B2Gold Announces Positive Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Toega Project in Burkina Faso

• February 22, 2018
B2Gold (TSX:BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN:BTG) (NSX:B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) announces a positive initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Toega Project located in Burkina Faso.

Highlights

  • Initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 17,530,000 tonnes of 2.01 grams per tonne (“g/t”), containing 1,130,000 ounces of gold, indicates the potential to be an open-pittable deposit.
  • Toega mineralized zone now extends 1,200 metres along strike, and is 430 metres wide and up to 400 metres deep.
  • Toega mineralized zone remains open along strike to the north-northeast and down dip.
  • Recent drilling has intersected good grade in a potential new mineralized zone. Drilling is ongoing to infill and determine the ultimate size of the Toega zone, and to further test the new mineralized zone.

Click here to read the full text release.

