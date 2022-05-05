Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will be partnering with HLC Distributing as a third-party logistics (3PL) Warehouse for the U.S

"We are thrilled to work with Komo foods as they look to expand into the US market. They're an innovative company that understands the plant-based segment," said Alec Hendren, Vice President of HLC Distributing (HLC). "As a cold storage and logistics provider, we are excited to help provide the resources needed to get great products out into the market. It's the right fit for both companies and I look forward to building the relationship as we both grow."

Komo's plans for entering the U.S. is to focus regionally in the West Coast, specifically the Pacific Northwest, North Pacific and south California regions with a data driven approach to expanding where there is strong consumer demand for wholesome, plant-based products. Komo's plant-based, ready-to-bake Lasagna was recently recognized by VegNews as a "Best New Vegan Product" winner at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West.

"Building on the excitement and interest we received from Expo West, partnering with HLC is the next step for our expansion into the U.S. Market and building out our distribution network." says Komo Comfort Foods President, Jeffrey Ma.

About HLC Distributing

HLC Distributing is a family owned and operated food distribution and logistics provider located in Portland, Oregon U.S. that services customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2016, the leadership team has decades of experience in the food manufacturing industry. They offer tailored distribution and storage solutions that support smaller scale manufacturers and markets as they grow. Born out of the food manufacturing industry, HLC understands the logistical and operational hurdles that come with creating, developing, and bringing to market new and innovative products. To learn more, visit hlcdistributing.com.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Komo Plant Based Foods Grows Distribution Across Quebec, Ontario, and Maritimes

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Horizon Nature is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Quebec and the Maritimes with a growing market in Ontario

Horizon Nature is a full service distributor to natural, independent and grocery banners. Founded in 2003, the company is still a Quebec family owned business today. Operating from a vast and modern distribution centre in St-Léonard, Horizon Nature offers a wide variety of local, national and global brands supported by an experienced sales team. As a supplier to Metro, Provigo, Tau and Avril, they offer a range of products spanning from fresh to dry grocery and frozen, with an emphasis on healthy whole foods as well as products across various dietary needs, whether gluten free or vegan ingredients and meals.

Komo Plant Based Foods Shares Canadian Retail Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it's now being carried in a total of 240 distribution points across Canada; 39 of which are in Eastern Canada

According to a 2020 Statista Report there are 2.3 million vegetarians in Canada and an additional 850,000 classified themselves as vegan. Research conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (Canadian non-profit independent research organization) has found that 1 in 5 Canadians (22%) who regularly eat meat would like to reduce the amount of meat they consume. In eastern Canada, which has a population of 14 million, people spend an average of $10,418 per year on food. Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/567888/average-annual-household-expenditures-in-ontario-canada/

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches in Whole Foods Market Retail Locations in Western Canada

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it's now being carried in 4 out of 7 western Whole Foods Market locations

Whole Foods Market, Inc. is an American multinational supermarketchain headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells organic foods and products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintains the strictest quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Whole Foods has more than 500 retail and non-retail locations in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has 14 retail locations in Canada, of which 7 are in British Columbia, and 7 are in Ontario. In 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market for USD$13.7 Billion.

Komo Plant-Based Foods Awarded Best New Vegan Product of Expo West 2022

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") a premium plant-based food company, made its first in-person, U.S. trade show debut at Natural Products Expo West (NPEW), at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. At the conference, Komo took home the VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product of the show

Founded in 2000, VegNews is one of the most established vegan news sources in the world. It produces four magazines annually, reaching 3.6 million people monthly across print, digital, and social media.

Komo Plant-Based Foods Monthly Revenue Hits All-Time High

The Company recorded over $100k in revenue for the month of February alone, which overshoots the Company's previous all-time high in December of 2021 by 46%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it's February revenue catapulted to over $100k, a full 46% increase over Komo's previous best month of sales in December 2021

