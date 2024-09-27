Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Moho Resources (ASX:MOH)

Moho Resources Company Update

Moho Resources Limited (ASX:MOH) (“Moho”) (“the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and strategic review.

SUMMARY:
  • Moho has completed a soil sample over the entire Weld Range project to determine the nature of the previously identified gravity and magnetic features that could represent a mafic – ultramafic intrusion prospective for copper-nickel sulphide and gold mineralization. Assays are expected in Q4 2024.
  • Moho is evaluating the mineral potential at is Black Swan South project (E27/063).
  • Moho is undertaking a comprehensive review of its existing projects and evaluating potential new acquisition opportunities which is expected to have the potential to enhance returns for shareholders.

Weld Range North Project (E20/1012)

The Company is pleased to advise that the full-scale tenement soils sample survey over the Weld Range North project has been completed with assays pending (Fig 1).

This work follows the orientation soil sample survey that was completed in 2023 (MOH ASX 23rd Aug 2023; Anomalous Soils Enhance Ni Prospectivity at Weld Range North), which identified elevated Ni assays over a coincidental Magnetic anomaly (Fig2) and a Gravity Bullseye anomaly (Fig 3).

The follow up 298 soil sample survey was completed to further delineate the extend of the mafic – ultra mafic geochemistry signature over the magnetic and gravity anomalies and the remainder of the tenement. This survey has also outlined the different soil types at the tenement.

Fig 1, Soil Sample Survey over Google Image, showing sample soil types


Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Moho Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksasx:mohmoho resources limitedresource stocksresource investingResource Investing
MOH:AU
The Conversation (0)
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the completion of the W2 and KR2 RC drill program. The maiden drill program completed at W2 has identified potential hydrothermal related stratabound mineralisation with pXRF results confirming high-grade manganese.

Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR)

Rumble Welcomes New Strategic Investor

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that in line with its stated corporate objective to bring strategic investors into the Company, Rumble has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Bain Resources Holdings Ltd (BRH), an associated company of the large Indian contractor, BGR Mining & Infra Limited (BGR).

Keep reading...Show less
Strata Minerals (ASX:SMX)

Completion of Penny South Gold Project Acquisition

Strata Minerals Limited (ASX: SMX or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the 100%acquisition of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045).

Keep reading...Show less
Laptop, tablet and paper charts.

KPMG: Building New Mines an "Uphill Struggle," but Execs Positive on Sector Long Term

A recent KPMG report reveals that while mining leaders have a positive outlook on the industry's future, they are facing significant obstacles when it comes to bringing new mines into production.

The survey, which gathered insights from 100 mining executives worldwide, primarily in Canada, highlights challenges related to regulatory compliance, community engagement, environmental concerns and access to capital.

The report indicates that while nearly 80 percent of mining leaders are optimistic about the industry's growth prospects over the next five years, their ability to bring new projects to fruition is being hindered by various factors.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be lifted immediately following the release by RIM of an announcement regarding the termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Fifield Project, the Avondale Project, funding arrangements and next steps.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Manganese Discovered at Wandanya

Rumble Welcomes New Strategic Investor

Completion of Penny South Gold Project Acquisition

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Related News

Gold Investing

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold Price Moving, Which Stocks Will Give the Most Torque?

Silver Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Potash Investing

Highfield to Fund Muga Potash Project Construction via Transactions Worth US$220 Million

Iron Investing

Fortescue Seals US$2.8 Billion Deal with Liebherr to Develop Zero-emission Mining Fleet

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

×