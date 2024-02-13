Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kali Metals Limited

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Multiple Lithium Soil Anomalies and Rock Chips up to 5.05% Li2O

Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that multiple lithium soil sampling anomalies have been reported from the initial results of the regional soil geochemical surveys at the Higginsville Lithium District. In conjunction with the soil program, further rock chip sampling and mapping fieldwork was conducted, returning high grade lithium assays across two separate project areas, Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects.

  • Field work at Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects, located within the Higginsville Lithium District, has identified multiple lithium (Li) soil anomalies and high-grade lithium rock chip samples
  • Lithium anomalies from the soil program show correlation with existing outcropping Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite trends
  • Soil anomalies show potential for further mineralisation along strike under alluvial cover
  • These results confirm the geochemical survey technique is a viable exploration tool for the Higginsville Lithium District
  • Assays from further rock chip sampling returned results up to 5.05% Li20, with highlights including:
    • Spargoville Project
      • Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA071 5.05% Li20
      • Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA070 2.64% Li20
      • Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA069 2.57% Li20
      • Parker-Grubb Prospect KCSA072 2.57% Li20
    • Widgiemooltha Project
      • Arc Prospect KCSA080 2.21% Li20
      • Arc Prospect KCSA082 1.60% Li20
      • Arc Prospect KCSA081 1.39% Li20
      • Wireless Prospect KCSA085 2.14% Li20
      • X-Ray Prospect KCSA077 1.52% Li20
  • District scale soil sampling programs will continue over all eight prospects within the Higginsville Lithium District project areas (Projects) across 2024 (See Figure 3)
  • Reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Spargoville Project to commence in the first half 2024

The Spargoville and the Widgiemooltha Projects, located within the Higginsville Lithium District, have shown a well-defined correlation between the soil sampling results and the currently observed outcropping LCT pegmatites1. The soil results also show possible further extensions of lithium mineralisation along strike and over a wider lateral area, indicating a lager stacked pegmatite system could extend under the current alluvial cover.

This early positive result gives the Company confidence to continue this soil geochemical survey program across the remaining planned soil geochemical coverage areas.

The soil sampling program commenced in late December 2023 and concentrated on the Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Project areas due to multiple outcropping LCT pegmatites and more advanced exploration in this region. The soils program has been running continuously since then with only a short pause over the holiday period. The results shown here represent only a small percentage of the ongoing program and further updates will be released as additional assay results are received.

Current soil program status

The soils program has completed its second stage at the Spargoville Project, and the crews have moved to start the second stage program at the Widgiemooltha Project. Due to the positive results reported in this announcement, expanded areas have been planned at both the Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects, with the Mt Henry Project set to commence thereafter. The remaining five projects within the Higginsville Lithium District will be scheduled once these three priority areas have been surveyed.

Stuart Peterson, General Manager Geology commented:

“The positive early results from the soil geochemical survey program confirms that this technique works well with the geology found at the Higginsville Lithium District, which is not always the case with other regional areas. The soil sampling results have shown the lithium mineralisation could extend over areas with alluvial cover along strike and width, where no outcropping pegmatites are visible.

With more high-grade lithium assays returned from the rock chip sampling program, the Company plans to expand both the soil geochemical program and subsequent drill targeting to include these additional prospective areas as they become available.”

Spargoville Project

The soil sampling results from the Spargoville Project show a well-defined correlation with the existing multiple occurrences of outcropping LCT pegmatites across the Project. The main soil anomaly shows a strong indication that it may extend from the Flynn-Gyles prospect all the way south to the Green Flame prospect, covering a distance of 2.1 kilometres, over the alluvial cover where no outcropping pegmatites are present in between.

The Parker-Grubb prospect, which had previously returned a surface rock chip lithium assay of 3.69% Li201, also returned a very strong soil lithium soil anomaly based on a limited soil survey coverage area. This area had a small soil survey completed over it during December 2023. An extended second and third stage soil sampling program will commence later this month to expand on these results to cover the wider Spargoville Project area.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kali Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

