Fintech Investing News

Montfort closes on the third acquisition in the past year bringing total consolidated assets to $475 million

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT ) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading  alternative lender  utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of approximately 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"). Langhaus is the parent company of Langhaus Financial Corporation ("LFC"), Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans, with a specific focus on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. The Langhaus acquisition was previously announced on May 12, 2022 . The total common share valuation of Langhaus is $12 million and the board, management and vendors of Langhaus are at arm's length to the Company.

The acquisition was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement, by way of a $7.02 million cash payment to the vendors plus contingent payments totaling $2.34 million to be paid upon the achievement of certain financial targets during an earn-out period. Montfort has not issued common or preferred shares as part of the purchase price.

Coincident with the acquisition, Langhaus and Montfort have entered into a lock-up agreement with certain holders of non-voting preferred shares of LFC who are also selling shareholders of Langhaus, representing approximately 53% of the outstanding preferred shares of LFC having an aggregate original purchase price of $6.57 million (the "Lock-Up Agreement").  The Lock-Up Agreement provides for a 6-month period post-closing of the acquisition for these holders of existing preferred shares of LFC to exchange their shares for a new series of preferred shares to be issued by LFC that will, subject to certain conditions, be redeemable in cash on October 3rd, 2024 for the original purchase price of the existing preferred shares of LFC and any accrued and unpaid dividends or, at the option of the holder, exchangeable into a new class or series of preferred shares of the Company having substantially similar terms and ranking on an equivalent basis to the outstanding Series A Preferred Shares of the Company, including the option to convert such preferred shares into common shares of the Company.

"We would like to welcome the Langhaus team to the family of Montfort private credit companies," said Mike Walkinshaw , CEO of Montfort . "TIMIA Capital, Pivot Financial, Brightpath Capital, and now Langhaus are leaders in their respective private credit verticals and continue to experience growth in 2022. The successful integration of Pivot has provided important experience onboarding private credit companies to the Montfort platform.  With the recent close of the Brightpath and Langhaus acquisitions, we look forward to leveraging our financing relationships, back-office platform, and technology expertise to make each of these businesses more efficient and more profitable."

For fiscal 2021, Langhaus generated approximately $6.5 million in revenue with an approximate net loss of $954,000 .  During the first quarter of 2022, Langhaus achieved breakeven and generated approximately $14,000 in net income. Langhaus had approximately $123.4 million in long-term debt at the December 31, 2021 year-end. (All figures reflecting consolidated information, including Langhaus' subsidiary LFC.)

For the combined entity, which now includes TIMIA Capital, Pivot Financial, Brightpath Capital and Langhaus, Montfort reports the following financial metrics:

  • Pro forma combined assets of approximately $475 million at the date of close.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2021 , key pro forma full year amounts for the combined entity include:
    • Revenue of approximately $29.7 million , an increase over Montfort's consolidated revenue of $9.7 million for Fiscal 2021
    • Operating expenses of approximately $23.5 million , an increase over Montfort's consolidated operating expenses of $6.7 million for Fiscal 2021
    • Net income after taxes of $4.5 million , an increase over Montfort's consolidated net income of $2.4 million .
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive for Montfort shareholders during fiscal 2024 based upon forecasted growth and financing costs incurred.

No finder's fees were payable in connection with the proposed transaction.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Montfort approved the issuance of 1,285,000 stock options and 350,000 restricted and performance share units to members of management and employees of Montfort , Brightpath and Langhaus.

About Langhaus
Langhaus Financial is the leading non-bank provider of insurance policy-backed lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs throughout Canada.  Working cooperatively with Canada's major insurance companies and top advisers, the Langhaus team designs flexible lending programs in a way that best meets the needs of borrowers, with an expertise in structured finance transactions and complex borrower structures that fall outside the typical purview of Canadian banks.

About Montfort Capital Corporation
Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company, the Company's future financial performance and the impact and benefits of the completion of the Company's recent acquisitions,  the future financial performance of Langhaus, and the future accretive value to the Company's shareholders of the acquisition of Langhaus.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and family of private credit companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company; assumptions regarding the Company's ability to integrate its recently completed acquisitions in order to achieve anticipated benefits.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; risks related to the integration of the businesses of its recently completed acquisitions, general economic risks and risks related to the private credit market; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c7558.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort CapitalMONT:CATSXV:MONTTech Investing
MONT:CA
Montfort Capital

Montfort Capital


Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Monfort delivers record Q2 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
also recently completes acquisition of Brightpath Capital~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Closes Brightpath Capital Acquisition

Montfort Capital Closes Brightpath Capital Acquisition

~Montfort acquires one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") with Kenneth Thomson The Kenneth Thomson Business Trust (2020), Universal Financial Corp., Blake Albright The Albright (2020) Family Trust, GreatBlake Holdings Inc., Sabrina Kyle The Sabrina Prudham (2020) Family Trust, 2753655 Ontario Inc. and Reap Equity Corp. (collectively, the " Vendors ") in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Brightpath Capital Corporation (" Brightpath Capita l"), Brightpath Servicing Corporation (" Brightpath Servicing "), and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I (" Brightpath Mortgage LP ", together with Brightpath Capital and Brightpath Servicing, " Brightpath "), as well as certain holding corporations owned by the Vendors (the " Transaction "). Immediately following the execution of the Acquisition Agreement, the parties successfully completed the Transaction and Montfort has acquired Brightpath. Pursuant to the Transaction, Montfort has acquired all the outstanding common shares of Brightpath Capital Corporation and Brightpath Servicing, and all of the outstanding limited partnership units of Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

~Montfort's TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial book record origination and distribution of private credit financing facilities in the first half of 2022~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today provided an update on its consolidated loan book activity for the first half of 2022. Montfort is made up of two operating entities: TIMIA Capital (TIMIA) which offers revenue-based tech loans to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America and Pivot Financial (Pivot) which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada . The Company deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. The Company acquired Pivot Financial in September 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturevan Expands Distribution to Asia

Naturevan Expands Distribution to Asia

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on September 15, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), will further expand distribution of its products to Japan and South Korea.

Management is currently working on distribution agreements in Asia which will allow the Company to expand supply to a larger audience and enter into different distribution channels, multiplying sales and profit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Nicholas Lindsay moves to Non-Executive Director Role

Lake Resources NL Nicholas Lindsay moves to Non-Executive Director Role

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that Dr Nicholas Lindsay's role as Technical Director concluded on 30 September 2022 following a period of 21 months overseeing the Company's DFS for the Kachi Project and other related work streams.

The Company would like to thank Dr Lindsay for his commitment and efforts over that period working with our technical team across all facets of the definitive feasibility study. Dr Lindsay will remain on the Lake Board as a Non-Executive Director.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko announces the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at La Loutre Graphite property, drilling wide high-grade intersections at 11.02% Cg over 120m at the northern end of EV Zone

Lomiko announces the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at La Loutre Graphite property, drilling wide high-grade intersections at 11.02% Cg over 120m at the northern end of EV Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 23, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Launches Concierge Home Care Solutions

ScreenPro Launches Concierge Home Care Solutions

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), launched personal home care services in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The Company plans to expand to the Vancouver area in the near future.

The personal home care service is a new healthcare solution tailored for seniors or those who are looking for at home care. Our team of healthcare professionals believe that urgent medical care doesn't have to happen in the clinic, it can happen at home. This new service brings accessible care to the patient's home and helps improve the patient's overall healthcare experience.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko announces drilling results of 11.64% Cg over 42.0m at southern end of EV Zone

Lomiko announces drilling results of 11.64% Cg over 42.0m at southern end of EV Zone

Montreal, Quebec - September 20, 2022 - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 22, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×