Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports significant growth in the number of retail stores carrying Komo products with an increase of over 100% in 3 months.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces a 100% increase in retail distribution since November of 2022, now available in 840 grocery retail locations across Canada. This impressive growth includes Loblaw's and Loblaws' banner stores and the addition of 50 new retail stores in January 2023, including Georgia Main Group (IGA West and Fresh St. Market), Sobey's West, Safeway and Freson Brothers locations in western Canada, and key natural accounts such as Boites à Grain in Quebec.

"Our focus has always been to provide high-quality, delicious plant-based meals and this growth in distribution demonstrates that more and more people are not only choosing our products as part of their diet but repeat purchases in national accounts such as Loblaw's banners continue to prove that families are welcoming Komo into their lives on weekly, and sometimes daily, basis," says William White, CEO of Komo. "We believe that convenient and wholesome plant-based food is the future of sustainable and healthy eating, and we are committed to making our products more accessible and convenient for consumers. We look forward to continued growth and expanding our reach in the coming months."

The plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of over $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). The report Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth identifies growth locations for the plant-based foods market through 2030, as a global animal and dairy protein demand is poised to reach $1.2 trillion by then.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000‐YUM / (236) 800‐0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking information.These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of thewords and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical factsare intended to identify forward‐looking information and are based on Komo management'scurrent belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual futureresults may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projectedrevenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to thecontinued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from thosecontemplated by forward‐looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place unduereliance on forward‐looking information. The statements made in this press release are madeas of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or reviseany forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153744

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant-Based FoodsCSE:YUMBiotech Investing
YUM:CC
Komo Plant-Based Foods (CSE:YUM)

Komo Plant-Based Foods


Keep reading...Show less
Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports financial results for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Komo Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, today reports financial results for the year ended July 31, 2022.

"We began our fiscal year as a new brand with a mission to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. Thanks to the strength of our team and the love of Komo products, we were successful in achieving sales growth of 935 percent over last year," says Komo founder and CEO William White. "The consistently strong retail sales of our products have allowed us to demonstrate to large retail chains that our products sell well and have repeat customers. We recently completed a national listing with Loblaws and we are in discussions with several other large national chains. As a result, we are anticipating continued significant revenue increases in 2023."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Distribution through Quality Foods Grocery Chain

Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Distribution through Quality Foods Grocery Chain

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce Quality Foods will be carrying Komo's 2 serving Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Mac & Greens as well as both Meal Helpers (Bolognese and Taco Filling) at all Quality Foods locations

Quality Foods is a British Columbia owned, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry with brick and mortar stores in 13 locations in B.C. including Qualicum Foods in Qualicam Beach, Quality Foods in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo (Harewood), Nanaimo (Northridge Village), Port Alberni, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, Victoria (Langford) and Victoria (View Royal).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards

Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves Trodelvy® in Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

-- First Trop-2 Directed ADC to Demonstrate Overall Survival Benefit in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients who had Received Prior Endocrine-based Therapy and at Least Two Chemotherapies --

-- Trodelvy has Now Improved Survival in both Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer and in Second-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Chris Boerner , Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer, will answer questions about the company at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces 2.7 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2023 Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.7% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased Year-Over-Year by 8% for Full Year 2022

Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 20% for Full Year 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TEZSPIRE® APPROVED FOR SELF-ADMINISTRATION IN THE U.S. WITH A NEW PRE-FILLED PEN

Now Offers Patients the Choice of Administration at Home or in a Doctor's Office

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TEZSPIRE ® (tezepelumab-ekko) for self-administration in a pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. 1 First approved by the FDA in December 2021 TEZSPIRE is the only biologic approved for severe asthma with no phenotype (e.g., eosinophilic or allergic) or biomarker limitation within its approved label. 2-9

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2022

  • Reports Fourth Quarter Revenues of $11.4 Billion; Full-Year Revenues of $46.2 Billion
    • Fourth Quarter Revenues from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio were $9.0 Billion, an Increase of 7%, or 12% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
    • Full-Year Revenues from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio were $35.4 Billion, an Increase of 9%, or 13% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Posts Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.95 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Reports Full-Year GAAP EPS of $2.95 and Non-GAAP EPS of $7.70; Includes Net Impact of ($0.24) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Provides GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2023 Reflecting Continued Revenue and Earnings Growth

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, which reflect robust growth of the in-line and new product portfolios, driven by strong commercial execution and continued progress of the company's pipeline.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Drilling Results

Related News

rare earth investing

Sustainably Sourcing Magnet and Heavy Rare Earths for Western Demand

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Head Of Corporate Development

Uranium Investing

Presentation For The 121 Mining Investment Conference Cape Town, South Africa

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation February 2023 1-2-1 Conference Mining Indaba

Copper Investing

Building an Australian Copper Company

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Resource Investing

Belararox Identifies Lithium Pegmatite Prospectivity At Its Bullabulling Project

×