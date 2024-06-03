Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

  • Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues
  • First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced the launch of its contract development and manufacturing business at the Company's 15,000 square feet state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility. This facility contains 3,000 square feet of cleanroom space, including eight ISO 7 cleanrooms and ancillary areas, as well as 1,150 square feet of process development, quality control and warehousing space. The Company also announced the initiation of work under its first manufacturing services contract with Secretome Therapeutics a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics from neonatal mesenchymal stem cells (nMSC).

"We are delighted to partner with Secretome Therapeutics to advance their portfolio of therapeutics in this, our first contract manufacturing agreement in a new, revenue generating business line," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "With cellular therapy manufacturing expertise and capabilities in high demand, and Longeveron's strength in both, we see a significant opportunity to employ currently unused capacity in our state-of-the-art GMP facility. We have assembled a team of experts and proprietary technologies that enable us to take a systematic approach to rapidly develop improved cell therapies. Longeveron's manufacturing expertise, capabilities and facility provide other pharmaceutical organizations the ability to advance their development programs without building their own manufacturing facility. We believe this contract manufacturing opportunity can expand our team's experience and has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues once it is up and running fully."

"Our platform of neonatal stem cell-based therapeutics has the potential to revolutionize treatment for a wide range of chronic, inflammatory diseases," said Vinny Jindal , President and Chief Executive Officer of Secretome Therapeutics. "As we move our lead product, STM-01, into clinical studies for HFpEF and dilated cardiomyopathy this year, we look forward to tapping into Longeveron's extensive cellular therapy knowledge and manufacturing expertise, which has supported the launch of multiple clinical studies."

Longeveron is primarily focused on advancing development of its lead investigational therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B   TM , a proprietary, scalable, allogeneic cellular therapy, across multiple indications, including hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) (Phase 2 on-going), Alzheimer's disease (Phase 2 completed), and Aging-related Frailty (Phase 2 completed).

About Longeveron Inc .

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects and include, but are not limited to, the potential demand for Longeveron's contract manufacturing services and its ability to enter into additional service agreements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, adverse global conditions, including macroeconomic uncertainty; inability to raise additional capital necessary to continue as a going concern; our history of losses and inability to achieve profitability going forward; the absence of FDA-approved allogenic, cell-based therapies for HLHS or other cardiac-related indications; ethical and other concerns surrounding the use of stem cell therapy or human tissue; our exposure to product liability claims arising from the use of our product candidates or future products in individuals, for which we may not be able to obtain adequate product liability insurance; the adequacy of our trade secret and patent position to protect our product candidates and their uses: others could compete against us more directly, which could harm our business and have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; if certain license agreements are terminated, our ability to continue clinical trials and commercially market products could be adversely affected; the inability to protect the confidentiality of our proprietary information, trade secrets, and know-how; third-party claims of intellectual property infringement may prevent or delay our product development efforts; the inability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals; we cannot market and sell our product candidates in the U.S. or in other countries if we fail to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals; final marketing approval of our product candidates by the FDA or other regulatory authorities for commercial use may be delayed, limited, or denied, any of which could adversely affect our ability to generate operating revenues; we may not be able to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct our clinical trials; ongoing healthcare legislative and regulatory reform measures may have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations; if we receive regulatory approval of Lomecel-B™ or any of our other product candidates, we will be subject to ongoing regulatory requirements and continued regulatory review, which may result in significant additional expense; being subject to penalties if we fail to comply with regulatory requirements or experience unanticipated problems with our therapeutic candidates; reliance on third parties to conduct certain aspects of our preclinical studies and clinical trials; interim, "topline" and preliminary data from our clinical trials that we announce or publish from time to time may change as more data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; provisions in our certificate of incorporation and bylaws and Delaware law might discourage, delay or prevent a change in control of our company or changes in our management and, therefore, depress the market price of our Class A common stock; we have never commercialized a product candidate before and may lack the necessary expertise, personnel and resources to successfully commercialize any products on our own or together with suitable collaborators; and in order to successfully implement our plans and strategies, we will need to grow our organization, and we may experience difficulties in managing this growth. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024, as amended by the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed March 11, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfb4911d-2b0b-4c52-b2fa-b6982947155d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0874f258-0f96-4fb6-af30-b6c77ddb02ab


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Longeveron Inc.LGVNNASDAQ:LGVNNanotech Investing
LGVN
The Conversation (0)
Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company will participate in the BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

At the conference, members of the Longeveron management team will host meetings with global pharmaceutical company executives to explore potential partnership and strategic opportunities for the Company's Alzheimer's disease program , which has generated positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

Longeveron Announces Board of Directors Planned Transitions

  • Richard Kender, retired SVP of Business Development and Corporate Licensing for Merck & Co., Inc., has been appointed to the Longeveron Board
  • Dr. Roger Hajjar, former head of R&D at Ring Therapeutics, has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Neha Motwani, former managing director and senior healthcare investment banker at William Blair, Truist, and Oppenheimer and Company, also has been nominated as a candidate for the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Existing directors, Dr. Joshua Hare and Ursula Ungaro, have been nominated as candidates for re-election to the Board, subject to election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders
  • Jeffrey Pfeffer and Cathy Ross have voluntarily resigned from the Board

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced planned transitions on its Board of Directors. Richard Kender, a retired Senior Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Licensing at Merck & Co., Inc., has joined the Longeveron Board of Directors. Mr. Kender spent his entire professional career at Merck in various corporate roles of increasing responsibility and was involved in more than 100 business development and licensing transactions. Mr. Kender was appointed by the Longeveron Board of Directors to fill the Board position vacated by Jeffrey Pfeffer who has voluntarily resigned and whose Board seat was not up for re-election in the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:
Conference Call Number: 1.877.407.0789
Conference ID: 13745868
Call me TM Feature: Click Here
Webcast: Click Here


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Caribou Biosciences Presents Encouraging Clinical Data from CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 Trial in Second-line LBCL Patients at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

-- CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy w ith partial HLA matching has potential to rival efficacy and safety profile of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies --

-

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 clinical trial.

As of a January 12, 2024 data cut-off, 31 patients had been enrolled. Patients had received a median of three prior systemic anti-cancer regimens, including prior platinum-based chemotherapy, prior anti-PD1/L1 therapy, and prior epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caribou Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion with Webcast from the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Caribou Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion with Webcast from the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company's participation in the following event and investor conferences:

• Caribou's webcast of KOL discussion from 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
June 2, 2024, CB-010 ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial data in r/r B-NHL to be shared in a press release at 6:00 pm CDT followed by a live webcast of a discussion with KOLs and management at 7:00 pm CDT. The presenters will include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, being held virtually on May 28 and 29, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern Time. A webcast will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/ .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations

Longer term follow-up for patients treated with CLN-619 monotherapy demonstrates durable clinical benefit across multiple tumor types

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Novo Nordisk launches national Wegovy® campaign, Power of Wegovy®

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Bion Announces Changes in Leadership and Approach

Related News

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

Gold Investing

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

×