Marquee Resources

Quarterly Activities Report December 2023

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide theQuarterly Activities Report for the December 2023 quarter.

West Spargoville Project (Lithium, Gold & Nickel Project)

Marquee Resources Limited and its Joint Venture partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (MQR 75% / MIN 25%) announced the completion of a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at the Company’s West Spargoville Lithium Project (E15/1743), located 28km south of Mineral Resources Mount Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia. The 2,325 line-km magnetic and radiometric survey has provided excellent quality, high resolution geophysical images that provide detailed exploration information within the Project area.

The 2,325 line-km survey was conducted using 50m spaced flight lines orientated E-W, and a sensor height of 35m. The survey was designed to gain detailed structural and lithological information to assist in interpreting the controls on the location of LCT-pegmatites at depth. Radiometric data is also useful in highlighting potassium (K) anomalies that may be associated with LCT-pegmatites. The data was processed by Southern Geoscience Consultants and was interpreted by Marquee and Mineral Resources geologists and geophysicists.

The results from the survey were of great quality, producing high resolution images of magnetic and radiometric anomaly patterns throughout the project area. The magnetic high anomalies in the image data represent the ultramafic units striking NNW through the Project, and near surface maghemite within drainage channels and dolerite dykes, while known pegmatites are correlated with magnetic low anomalies. The technical team has identified multiple new target areas, where clusters of magnetic low anomalies and associated radiometric anomalies could indicate further pegmatite bodies. These are new high priority targets for our 2024 field reconnaissance and drill testing programmes.

Next Steps

  • Field reconnaissance trip to map and sample additional targets.
  • Completion of Flora Survey.
  • Completion of Heritage Survey.
  • Recommencement of reverse-circulation drilling.

The West Spargoville Project - Lithium JV with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN)

Marquee and Mineral Resources entered into a JV agreement in 2023 over the lithium rights at the West Spargoville Project (refer ASX Release dated 09 June 2023). Please refer to todays ASX release (31 January 2024) for further details on WSP’s latest results and exploration plans.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:mqrcopper explorationcopper stocksgold explorationgold stockslithium explorationlithium stocksresource stocksResource Investing
MQR:AU
Marquee Resources
The Conversation (0)
Marquee Resources Logo 2022

Marquee Resources


Marquee Resources
