Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces 2024 AGM Results

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " Kolibri ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Marina del Rey, California on May 15, 2024. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at five and elected the following five nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the votes submitted by proxy with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Wolf Regener

3,205,234

98.16%

60,197

1.84%

Douglas C. Urch

3,107,064

95.15%

158,367

4.85%

Leslie O'Connor

3,215,155

98.46%

50,276

1.54%

David Neuhauser

2,978,513

91.21%

286,918

8.79%

Evan S. Templeton

3,123,101

95.64%

142,330

4.36%

The Company wishes to thank Eric Brown, who did not stand for re-election, for his many years of contributions to the Company and wishes Mr. Brown all the best in his future endeavours.

The shareholders appointed Marcum LLP as the auditor of the Company.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is a North American energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil and gas. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol KEI and on the NASDAQ under the stock symbol KGEI.

Wolf E. Regener +1 (805) 484-3613
Email: wregener@kolibrienergy.com
Website: www.kolibrienergy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kolibri Global Energy Inc.KEI:CATSX:KEI
KEI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Announces Bank Line Increase to $50 Million

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " KEI ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to announce that the Borrowing Base of its indirect wholly owned subsidiary BNK Petroleum (US) Inc. was increased from US$40 million to US$50 million on its revolving line of credit (" Credit Facility ") from BOK Financial (" BOKF "), an increase of 25%. The current outstanding amount drawn on the Credit Facility is US$32 million.

Wolf Regener, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have BOKF's continued support as we continue the development of our Tishomingo project. The 25% increase in our borrowing base provides us with more flexibility and supports our production and cash flow growth initiatives and demonstrates the value of the field."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Provides First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Nickel Hill Wells Update

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the " Company " or " KEI ") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to provide an operations update for its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified at Gidji JV

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Related News

Copper Investing

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified at Gidji JV

Gold Investing

Tavi Costa: Gold to Go Much Higher, Mining Industry Will "Massively Outperform"

Battery Metals Investing

How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2024)

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices Gain on Cooling US CPI Data

Oil and Gas Investing

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

×