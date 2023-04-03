The lithium market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.1 percent between 2021 and 2028, reaching US$6.62 billion , driven primarily by a growing interest in electric vehicles (EV) and other clean energy technologies. As a result, EV sales increased by 55 percent in 2022 compared to 2021 , which is expected to continue. One of the biggest drivers for growth in the EV market is America’s recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, provides significant incentives for EV manufacturers and buyers, as well as grants for zero-emission heavy duty vehicles.

Hertz Lithium (CSE:HZ) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its hard-rock lithium asset in Arizona. The company’s flagship Lucky Mica lithium property has historical sampling results indicating lithium concentrations up to 2,450 parts per million (ppm). Hertz Lithium has completed initial exploration and current estimates indicate the potential for the asset to become a leader in the North American lithium market.

Hard-rock lithium varies from the commonly found lithium brine type of deposits and is more economical to extract as there is no need for the time-intensive evaporation process . Hard-rock deposits are characterized by pegmatite intrusions amenable to open-pit mining. Once mined, refining involves crushing, milling and flotation cells to separate ore.

Key Project Lucky Mica Lithium Project

Hertz Lithium’s 100-percent-owned Lucky Mica lithium property covers 9.6 square miles in Maricopa County, Arizona. The easily accessible project is roughly 10 kilometers away from Wickenburg and 105 kilometers northwest of Phoenix. The company is awaiting assays and analysis of completed exploration campaigns and will proceed toward its inaugural drill campaign.

Management Team & Technical Advisors

Kal Malhi - CEO & Director

Kal Malhi is an experienced entrepreneur and the founder of Bullrun Capital. He has fundraised more than $300 million in capital for startup companies, and specializes in working with academia to advance impactful technology.

Zara Kanji - CFO

Zara Kanji is the founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA, established in 2004. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies.

Milan Malhi - VP Business Development & Director

Milan Malhi is an experienced corporate development officer and most recently held this position with Beyond Medical Inc. from 2020 to the end of 2021. Malhi has attended post-secondary classes at both Queens University and Corpus Christi College at UBC, and is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.

Dr. Robert Barker - Director

Dr. Robert Barker has more than 45 years’ experience in successful, multi-commodity mining exploration, with 29 years in exploration and acquisition leadership. Barker was the chief executive officer for Evolving Gold Corp., a gold exploration company with mineral property interests in Nevada and Wyoming, U.S.A.

Pratap Reddy - Director

Pratap Reddy is an experienced professional businessman and a geologist serving in the resource sector for the past 20 years. He is involved in promoting shallow gold resources in Africa, developing responsible mining and processing methods eliminating usage of mercury and cyanide. He is also engaged in the agriculture sectors of India and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Mohammed Rezaee - Extraction Designer

Dr. Rezaee is an assistant professor of mining engineering and the holder of the Centennial Career Development Professorship in Mining Engineering in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences. Rezaee’s research focuses on developing sustainable mining waste disposal practices from which valuables such as critical elements can be recovered for commercial use while the remaining materials are processed to generate environmentally benign materials.

David R Lentz - Geological Advisor

David R. Lentz (PGeo) received his B.Sc. (1983) and M.Sc. (1986) degrees in geology from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Fredericton. He completed a PhD (1992) at the University of Ottawa and then worked with the Geological Survey of Canada for three years. In 1994, Lentz joined the New Brunswick Geological Survey as their mineral deposits geologist. Since 2000, he has held the Research Chair in Economic Geology at UNB and his research group, with a research focus on ore-forming systems worldwide, including granophile element deposits, like various pegmatite systems, including Lithium-rich systems.

Caroline Richer - Geological Advisor

Caroline Richer, MSc, PGeo is an exploration geologist and mining technology instructor with a comprehensive field, technical and academic background. She has vast knowledge in data management, GIS and project management. Ms. Richer has led successful geologic mapping campaigns for government and mineral exploration projects in Quebec, Ontario, Newfoundland, Yukon, and Nunavut. She holds a M.Sc from New Brunswick University focused on the geochemistry of pegmatites in the Pontiac region, Quebec. She is a program coordinator for the Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB).

Lana Eagle - VP Indigenous Affairs

Lana Eagle is an Indigenous relations strategist and a Social Innovator and will advise Quebec Pegmatite Corp. on how to better engage and work with Indigenous communities. Her background is in banking, economic development, wealth management and mineral exploration. Lana is a pioneer for Aboriginal women in being one of the first to chair a mineral exploration company in Canada. In 2017 she was elected to the Board of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) BC, where she was the founder and co-chair of AME’s Gathering Place. She is a Program Advisory Committee Member for Mining and Mineral Exploration at the BC Institute of Technology. She is a Director and Vice Chair of the Board of Geoscience BC and also serves as a Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Lana is a sought-after speaker and lecturer on the topic of Indigenous engagement and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as diversity and inclusion. She is a member of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation in Saskatchewan. We would also like to congratulate Lana on her receipt of the prestigious AME Frank Woodside Gold Pan Award for her distinguished service to AME.