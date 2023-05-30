Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Li3 Lithium Corp. Reports up to 4.14% Lithium Oxide in Surface Rock Samples at the Mutare Lithium Project
Li3 Lithium Corp.(TSXV: LILI) (FSE: WD9) ("Li3 Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified high-grade lithium targets from its ongoing exploration program at the Mutare Lithium Project, located in Zimbabwe. Li3 Lithium holds a 50% ownership interest in the Mutare Lithium Project, with the remaining 50% owned by Premier Africa Minerals Limited, operator of the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Mine in Zimbabwe.
The Company, as operator of the Mutare Lithium Project, has received assay results from seventy-two grab samples collected during the initial phase of the 2023 exploration program. The exploration program includes geological mapping, and a surface rock sampling program to assist in identifying priority targets for the trenching and 5,000-meter exploration drilling program, scheduled to start in the coming weeks.
Highlights:
- 72 samples sent for analysis in April
- Highest grade returned in initial phase is 4.14% Lithium Oxide ("Li2O") from the Nels Luck group of licenses
The preliminary surface rock sampling program consisted of 72 samples taken from across the Mutare Lithium Project (Table 1, Figures 1-2,). The grab samples were from the central and eastern section of property, including the Nels Luck group of licenses, situated in the Mutare Greenstone Belt ("MGB") East zone, one of many target areas within the Mutare Lithium Project, comprised of approximately 2,000 hectares of licences retained in the MGB. The Nels Luck license hosts a group of lepidolite, spodumene, and tantalite, bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites with an approximate surface expression of 600 meters by 20 meters (up to 50m) (Figure 2). The Nels Luck group of licenses is situated about 15 km northeast in the same stratigraphic package, on the southern limb of a regional syncline, that hosts the Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine.
Table 1: Summary of Lithium Oxide (Li2O) results from the Nels Luck area greater than 0.500%. Values are rounded to the nearest 0.001
Figure 1: Mutare Lithium Project License and Location map, identifying the location of the initial surface samples across the Mutare Lithium Project
François Auclair, P.Geo, M.Sc., CEO and President of Li3 Lithium commented, "The initial high-grade results, up to 4.14% lithium oxide, suggest the potential for high-grade lithium oxide mineralization at surface and at depth within the Eastern section of the property. We are anxious to commence the 5,000-meter exploration drilling program across the property with emphasis on the Nels Luck group of pegmatites."
Figure 2: Summary of grab sample results at Nels Luck greater than 0.50 %
Mutare Lithium Project, Zimbabwe
The Mutare Lithium Project is located adjacent to the Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine in eastern Zimbabwe's Mutare Greenstone Belt, an emerging lithium district. Li3 Lithium is evaluating the acquisition of additional prospective ground, either through staking or agreements with potential vendors. The area was deemed prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites based on prior target generation work. Management believes the lithium exploration potential of the MGB is analogous to that of the Pilbara Craton pegmatites in Western Australia.
Zimbabwe, which is estimated to hold Africa's largest lithium resources and the fifth largest globally, is rapidly emerging as an important player within the lithium supply chain. Over the past year and a half, major Chinese battery metals companies have committed approximately US$1.4 billion to acquire and develop lithium projects in Zimbabwe.
Technical information
Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Li3 Lithium's sampling programs are under the control of the Company's geological employees and are consistent with industry best practices. Grab samples are transported by Li3 Lithium's employees following a defined chain of custody, to Zimlabs in Harare, Zimbabwe. All samples were pulverized to produce a 30g charge and then analyzed by G706 (multi acid digestion with AAS finish). Zimlabs is a subsidiary of GNK laboratories and an internationally accredited laboratory testing provider with ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certification (Laboratory Accreditation Number: TEST-S 0010 (lSO/lEC t7025:20t7l).
The Company intends to transport the pulp of the grab samples for analysis of Niobium (Nb), Tantalum (Ta), and Caesium (Cs) at an accredited laboratory in South Africa. Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones.
Qualified Person
François Auclair, QP, M.Sc, Quebec Order of Geologists, CEO and President of Li3 Lithium, is the non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Auclair has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release
About Li3 Lithium Corp.
Li3 Lithium is focused on acquiring and developing hard rock spodumene lithium assets in Zimbabwe and Argentina, where the founders have significant experience and relationships. As evidenced by recent market growth, hard rock lithium deposits are forecast to continue to dominate the global supply of lithium given the scarcity, complexity and capex-intensive nature of alternative brine sources.
Contact Information:
Li3 Lithium Corp.
Francois Auclair, P.Geo, M.Sc., CEO and President
Tel: 514-889-5089
Email: info@lithium3.com
www.lithium3.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
APPENDIX 1: Grab sample summary table, coordinates are in WGS84 UTM Zone 36S
Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – New Zones Discovered
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for drill holes completed at the Bang I Tum prospect. Drilling results support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium mineralisation hosted in mica rich pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length of over 1km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First assay results received for hole BTDD007 at the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect.
- Drilling confirms discovery of new pegmatite zones to the east and potentially to the west of the main zone.
- Consistent with the Exploration Target of 8-14Mt @ 0.5-0.8% Li2O, results indicate higher Li2O grades compared to the Reung Kiet Mineral Resource Estimate.1
- In addition to lithium, intersections also contain Sn and Ta mineralisation.
- Visual results for holes (BTDD008-021, assays pending) demonstrate significant extensions of the pegmatite swarm along strike from previous drilling.
- Drilling is ongoing with the aim of reporting a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect later in 2023.
- Assay results from the first hole include:
Pan Asia Metals Managing Director said: “Initial assays and visual observations at the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect are very pleasing, supporting the Exploration Target and indicating new extensions to the mineralised zones. Robust lithium assays have been reported in hole BTDD007. Visual observations in most other holes support and improve our initial expectations for the program. The next batch of assay results is due in June, and we are already drilling holes BTDD022 and 023, meaning we can expect an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Bang I Tum to be reported later this year. Successfully incorporating Bang I Tum into the inventory will boost the scale of our project, making it more attractive as a strategic mineral resource in South East Asia.”
1 The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
The Reung Kiet Lithium Project (‘RKLP’), inclusive of the Bang I Tim prospect is one of PAM’s key assets. RKLP is a hard rock lithium project with lithium hosted in lepidolite/mica rich pegmatites chiefly composed of quartz, albite, lepidolite and muscovite, both lithium bearing micas, with minor cassiterite and tantalite as well as other accessory minerals. Previous open pit mining extracting tin from the weathered pegmatites was conducted into the early 1970’s.
Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect
The Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect (Bang I Tum or BIT), is located about 8km north of the Reung Kiet Lithium Prospect in southern Thailand. At Bang I Tum PAM has estimated a drill supported Exploration Target of 8 to 14 Million tonnes at a grade ranging between 0.5% to 0.8% Li2O (see PAM ASX announcement “Reung Kiet Lithium Project Exploration Target” dated 27 July, 2022). Grades were also estimated for Sn, Ta2O5, Rb, Cs and K, see Table 1.
Table 1. RKLP – Bang I Tum Prospect - Exploration Target, 27 July, 2022
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Further mapping and soil and rock-chip sampling has significantly increased the exploration potential at Bang I Tum. A new zone, approximately 800m long and 200m wide, is characterized by numerous lepidolite rich alpo-pegmatite dykes and veins that are interpreted to be a westerly extension of the dyke swarm and the existing Exploration Target (see PAM ASX announcement “Bang I Tum – High Grade Lithium Results” dated 24 October, 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Forrestania Resources Limited - Rights Issue Prospectus
Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company), for a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (2) New Shares for every five (5) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.07 per New Share together with one (1) free New Option for every one (1) New Share subscribed for and issued to raise approximately $1,935,607 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the Record Date) (Entitlement Offer).
This Prospectus also contains an offer of 2,000,000 New Options to the Underwriter (or its nominee(s)) (Underwriter Options Offer). Refer to Section 2.2 of this Prospectus for the details of the Underwriter Options Offer.
The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (ACN 108 084 386) (AFSL 315 235) (Underwriter). Refer to Section 6.4.2 for details regarding the terms of the underwriting.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
June 2023 Investor Events Schedule
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, announces that it is attending and presenting at the following investor/industry events during June 2023. The programme below includes new events since the previously notified Preliminary Events Schedule announced on 12.04.23 and additional upcoming meetings with investors as arranged by the Company's brokers and other parties.
These events form part of the Company's wider IR programme for 2023, as CleanTech Lithium continues to progress its projects in Chile towards the production of battery-grade green lithium, using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE").
Date
Event
Location
7 June 2023
Investor Meet Company
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor
Webinar
6 - 7 June 2023
Meetings with interested Investors
New York
8 - 9 June 2023
Benchmark Battery Metals Conference
https://events.benchmarkminerals.com/event/ce11722f-0ee0-471e-b061-5bacbe4ea036
Washington DC, USA
JW Marriott
9 June 2023
UK Investor Show
London, U.K.
QEII Centre, Westminster
London, SW1P 3EE
12 - 14 June 2023
Meetings with interested Investors
Geneva, Zurich & London
21 - 22 June 2023
Gold Coast Investment Showcase
Queensland, Australia
JW Marriott Gold Coast
To view CleanTech Lithium's investor calendar, please visit https://ctlithium.com/investors/investor-calendar/
**ENDS**
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company, advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile. Proudly sustainable, committed to net-zero, our mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade, carbon-neutral lithium using sustainable Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by clean energy, we plan to be the greenest lithium supplier to the EV market.
CleanTech Lithium has three prospective lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin and Llamara - located in the lithium triangle, the world's centre for battery grade lithium production. The Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects are situated within basins entirely controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. Llamara is the Company's latest greenfield project, which offers material potential upside at a low initial cost. All three projects have direct access to excellent infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries and purities. The method offers short development lead times, low upfront capex, with no extensive site construction and no evaporation pond development so there is no water depletion from the aquifer or harm to the local environment.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of CleanTech Lithium PLC at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 31 May 2023 at 11:00AM BST.
The Notice and the proxy form for the 2023 AGM will be available on the Company's website and will additionally be dispatched to shareholders later today.
**ENDS**
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer To Advance Portfolio Of Lithium Projects In WA And Canada
Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company), is undertaking an entitlement issue to eligible shareholders on the basis of two (2) new fully paid ordinary shares (shares) for every five (5) shares held on the record date, at $0.07 per share, together with 1 for 1 free option (proposed to be listed) (option) with an exercise price of $0.15 each on/or before 30 June 2026 to raise up to ~$1.94 million before expenses (Entitlement Issue or Offer).
- Fully underwritten Entitlement Issue on the basis of 2 new shares for every 5 held at $0.07 per share to raise ~$1.94 million before expenses.
- Each share subscribed in the offer will be issued with 1 free option (proposed to be listed) exercisable at $0.15 each on/before 30 June 2026.
- Offer strongly supported by Board of Directors - commitment to subscribe for entitlements and priority sub-underwriting agreements for a total of $194,000.
- Proceeds will be used to advance drilling and exploration programmes at the Company’s Forrestania and Eastern Goldfields projects in Western Australia.
- At Forrestania, priority lithium targets will be drilled at Giant, Calypso and South Iron Cap East
- In the Eastern Goldfields, the focus will be on defining drill targets on multiple known pegmatite outcrops, including at the Balarky Prospect.
- Funds will also be used to formalise and progress the recently announced Joint Venture with ALX Resources Corporation on the Hydra Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Canada, where exploration is set to commence on 31 May 2023.
“Having recently expanded our portfolio in WA and extended our reach into the James Bay region of Canada, the Company now has significant discovery potential in two of the world’s most fertile lithium exploration jurisdictions.
With three highly prospective projects to progress at Forrestania, Eastern Goldfields and Hydra, we are focused on working systematically and proactively, and this funding will allow us to do justice to the potential that we see.
We are excited that fieldwork will start in Canada in just a few days’ time, and when combined with our ongoing work at Forrestania and in the Eastern Goldfields, we expect to deliver substantial news flow over the coming months from all three projects”.
Offer Details
The Offer is for two (2) new shares for every five (5) shares held on the record date, at $0.07 per share, to raise up to ~$1.94 million before expenses. Shareholders will receive one (1) free option for every one (1) share subscribed and issued. Each option will have an exercise price of $0.15 each with an expiry date of 30 June 2026. The Company will apply for quotation of the options, subject to approval by ASX.
The issue price of $0.07 per share is a 9.7% discount to the 10-day VWAP of $0.078 per share and a 11.6% discount to the 30-day VWAP of $0.079.
Eligible Shareholders may also apply (in excess of their Entitlement) for new shares and options not subscribed for by other Eligible Shareholders pursuant to the Offer (Shortfall Offer), on the same terms as the Entitlement Offer.
The Directors of Forrestania have indicated that they will be supporting the Offer to the following amounts:
Note 1: Michael Anderson has agreed to subscribe for his entitlements under the Offer ($28,000) and in addition to this has entered into a priority sub-underwriting agreement with the Underwriter for $50,000.
RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd has been appointed as Lead Manager and Underwriter to the Offer. The Offer is available to all shareholders registered at 5.00 (Perth time) on 2 June 2023 (Record Date) whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). The Entitlement Offer will close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 21 June 2023 (unless extended).
The Company will lodge a prospectus with ASIC today, Monday 29 May 2023 which will contain all relevant details of the Offer (Prospectus).
Use of proceeds
Proceeds from the Offer will primarily be used to advance lithium focused exploration at the Company’s WA Projects (Forrestania and Eastern Goldfields). See below for further details of the planned exploration programmes.
A portion of the funds will also be used to make payment to ALX Resources Corporation as part of the consideration to formalise the proposed Joint Venture on the Hydra Lithium Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada (see announcement from 8 May 2023) with remaining proceeds used for general working capital purposes and to meet the fees and expenses of the offer.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Rare Earth (REE) Ironstone Exploration Targets Identified At Ti-Tree Project
Ironstones in the Gascoyne Region are exceptional hosts for rare earth elements.
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its early ongoing assessment of the Ti-Tree project has yielded positive results in the identification of potential ironstones that could host rare earths in several locations totalling more than 15kms of strike length.
Highlights
- >10kms of ironstone potential identified through mapping of geophysics and satellite imagery that could host rare earth elements (REE).
- Elevated radiometric thorium signatures over the mapped ironstones display a strong correlation, similar to the Hastings Technology Metals Yangibana project and Dreadnought Resources Yin project Mineral Resources immediately to the north of Augustus tenements.
- Ironstones in the Gascoyne often host very high concentrations of the two most sought after rare earth elements, Neodymium and Praseodymium, widely used in the manufacture of permanent magnets.
Augustus to date has identified at least 25 possible rare earth ironstone targets from airborne radiometric geophysics, which measures radioactive emissions from the earth’s surface (Figure 2).
Several high quality target areas have been the focus of attention at the prospects Cabbage Tree, and Macs Well, where strong thorium (Th) radiometric and iron oxide signatures exist coupled with possible identification of ironstones through satellite imagery show at least 10kms of possible ironstone formation outcropping at surface (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Macs Well and Cabbage Well REE targets, Aerial Photo (top), Thorium (Th) radiometric anomalies (middle) and SENTINEL-2 high-resolution, multi-spectral imaging (bottom) of Iron oxides.
Figure 2. Distribution of Th radiometrics anomalies showing possible REE ironstone occurrences.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“This initial assessment of the rare earth potential on the Augustus tenure highlights the discovery potential for the ground. This multi-layered data combination is a strong indication that ironstones which could host rare earth elements may be present within the Augustus tenure, similar in nature to existing deposits at Dreadnought and Hastings immediately to the north of the Augustus ground.
Ironstones are particularly abundant in the Gascoyne region and the ones that host rare earths are super elevated in concentrations of the two most important rare earth elements Neodymium and Praseodymium used in permanent magnets for EV’s and wind turbines.
Augustus has completed a highly successful IPO in which the Company raised $10m and we are now moving quickly to get on the ground for field checking of these exploration targets.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
