Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company will participate in the BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

At the conference, members of the Longeveron management team will host meetings with global pharmaceutical company executives to explore potential partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company's Alzheimer's disease program , which has generated positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

Longeveron's lead investigational therapeutic candidate is Lomecel-B™ , a proprietary, scalable, allogenic cellular therapy. In a completed Phase 2a clinical trial (CLEAR MIND), Lomecel-B™ treated patients showed an overall slowing/prevention of disease worsening compared to placebo. The trial achieved the primary safety and secondary efficacy endpoints and showed statistically significant improvements in pre-specified clinical and biomarker endpoints in specific Lomecel-B™ groups compared to placebo. These results support the therapeutic potential of Lomecel-B™ in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease and provided evidence-based support for further clinical development. Full results from the CLEAR MIND study have been selected for a featured research oral presentation at the 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) .

Longeveron previously announced top-line results for the CLEAR MIND Phase 2a clinical trial on October 5, 2023, and reported additional clinical data and imaging biomarker results from CLEAR MIND on December 20, 2023.

To connect with Longeveron during the conference, please request a meeting via the BIO International Conference meeting portal or contact info@longeveron.com .

About Longeveron Inc .

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects and include, but are not limited to, the potential for Lomecel-B TM to be a beneficial treatment for patients with HLHS. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, adverse global conditions, including macroeconomic uncertainty; inability to raise additional capital necessary to continue as a going concern; our history of losses and inability to achieve profitability going forward; the absence of FDA-approved allogenic, cell-based therapies for HLHS or other cardiac-related indications; ethical and other concerns surrounding the use of stem cell therapy or human tissue; our exposure to product liability claims arising from the use of our product candidates or future products in individuals, for which we may not be able to obtain adequate product liability insurance; the adequacy of our trade secret and patent position to protect our product candidates and their uses: others could compete against us more directly, which could harm our business and have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; if certain license agreements are terminated, our ability to continue clinical trials and commercially market products could be adversely affected; the inability to protect the confidentiality of our proprietary information, trade secrets, and know-how; third-party claims of intellectual property infringement may prevent or delay our product development efforts; the inability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals; we cannot market and sell our product candidates in the U.S. or in other countries if we fail to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals; final marketing approval of our product candidates by the FDA or other regulatory authorities for commercial use may be delayed, limited, or denied, any of which could adversely affect our ability to generate operating revenues; we may not be able to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct our clinical trials; ongoing healthcare legislative and regulatory reform measures may have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations; if we receive regulatory approval of Lomecel-B™ or any of our other product candidates, we will be subject to ongoing regulatory requirements and continued regulatory review, which may result in significant additional expense; being subject to penalties if we fail to comply with regulatory requirements or experience unanticipated problems with our therapeutic candidates; reliance on third parties to conduct certain aspects of our preclinical studies and clinical trials; interim, "topline" and preliminary data from our clinical trials that we announce or publish from time to time may change as more data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; provisions in our certificate of incorporation and bylaws and Delaware law might discourage, delay or prevent a change in control of our company or changes in our management and, therefore, depress the market price of our Class A common stock; we have never commercialized a product candidate before and may lack the necessary expertise, personnel and resources to successfully commercialize any products on our own or together with suitable collaborators; and in order to successfully implement our plans and strategies, we will need to grow our organization, and we may experience difficulties in managing this growth. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024, as amended by the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed March 11, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LGVN
Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

  • Richard Kender, retired SVP of Business Development and Corporate Licensing for Merck & Co., Inc., has been appointed to the Longeveron Board
  • Dr. Roger Hajjar, former head of R&D at Ring Therapeutics, has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Neha Motwani, former managing director and senior healthcare investment banker at William Blair, Truist, and Oppenheimer and Company, also has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Existing directors, Dr. Joshua Hare and Ursula Ungaro, have been nominated as candidates for re-election to the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Jeffrey Pfeffer and Cathy Ross have voluntarily resigned from the Board

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced planned transitions on its Board of Directors. Richard Kender, a retired Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Licensing at Merck & Co., Inc., has joined the Longeveron Board of Directors. Mr. Kender spent his entire professional career at Merck in various corporate roles of increasing responsibility and was involved in more than 100 business development and licensing transactions. Mr. Kender was appointed by the Longeveron Board of Directors to fill the Board position vacated by Jeffrey Pfeffer who has voluntarily resigned and whose Board seat was not up for re-election in the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:
Conference Call Number: 1.877.407.0789
Conference ID: 13745868
Call me TM Feature: Click Here
Webcast: Click Here


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, being held virtually on May 28 and 29, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern Time. A webcast will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/ .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations

Longer term follow-up for patients treated with CLN-619 monotherapy demonstrates durable clinical benefit across multiple tumor types

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan.

Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results

Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF) is ramping up clinical trials for its targeted hyperthermia therapy (THT) for cancer. CEO David Regan said the company is looking forward to taking THT into in-human studies after interim results from its efficacy study on animals showed statistically significantly superior results.

“We went into this study with a simple hypothesis that our THT for cancer would shrink cells and … tumors from the inside out … But we found something more interesting along the way,” he said.

“We've seen in this study it’s not just that the treated tumor shrinks, but that you're getting shrinkage in the untreated tumor. The theory behind that is that we're gently destroying the cancer cells through a process called apoptosis that generates new antigens. And those new antigens, we believe, are triggering a systemic effect. And that's what the second phase and our most recent news that came out are saying. It's changing the adaptive immune system of the animal, effectively serving as a vaccine," Regan continued.

Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of VERU, will present an update of VERU's Phase 2b clinical program of enobosarm to augment fat loss and to avoid muscle loss when combined with GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 am 11:25 am ET.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About the Enobosarm Phase 2b clinical trial
The Phase 2b, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3mg, enobosarm 6mg, or placebo as a treatment to preserve muscle and augment fat loss in approximately 90 patients with sarcopenic obesity or overweight elderly (>60 years of age) patients receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®). The primary endpoint is difference in total lean body mass, and the key secondary endpoints are differences in total body fat mass and physical function as measured by stair climb test at 16 weeks. The Phase 2b clinical trial is actively enrolling patients from up to 15 clinical sites in the United States. Topline clinical results from the trial are expected by the end of calendar year 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aerovate Therapeutics Presents Baseline Data from the Phase 2b Portion of the IMPAHCT Trial at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Baseline characteristics reflect a PAH population with significant disease

Topline data from Phase 2b portion of IMPAHCT study to be released in June 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

