the project instead proved rich in lithium, displaying values of up to 2 percent in clay-altered volcanic tuffs, which geologists noted was likely hectorite-based.
Plan view of GMV Minerals land holdings in the Daisy Basin showing proposed drill holes on geology with magnetic anomalies from the recent airborne survey.
Because there was very little demand for lithium at the time, Daisy Creek largely sat ignored and forgotten. It was not until several decades later that two of the geologists involved in the project's original drilling program noted multiple similarities between Daisy Creek and Lithium America's highly prospective Thacker Pass discovery. GMV plans to conduct a field program to confirm these observations.
Highlights:
- Full Ownership: In May 2023, GMV entered into a three-year option agreement with Daisy Creek's original owner, which will see it eventually gain a 100-percent interest in the project.
- Area Geology: Daisy Creek is part of a mountainous formation primarily composed of crystal-rich, early Miocene era ash-flow tuff. Said formation covers roughly 200 square miles with a volcanic complex that contains a collapse-type or graben structure filled with finely laminated tuffs that likely host anomalous lithium reserves. The basin that hosts the project itself covers approximately 18 square miles and consists primarily of finely laminated fissile sediments.
- Pre-existing Infrastructure: Daisy Creek is situated near several operating gold mines and has access to power, water and paved highways, considerably lowering the initial capital investment that will be required to develop the project.
- Prospective and Promising: Daisy Creek displays similar geology to Lithium America's Thacker Pass deposit, with a mineral reserve of 3.7 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent at 3,160 ppm lithium.
Mexican Hat
A low-sulphidation epithermal gold deposit, Mexican Hat contains an estimated gold resource of approximately 700,000 ounces across 4,800 acres. As GMV's flagship project, the company aims to further expand this resource through drilling, ultimately moving from an inferred resource estimate to a measured and indicated estimate. The mine development itself will consist of two pits — a smaller southeast pit will be mined first, followed by a larger pit to the north.
GMV has 100 percent interest in Mexican Hat.
Mexican Hat Project in Arizona
Highlights:
- A Critical Asset: Mexican Hat represents one of the most promising gold development opportunities in the Western United States and GMV's most advanced anchor asset.
- Established Infrastructure: Located in close proximity to considerable transportation and power infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.
- Well-established Mining Process: GMV plans to extract minerals from Mexican Hat through heap leaching, a mining process known for its low capital investment and operating costs, fast payback, lack of tailings, low energy and water requirements, and simple setup and operation.
- Surveys and Permitting: GMV has, thus far, carried out groundwater sampling, air quality sampling, wildlife analysis and archaeological analysis of the project area. The area has also been the target of extensive exploration by its previous owner, Placer Dome USA.
- Area Geology: Primary mineralization in Mexican Hat consists of gold and oxides in a metasomatic assemblage of chlorite, carbonate, epidote and minor silica arranged along a series of fractures and fault zones within a tilted conformable package of tertiary rock.
- Mineral Resource Estimate Results: The results of Mexican Hat's 2020 MRE indicated an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces at 0.58 grams per ton (g/t) gold in 36.73 Mt with a cut-off of .20 g/t gold and a strip ratio of 2.36.
- Preliminary Economic Assessment: Mexican Hat's PEA, conducted with the updated 2020 MRE, indicates a 10-year mine life; $100 million NPV; $67.80 million initial capex; 29.30 percent IRR after tax at $1,600/ounce of gold; and average annual gold production of 52,250 ounces.
Management Team
Ian Klassen — President and CEO
Ian Klassen has 30 years of experience in public company management, public relations, government affairs, entrepreneurship, media relationship strategies and project management. Klassen is the president of a North American mineral exploration company and sits on the board of directors of several private and public companies. Previous to his management activities within private and public companies, he held a variety of positions within federal Canadian politics, including as senior political advisor to the Minister of State (Transportation), and as chief of staff, Office of the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons.
Klassen graduated with an undergraduate honors degree from Western University in 1989. In 1992, he received the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in recognition of his significant contribution to his community and country.
Dr. D.R. Webb — Lead Consultant
Dr. D.R. Webb graduated with a geological engineering degree from the University of Toronto, where he obtained awards for the highest marks in both third-year and fourth-year field camps. He obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in geological sciences at Queen’s University and Western University, respectively, where his focus was on the structural and geochemical controls of gold mineralization in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt.
Webb is credited for discovering both the largest granitic-hosted gold deposit in the Northwest Territories and the largest gold deposit in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt found in the past 30 years. He served as president and director of Tyhee Gold, where he and his team developed a high-grade gold deposit into production, becoming Mongolia’s first hard-rock gold mine. He later advanced his discoveries in Yellowknife into a multimillion-ounce resource, completed economic and engineering analysis and initiated both feasibility studies and permitting.
Webb also developed the Mon Gold Mine into the most recently permitted gold mine in the Yellowknife Gold Belt, operating for seven years and then shutting down in 1997, due to declining gold prices. He recently completed permitting to commence reopening of this mine. Webb is a consultant to the industry, providing services throughout the world and sits on the board of Lake Victoria Mining Company and Metallis Resources, several private corporations, and is on the advisory council for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining.
Webb co-authored the qualifying report on Fortune Minerals’ Nico Deposit, recommending the acquisition of what is now the largest bismuth resource in the world.
Michele Pillon — Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Pillon is an accountant with several years of experience in the junior mining exploration sector. Since 1988, Pillon has been providing accounting and regulatory assistance to public and private companies.
Ronald L. Handford — Vice-president, Communications
Ronald Handford is a mining and technology entrepreneur and advisor with 18 years of CEO and senior executive experience. He has raised or participated in raising almost $80 million in private and public equity and has extensive investor, banking, industry and government contacts in North America, Europe and Asia.
Oceana Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
