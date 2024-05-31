Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that it has obtained a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the " Registration Statement "), and has become effective under the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

The Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement will allow the Company to offer up to U.S.$250 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units and warrants or any combination thereof (collectively, the " Securities ") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. In order to maintain financial flexibility, and consistent with past practice, the Company has historically maintained a base shelf prospectus. The Company has no present intention to offer Securities pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus.

Securities may be offered under the Final Shelf Prospectus (and corresponding Registration Statement) separately or together, offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, if any, including the use of proceeds from such offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement pertaining to such offering to be filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of the Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement may be obtained on request without charge from the Company at 770 – 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2V6, telephone (604) 630-1399 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , respectively.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement; the Company undertaking any offering of Securities under the Final Shelf Prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement, including the amount and terms of any Securities to be offered; and the use of proceeds of any offering of Securities. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements identified herein include, but are not limited to, changes in applicable laws, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including those risks disclosed in MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and MAG Silver undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

The annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2024 and other documents filed by it from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe in greater detail the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov . 


For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com

MAG Silver Announces Planned Retirement of CXO

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") announces the planned retirement of Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer (" CXO "), Dr. Peter Megaw, effective May 21, 2024. Peter has been an integral part of MAG Silver's success, applying over 45 years of relevant experience to our silver and gold exploration efforts, with the past ten years dedicated to serving as MAG's CXO.

Peter's retirement marks the culmination of over 20 years of dedicated service to MAG. Under his leadership, Juanicipio, one of the world's leading silver deposits, was discovered, financed, developed and is now in operation. Beyond the discovery of Juanicipio, as Co-Founder, Peter played an integral role in the development of the Company including its IPO, seven years of service on the Board, its acquisition of strategic exploration properties in prolific jurisdictions and its growth into the substantial silver producer it is today. Peter will continue as a consultant to the Company following his retirement from executive duties at MAG.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MAG Silver Announces Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") has accepted the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ").

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 8,643,374 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 10% of the public float (as defined in the rules and policies of the TSX) of the Common Shares as of May 8, 2024. The Company's purchases in the United States will be subject to a limit of 5,148,977 Common Shares, being 5% of the public float of the Common Shares as of May 8, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Chinese flag with silver bars.

Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal

It was a week of ups and downs for gold, which traded between about US$2,325 and US$2,361 per ounce.

Investors were looking toward the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, which was released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday (May 31) morning. It shows that PCE was up 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, and 2.7 percent from the previous year. Core PCE, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent from March and 2.8 percent compared to last April.

PCE is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, and it's tracked closely by market watchers trying to gauge the central bank's next steps. April's results were largely in line with expectations, but as some analysts have pointed out, the numbers have gotten quite sticky, meaning interest rate cuts may not be in the cards just yet.

Chinese flags.

Silver Traders Seek Out China as Solar Demand Stays Strong

China's silver imports may surge in the coming weeks, fueled by a combination of strong industrial demand and a price advantage in the Chinese market, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The news comes on the heels of a strong year for silver demand. Silver Institute figures show that although overall demand fell 7 percent in 2023, it still outstripped supply, resulting in a third consecutive structural market deficit.

This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with industrial demand forecast to rise by 9 percent.

First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report (the "Report") titled "20 Years. The Silver Evolution". The Report encompasses the Company's vision and mission, its values, its commitment to achieving its goals, and its 20-year evolution to becoming one of the world's largest silver producers.

"It is with great pleasure that we release our 20-year anniversary Annual Report, reflecting on the incredible journey that First Majestic has been on," said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "Not unlike the silver market, the past two decades have proved both very successful and challenging for the Company. Yet with each setback, we have come together as a business, embraced change, and grown into a substantial enterprise in a relatively short amount of time."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are putting forth price forecasts and asking themselves, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 28, 2024 in Vancouver. A total of 104,090,503 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.31% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS

NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Rex J. McLennan 50,212,585 11,699,944 81.10% 18.90%
Margaret M. Beck 61,370,134 542,396 99.12% 0.88%
Ricardo M. Campoy 61,455,874 456,656 99.26% 0.74%
Daniel Dickson 61,461,186 451,345 99.27% 0.73%
Amy Jacobsen 61,364,651 547,879 99.12% 0.88%
Kenneth Pickering 53,516,716 8,395,815 86.44% 13.56%
Mario D. Szotlender 61,428,282 484,248 99.22% 0.78%
Angela Johnson 61,333,538 578,992 99.06% 0.94%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Angela Johnson to the Board of Directors (see news release dated April 18, 2024 ) to fill vacancy left by the retirement of Christine West.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

IMPACT Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results with Improved Revenue and Investment

IMPACT Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results with Improved Revenue and Investment

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") announces its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reports revenue of $5.3 million in Q1 2024, of which $4.3 million was from Guadalupe Mining Centre with $1.0 million from the start-up operations at the Plomosas mine which was acquired in April 2023 . There was a net loss during the period of $3.1 million, primarily from MLAZ (Plomosas zinc mine) as that company incurred $2.8 million in operating costs expensed during the quarter to upgrade the facilities.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $10.2 million, and closed the first tranche for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.1 million. The second tranche is anticipated to close on or before the week of June 3, 2024. During the quarter, the Company continued to focus on exploration and development of its mining districts and spent $1.9 million on these programs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

