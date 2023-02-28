Komo Expands Frozen Meal Line to Fortinos Stores in Toronto

FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Expands Frozen Meal Line to All 9 SKUs in Fortinos Stores in Toronto.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a premium, fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their frozen meal line to all 9 SKUs in Fortinos stores across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The partnership will make Komo's delicious and nutritious plant-based meals more accessible to families in Toronto, helping to make healthy meal planning more convenient and affordable.

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with the Fortinos banner of Loblaw Companies Limited, and making our plant-based meals more accessible to families in Canada's largest city, Toronto, Ontario," said William White, CEO of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. "We believe that our brand resonates with the people of Toronto, and we're passionate about creating delicious and wholesome plant-based meals that fit the needs of busy households. We believe that our meals offer a healthy and convenient option for families who want to eat well without sacrificing taste, health or convenience."

Fortinos, which was founded in 1961 by Italian immigrant John Fortino, is a well-established supermarket chain with 23 stores across the GTA. The stores are known for their commitment to providing fresh, high-quality food and excellent customer service, making them the perfect partner for Komo's expansion.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000‐YUM / (236) 800‐0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking information.These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of thewords and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical factsare intended to identify forward‐looking information and are based on Komo management'scurrent belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual futureresults may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projectedrevenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to thecontinued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from thosecontemplated by forward‐looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place unduereliance on forward‐looking information. The statements made in this press release are madeas of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or reviseany forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

