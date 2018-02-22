B2Gold Announces Positive Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Toega Project in Burkina Faso
B2Gold (TSX:BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN:BTG) (NSX:B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) announces a positive initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Toega Project located in Burkina Faso.
Highlights
- Initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 17,530,000 tonnes of 2.01 grams per tonne (“g/t”), containing 1,130,000 ounces of gold, indicates the potential to be an open-pittable deposit.
- Toega mineralized zone now extends 1,200 metres along strike, and is 430 metres wide and up to 400 metres deep.
- Toega mineralized zone remains open along strike to the north-northeast and down dip.
- Recent drilling has intersected good grade in a potential new mineralized zone. Drilling is ongoing to infill and determine the ultimate size of the Toega zone, and to further test the new mineralized zone.
