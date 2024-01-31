- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities Report December 2023
West Spargoville Project (Lithium, Gold & Nickel Project)
Marquee Resources Limited and its Joint Venture partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (MQR 75% / MIN 25%) announced the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at the Company’s West Spargoville Lithium Project (E15/1743), located 28km south of Mineral Resources Mount Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia. The 2,325 line-km magnetic and radiometric survey has provided excellent quality, high resolution geophysical images that provide detailed exploration information within the Project area.
The 2,325 line-km survey was conducted using 50m spaced flight lines orientated E-W, and a sensor height of 35m. The survey was designed to gain detailed structural and lithological information to assist in interpreting the controls on the location of LCT-pegmatites at depth. Radiometric data is also useful in highlighting potassium (K) anomalies that may be associated with LCT-pegmatites. The data was processed by Southern Geoscience Consultants and was interpreted by Marquee and Mineral Resources geologists and geophysicists.
The results from the survey were of great quality, producing high resolution images of magnetic and radiometric anomaly patterns throughout the project area. The magnetic high anomalies in the image data represent the ultramafic units striking NNW through the Project, and near surface maghemite within drainage channels and dolerite dykes, while known pegmatites are correlated with magnetic low anomalies. The technical team has identified multiple new target areas, where clusters of magnetic low anomalies and associated radiometric anomalies could indicate further pegmatite bodies. These are new high priority targets for our 2024 field reconnaissance and drill testing programmes.
Next Steps
- Field reconnaissance trip to map and sample additional targets.
- Completion of Flora Survey.
- Completion of Heritage Survey.
- Recommencement of reverse-circulation drilling.
The West Spargoville Project - Lithium JV with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN)
Marquee and Mineral Resources entered into a JV agreement in 2023 over the lithium rights at the West Spargoville Project (refer ASX Release dated 09 June 2023). Please refer to todays ASX release (31 January 2024) for further details on WSP’s latest results and exploration plans.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Marquee Resources
Overview
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is a fully funded junior exploration company focused on its battery metals assets in Western Australia and the United States. Its diversified portfolio includes assets containing lithium, copper and rare earth elements - essential metals for battery manufacturing - as well as gold.
Global demand for battery metals is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.2 percent from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research, This growth is attributed to the exponential growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, with two million EVs sold worldwide just in the first quarter of 2022, up 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021, along with continued market demand for consumer electronic devices.
Many of Marquee Resources’ assets are in advanced exploration stages, with highly encouraging exploration results.
The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt in Western Australia, and contains hard-rock lithium deposits. Marquee Resources has partnered with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the project. Mineral Resources has extensive experience operating hard-rock lithium mines and brings technical and operational expertise to the project. The West Spargoville Lithium Project has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
Marquee’s other encouraging lithium assets include Clayton Valley Lithium and Kibby Basin Lithium projects, both containing lithium brine and building additional excitement for lithium potential. Results from the 2022 drill program at Kibby Basin have returned high levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
The company’s additional projects target other critical battery metals such as rare earth elements and copper. Its Lone Star Copper-Gold project is currently undergoing a 6,000-meter diamond drilling program. Marquee’s 2022 drill campaign at Lone Star intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper. As many zones in the deposit remain open and untested, there is significant potential for additional mineralization, combined with historical diamond and percussion drill hills indicating high-grade deposits of copper and gold.
In October 2022, Marquee announced its maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Marquee Resources is led by strong management with experience in natural resources and corporate administration. Charles Thomas, executive chairman, has over 15 years of experience in capital markets and structuring corporate transactions. Dr. James Warren, chief technical officer, has worked in leadership roles managing technical operations. George Henderson, non-executive director, has extensive experience in equity capital markets dating back to 2004. Anna Mackintosh, company secretary, has 26 years of commercial experience in compliance and finance roles for natural resource companies.
Company Highlights
- Marquee Resources is an Australian fully funded exploration company targeting battery metals with multiple assets in advanced exploration stages.
- The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, which has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
- Marquee Resources is in partnership with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the West Spargoville Lithium Project, and the companies have accelerated this farm-In agreement with MinRes acquiring an initial 25 percent interest in the lithium rights at WSP by funding $4.8 million on exploration activities at the project in less than 12 months.
- The company’s Kibby Basin project is located near the only producing lithium mine in the United States and contains encouraging geologic properties that indicate the presence of lithium brine.
- The company has additional projects that target lithium and other battery metals, such as copper, gold, and rare earth elements. Historical and current exploration assays indicate high-grade deposits of target metals.
- A management team leads Marquee Resources with directly relevant experience in natural resource markets, corporate administration and corporate finance.
Key Projects
West Spargoville Lithium
The Western Australian flagship project is located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt. The asset is near multiple producing lithium mines, including the Bald Hill Mine and Mt. Cattlin Mine. Historical exploration data indicates a 2.4 kilometer long anomaly rich in lithium deposits. The project has slated non-stop exploration drilling until the end of 2022.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Deep ground penetrating radar results indicated significant potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Interpretation of these has helped identify targets for follow-up drill testing.
- Auger Program Awaiting Lab Results: An auger geochemistry drilling campaign consisting of approximately 3,200 holes was recently completed.
- 2022 Drill Campaign: A drilling campaign was conducted in 2022, with 122 holes of reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed for 18,687 meters, and 391 aircore drills (AC) for 19,156 meters. Assays are currently pending results. Drilling will recommence in early 2023, following up on anomalous intercepts.
- Near World-Class Lithium Deposit: The Earl Grey deposit is located west of the deposit and contains similar geological formations as the primary West Spargoville project area.
Lone Star Copper & Gold
The company's copper and gold project is located in Washington State and contains a 3-kilometer-long mineralization trend of copper-gold deposits. The project has multiple past-producing mines and previous exploratory drill holes. Following the completion of the approximately 6,000-meter Phase 1 diamond drill program, Marquee Resources announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Project Highlights:
- Robust Infrastructure: The project has road access and water access and is located only minutes away from a community.
- Exiting Mill Being Refurbished: A mill located 11 kilometers away is undergoing refurbishment before commencing operations.
- Encouraging Historical Data: Previous exploration data indicates copper deposits up to 2.4% from 19 meters and 1.4 g/t gold at 7.6 meters.
- 2022 Drill Program: Intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper.
Kibby Basin Lithium
Kibby Basin is located in Nevada, 60 kilometers north of Ablemarle's operating lithium mine. The project covers 2,560 acres, and Marquee has full water extraction permits necessary for lithium-brine extraction. The project is in advanced exploration stages and has a drill rig carrying out 24/7 exploration currently.
Project Highlights:
- Geological Structure Indicative of Lithium Brine Deposits: Kibby Basin contains a 7.4 kilometer long structure with a similar geological structure as Ablermarle’s prolific lithium mine.
- Basin May Contain Layers: Early exploration results indicated an extensive enough basin to potentially contain multiple layers of aquifers, which is favorable for high-grade lithium brine. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources available.
- Fully Permitted and Exploration Underway: The project has received all necessary permits, and the company is currently carrying out a robust drilling program. The company suspects that this project will complement its nearby Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
- 2022 Drill Program Results: High levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
Clayton Valley Lithium
Clayton Valley covers 12 square kilometers in Nevada and contains both lithium brine and clay. Like Kibby Basin, Clayton Valley is near Albemarle’s productive lithium mine. Kangari Consulting LLC completed a comprehensive review of the project and surrounding area, prompting Marquee to commence a two-phase exploration project. Marquee will commence a two-phase exploration program in the first half of 2023, consisting of detailed geological mapping and drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Cater to U.S. Lithium Consumption: The asset is located in a great location to service the U.S. domestic market with scalable, staged development that can be developed to cater to increasing demand.
- Near Tesla’s Gigafactory: Clayton Valley is 3.5 hours away from Tesla’s Gigafactory Number 1, a significant producer of lithium-ion batteries.
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Existing data indicates the presence of high-grade lithium ranging from 2.9 mg/l at 10 feet to 11.6 mg/l at 110 feet. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources to support lithium extraction and processing.
Redlings Rare Earths
The Redlings Project is located in Western Australia, 150 kilometers away from Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) Mount Weld Project. The 100-percent-owned project covers an area of approximately 108 square kilometres of tenure with historical samples of up to 7.8 percent TREO.
Auger sampling recently completed identified additional rare earth element bearing dykes. According to executive chairman Charles Thomas, "There is a very good potential to identify a part of the system that hosts an economic deposit."
Exploration drilling is set to restart in the first quarter of 2023, to follow up on targets generated by the successful 2022 auger program.
Project Highlights:
- Historic sampling results: Rock-chip samples up to 7.8 percent TREO.
- Location: In proximity to Lynas’ Mount Weld Mine where a new exploration program has been established after samples returned high grade REE assays.
- Promising exploration strategy: Recent drilling identified structures on the location of known REE-bearing carbonatitic dykes; drilling intersected a 25km structural zone of pink, frenetic, alteration intruded by multiple carbonatitic dykes.
Mt Clement Gold & Antimony Project
The Mt Clement Project is located 30 kilometers southwest of Black Cats (ASX:BC8) Paulsens gold mine, at the western end of the Ashburton Basin in the northern Capricorn Orogen of Western Australia. The project represents a genuine greenfield opportunity in one of Australia’s most underexplored regions.
Project Highlights:
- Underexplored Region: Consists of 360 square kilometers of tenure prospective for syngenetic gold antimony mineralisation, a poorly understood and underexplored mineralisation style in Ashburton Basic, Western Australia.
- Geological team recently completed a field mapping and reconnaissance expedition with a more extensive exploration program planned for 2023.
Management Team
Charles Thomas - Executive Chairman
Charles Thomas is the founding director of Marquee Resources and was the managing director of the company until 2019, when he then assumed the role of executive chairman. Thomas is also an executive director and founding partner of GTT Ventures, a leading boutique corporate advisory firm based in Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA majoring in corporate finance. Thomas has worked in the financial service industry for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in capital markets as well as the structuring of corporate transactions. Thomas has sat on numerous ASX boards spanning the mining, resources and technology space. His previous directorships include, among others, AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ), Force Commodities Ltd (ASX:4CE) and Liberty Resources Ltd (ASX:LBY), where he was responsible for the sourcing and funding of numerous projects. Thomas is currently the non-executive chairman of Viking Mines Ltd (ASX:VKA), non-executive chairman of High Tech Metals Ltd (ASX:HTM) and non-executive director of Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML).
Dr. James Warren - Chief Technical Officer
Dr. James Warren is a geologist with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector and has held a variety of technical, operational and leadership roles spanning from greenfield target generation to production. Warren commenced his career in the Eastern Goldfields working at Gold Fields’ ST Ives operation in exploration and underground positions. He then completed his PhD, focusing on Kunanalling and Zulieska shear zones, while working at Phoenix Gold Limited (previously ASX: PXG). Warren was a key member of their exploration team until their takeover by Evolution Mining Limited. Warren then worked in the Mineral and Hydrothermal Geochemistry team at the CSIRO, when he was appointed as exploration manager of Echo Resources Ltd (Echo). At Echo, Warren oversaw the exploration strategy and growth of Echo’s resource base to over 1.8 Moz and was involved in the development of their corporate strategy and promotion.
George Henderson - Non-Executive Director
George Henderson is a corporate lawyer and founding partner of AGH Law. Henderson primarily acts for clients in relation to capital raisings (including IPOs, back door listings and secondary offerings), mergers and acquisitions (including takeovers and private share or asset sales), and ASIC and ASX compliance. He has particular experience in the resources and technology sectors, for both local and international clients. Henderson graduated from the University of Western Australia with degrees in law and commerce (corporate finance and financial accounting). Since graduating, Henderson has also obtained a graduate certificate in applied finance at Kaplan Higher Education.
Daniel Moore - Non-Executive Director
Daniel Moore (BEcon/LLB) was formally the CEO of Centenario Lithium. He has extensive experience in equity capital markets since 2004, previously with Wilson HTM and Morgan Stanley, focused on emerging companies. He has held non-executive director roles at iCollege (ASX:ICT), Coronado Resources during its RTO with Race Oncology (ASX:RAC), and Stratum Metals during its RTO with Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE).
Anna Mackintosh - Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh, B.Com (UWA) CPA, also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities Ltd (ASX:TAO) and Global Vanadium Ltd (ASX:GLV). Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience including 11 years with BHP, 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities Ltd as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. Mackintosh was previously the company secretary/CFO of Kalia Limited (ASX:KLH) (2009 -2018 formerly GB Energy Limited) and Applabs Technologies Ltd, and financial controller at Force Commodities Ltd.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
MTM Critical Metals Limited is focused on developing its niobium and rare earth elements projects while advancing its Flash Joule Heating mineral processing and recycling technology.
Highlights
- Acquired West Arunta Nb-REE Project, prospective for mineralised carbonatites adjacent to WA1 in Western Australia.
- Deal includes acquisition of the Mukinbudin Nb-REE Project in WA’s South West Mineral Field.
- Also acquired an option to licence Flash Joule Heating recycling and processing technology.
- Reported new broad zones of rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) mineralisation and further total rare earth oxides (TREO) intercepts reported at Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec
- POM-23-13: 330m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5
- POM-23-11: 468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 including 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5.
- MTM expands REE acreage in Canada.
- Encouraging beneficiation results received for East Laverton REE clays project.
Flash Metals Pty Ltd acquisition
In December, MTM announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, the beneficial owner of three key exploration licenses prospective for niobium (Nb) and rare earth elements (REE) in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.
Covering around 140km2, the three granted West Arunta Nb-REE licences (E80/5858, E80/5874 and E80/5875) are located immediately adjacent to tenements held by WA1 Resources Limited (ASX:WA1, $455m mkt. cap1.) and Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR, $110m mkt. cap1.), where niobium-REE mineralised carbonatites have recently been discovered:
- WA1:P2 Carbonatite Discovery:54m @ 0.62% Nb2O5 ending in 2m @ 1.22% Nb2O5
Luni Carbonatite Discovery: 31m @ 3.5% Nb2O5 incl. 13m @ 5.0% Nb2O5
24m @ 2.1% Nb2O5 incl. 10m @ 4.0% Nb2O5
21m @ 2.2% Nb2O5 incl. 12m @ 3.2% Nb2O5
- ENR:Crean Carbonatite Discovery: 282m @ 0.54% Nb2O5 & 0.17% TREO from 64m
Hurley Carbonatite Target:Large scale mineralised carbonatite, open at depth
The West Arunta region is one of Australia’s critical metal exploration hotspots with over $60m in exploration expenditure collectively invested in the district by a number of ASX companies including Rio Tinto Limited (JV with Tali Resources Pty Ltd) (ASX:RIO), CGN Resources Limited (ASX:CGR), and IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).
The Flash transaction also includes the acquisition of the Mukinbudin Nb-REE Project, comprising two exploration licences, (E70/6048 and E70/6359) located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia. REE mineralisation has been locally reported by Codrus Minerals and Caprice Resources.
As part of the Flash Metals transaction, MTM has also acquired an option to licence a processing and recycling technology for REE and other critical minerals known as Flash Joule Heating (FJH), which has been developed by researchers at Rice University in the USA.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Report 31 December 2023
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 December 2023 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.
HIGHLIGHTS
JEFFREYS FINDGOLD MINE
- Stage One mining completed. Sold 9,741 ounces of gold, for $29.28million gross revenue.
- Net surplus cash generated of $9.53 million.
- Total cash proceeds to Auric$4.77 million being 50% share of surplus cash.
MUNDA GOLD PROJECT
- Grade control drilling program commenced on 1 November 2023 and was completed in early January 2024.
- A total of 351 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled. Assay results for 244 of these holes received.
- RC drilling underway testing targets within 1km east of Munda. Grade control follow-up holes planned based on assays received to date.
CORPORATE
- Auric finished the year with$4.49 million cash at bank.
- Auric has sufficient cash to complete all proposed activities in 2024.
Managing Director, Mark English said: “It was a fantastic and breakout quarter for Auric. With our JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd, we finished Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find and banked cash from the sale of gold. We hit a near record gold price on the 31 October 2023 when we sold 1,264 ounces at $3,131/ounce. The total cash Auric banked from our 50% share of gross cash surplus was $4.77M (ex GST). This cash injection is terrific news for Auric, our shareholders, and our future development. Recommencing mining at Jeffreys Find in the first quarter of 2024 will also be a great step forward.
“We also progressed the development at Munda by undertaking a large 351 hole grade control/resource definition drilling program starting on 1 November 2023. We acquired Munda in September 2020 and it’s our main and flagship asset.
“It is our intention to progress the development of Munda throughout 2024 with our key ambition being to commence mining late in 2024/early 2025. There is still a lot of work to be done, but it’s an exciting time for the Company. We have the necessary funds to undertake all the pre mining work we need to without requiring any further equity funding,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
High Grade Manganese up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project (4 October 2023)
- High grade manganese mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting assays of up to 48% Mn, at the Company’s White Castles project in the Gascoyne, W.A.
- Potential for over 50km of continuous strike indicated from sampling results across the project area.
Initial Drilling Confirms Lithium System (13 November 2023)
- Phase 1 drilling confirms the Bonzer Prospect to host an extensive package of multiple, thick, stacked highly fractionated and fertile pegmatites with the potential to host significant lithium mineralisation
- Detailed analysis of the results by consulting geochemist, Sugden Geoscience, confirms the Bonzer pegmatite system to be lithium bearing, highly fractionated and indicative of a spodumene pegmatite type based on specific geochemical ratios and fractionation trends
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale at Morrissey Hill (15 December 2023)
- Phase 2 Drilling commenced on 20 November 2023. On 15 December 2023 Reach announced that it had significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected in early 2024.
Multiple new Niobium & REE Targets at Wabli Creek (21 December 2023)
- Assay results from a tenement-wide soil survey have identified 16 new strong, coherent Niobium/Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.
- The results demonstrate a significant extension to the previously reported Niobium/REE targets identified at the north-western margin of the project area within tenement E09/2377 (ASX Announcements 01 June & 28 June 2023).
- The top 3 priority targets define a semi-continuous arcuate zone of strong anomalism extending over 4km’s which may reflect a common source/tectono-stratigraphic control.
- Highly anomalous rock chip results previously reported include, Niobium:
- 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023)
- 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023)
Rare earth elements:
- 2.57% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022)
High Grade Manganese up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project
Reach announced receipt of high-grade manganese results of up to 48% Mn at the Company’s White Castles Project, in the Edmund Basin, approximately 80km north of the Company’s Morrissey Hill Lithium Project.
The receipt of assay results follows the Company’s reconnaissance rock chip sampling program, as announced on 20 September 2023. The White Castles project area comprises three large 100% owned strategically located tenements, and three tenement applications, totalling 665km2.
RR1 conducted a helicopter supported reconnaissance rock chip sampling program (ASX Announcement 20 September 2023). A total of 91 samples were collected from various outcropping material identified from satellite imagery and historical reporting. Some of the samples selected were taken from the Company’s adjoining Skyline REE project. Laboratory analysis was conducted by Intertek laboratories.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
EMU’s exploration activity focus during the quarter centred on the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. A second, follow up, reconnaissance field programme was conducted during late October – early December 2023. The Georgetown Project has emerged as a priority project for EMU as Rare Earth projects, particularly clay hosted projects, have progressively lost investor and market interest.
At its Annual General Meeting, held in November 2023, the fickle nature of REE investment was discussed. EMU has commenced the prioritisation of its work at the Georgetown Project, and the winding down of expenditures at its REE projects in WA despite the completion of excellent programmes of exploration work at all REE projects resulting in significant TREO1 grades.
The Georgetown Project offers early-stage exploration over very prospective ground with potential for scale deposits to be discovered. More than 1,000 mineral occurrences have been reported from historic mining and prospect areas. EMU’s early work at Georgetown has been and is focussed on the definition of prospects that may have the potential to evolve into scale mining operations.
The two reconnaissance field trips conducted during 2023 in August and December, resulted in the collection of 978 rock, stream, termite mound and soil samples. Partial assay results from the sampling have provided significant encouragement. Success has been achieved with the discovery of a high-grade copper vein swarm within the northern Fiery Creek tenement, pointing to potential early, scale exploration success. High grade copper, gold, lead, and silver results have been recorded from a number of identified prospective areas with further assay results awaited. Anomalous pathfinder elements at prospects located at all 3 tenements, have also provided further encouragement for follow up work.
GEORGETOWN PROJECT
EMU completed its maiden 15-day reconnaissance field survey during July and August 2023. A substantial high grade, outcropping, copper in quartz veining, (potentially polymetallic) system was identified within the Fiery Creek tenement with assay results from in situ rock sampling evidencing broad, high-grade copper and silver mineralisation.
EMU updated the market with its results following this field trip2.
- Assays results record up to 18% copper (180,100ppm) and up to 6.4 ounces silver (200 g/t) from rock samples in broad quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek.
- Extensive 750m x 750m intrusive related, north-south striking, outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide identified from field mapping.
- Veining displays extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the December 2023 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- In-house Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study (‘SS’ or ‘the Study’) which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low- cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study at an advanced stage, with completion expected in late Q1 2024
- Establishment and registration of the Company’s Chinese subsidiary named Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Subsequent to quarter end, Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
OAKOVER PROJECT
- Planning for next stage environmental surveys and studies underway
- Diamond drill program for on-going metallurgical test work at Oakover to be carried out in Q1 2024
CORPORATE
- Cash $7.36 M
- The 2023 Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday 29 November 2023 and all resolutions were successfully passed
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
BATTERY GRADE MNSO4 SCOPING STUDY COMPLETED
FOR FULL DETAILS REFER TO ASX ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 21/11/2023 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT – CHINA BASED BATTERY GRADE MNSO4 SCOPING STUDY
The China-based Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the processing of part of the manganese concentrate to be produced from the Oakover Manganese Project at a facility to be established in China. The Scoping Study outcomes, production targets and forecast financial information referred to in this release are based on low accuracy level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore resources.
The Scoping Study has been completed to a level of accuracy of +/- 35% in line with a scoping level study accuracy. While each of the JORC modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before the Company will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case. Accordingly, given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study. Given that the results of the Scoping Study are subject to the qualifications above (including assumptions as to accuracy), any results reported in this release should be considered as approximates and subject to variances having regard for the assumptions referred to in this release. The Company has reasonable grounds for disclosing a Production Target, given that approximately 99% of the Life-of-Mine (LOM) Production Target is in the Indicated Mineral Resource category, and 1% is in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The production target stated in this announcement is based on Firebird’s current expectations of future results or events and should not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions. Further evaluation work and studies are required to establish sufficient confidence that the production target will be met. Firebird confirms that the financial viability of the Oakover Manganese Project is not dependent on the inclusion of Inferred Resources in the Scoping Study.
The Company considers all the material assumptions in this to be based on reasonable grounds. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Firebird considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved. To achieve the range of potential outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding of in the order of US$82.3 million (excluding working capital and finance costs) will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Firebird will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. However, the Company has concluded it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement and believes that it has a "reasonable basis" to expect it will be able to fund the development of the Project. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Firebird’s existing shares. It is also possible that Firebird could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Firebird’s proportionate ownership of the project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.
The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the Scoping Study have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person’s Statement is found on page 5 of this announcement.
For full details of the Mineral Resources estimate, please refer to Firebird’s ASX release dated 10th March 2022 and 23 March 2023. Firebird has confirmed that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
